Remember When 7-17-2019

(Above) Model T convention, 1994 - The Clear Lake High School practice field was transformed into a Model T showcase in 1994, as those attending the Model T Ford Club International Tour pulled their cars in for judging. Organizers said 379 cars and more than 2,000 persons registered for the convention. According to a formula devised by the Iowa Division of Tourism, the Model T convention could have given the local economy a $1.6 million boost.

25 Years Ago

July 1994

The level of Clear Lake jumped 3.72” over the last week, thanks to heavy rains. Water plant officials reported the lake was +7.44” above the weir when measured July 19.

Michael Baker and Lynne Scribbins are the first Clear Lake residents to submit their nomination papers for the September School Board election. Baker and Scribbins are seeking two seats up for grabs on the board. Incumbents Larry Hoffman and William Kennedy have not disclosed their plans for re-election.

It’s as much a part of summer as sailboats and band concerts - the Clear Lake Noon Lions held their annual Chicken Barbecue Sunday in City Park. The good food attracted a huge crowd. Some 5,400 chicken halves were served and the group still ran out at 1:30 p.m.

Clear Lake’s street light replacement program has been given a boost by news the Elizabeth Muse Norris Charitable Fund has awarded the community a $4,000 grant. The gift posed the city park project over the top.

The State Fair Singers and Jazz Band will perform in Clear Lake City Park on Sunday, July 24, at 7 p.m. Free family fun for everyone.

Hazel Hahn will celebrate her 86th birthday on July 29. Sally Burdick will be honored with several family dinners to celebrate her 91st birthday on July 26.

Clear Lake Appliance has completed its move to 418 N. Shore Dr. The welcome the public to stop in and see their expanded show room, model kitchen and more. Owners Pat and Joan Linahon moved the business from its Main Street location July 2.

Dr. Henry L. Goetz has announced the opening of We Care Chiropractic, formerly Prairieland Clinic, 1524 Highway 18 W., Clear Lake.

Clear Lake and Forest City played their traditional season ending doubleheader on July 16. Having to face the 20-8 Indians couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Lions. Clear Lake was in a 7-12 tailspin after starting the year 8-3. Forest City kept the Lions reeling with 6-1 and 4-0 wins. Jason Nyhus doubled in their only run. Brad Svoboda took the loss. He gave way in the third inning to John James. The Lions were scheduled to host Hampton-Dumont in a district semi-final, but the game was postponed twice due to rain.

The Clear Lake softball team was again a victim of geography in the post season, as they met an area power in first round district action in Forest City. The Lions fell to Forest City, 4-2. Krista Fritz had two hits in the loss.

The Ventura softball team assured themselves of two more games this season with an 8-7 opening round win over West Hancock. Angie Bieber got the win on the mound. Sarah Hinrichs capped Ventura’s fourth two-run inning with an RBI double in the top of the ninth for her second hit in the game.

50 Years Ago

July 1969

Thousands of people were welcomed to Iowa’s Vacation Capital for the annual five-day July 4 observance. Fair skies and warm temperatures were enjoyed by celebrators Friday and Saturday, but cloudy skies, cool temperatures and rain moved in Sunday morning. About 40,000 spectators lined the street to watch the Fourth of July parade. There were 44 decorated float entries in the 87 unit parade. Clear Lake State Park had 475 camping units registered Friday. About 24,000 visitors enjoyed the park facilities over the holiday weekend.

The Rev. James F. DeLay is the newly appointed Pastor at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Contruction, which started last August, is nearing completion on the new Church of Christ, 1115 Main Ave. The 30’x50’ building cost $10,000. All of the labor is being donated by the congregation, including tearing down the old church and building the new one.

Pat’s O.K. Tire Store, Highway 18 E., Clear Lake, had BFG’s biggest tire for $19-$22.

65 Years Ago

July 1954

Governor William S. Beardsley will be Clear Lake’s special guest of honor this weekend for the 16th annual Governor’s Days.

Tommy Axelson, 22 month old son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Axelson, Clear Lake, had a narrow escape from injuries last week when he fell out of the second story window of a house.

Dick Bastian, who has been manager of the All Veterans Social Center, since 1948, resigned his position Tuesday evening.

Pvt. Ray Hewitt, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., spent the July 4th weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hewitt.

Jack Palmeter had the low score of 37 at the Friday night men’s golfing stag. Bob Christensen was high with 64.

90 Years Ago

July 1929

The Clear Lake Bakery purchased a new Whippet truck from Overland Mason City Co. The truck will be used to deliver bread to other towns.

George Brooks, who had operated a meat market here for many years, recently sold out to John Smith.

Mr. and Mrs. Chas. Eliason, accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. John Moran, drove to Thornton, Rockwell, Mason City and then home Monday evening. As they were on their way home, near the viaduct beyond the Mercy Hospital, Mr. Moran began counting the cars they met until they reached Clear Lake. It was exactly 250. This vast amount of travel may be accounted for, in part, by the fact that Monday was one of the hottest days of the summer.