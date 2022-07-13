Remember When 7-14-2022

Softball and baseball teams on to State in 1997 - For the first time in Clear Lake history, the baseball and softball teams advanced to the State Tournaments in 1997. The Clear Lake girls (top left) celebrated after a victory over Forest City, earning them a seat at the State Tournament. The boys team (top right) meanwhile, celebrated their win over New Hampton for a State berth.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

July 1997

A Hancock County man says concerns about the effects of two large confinement centers he plans to construct just outside of Clear Lake’s watershed area are unwarranted. yet, some Clear Lakers remain leery of the project.

A 12-block area north of Zeidler Concrete in Clear Lake was briefly evacuated Sunday night following a propane leak. A neighbor to the business located at 1714 4th Ave. S. alerted Clear Lake fire officials to the situation after seeing a cloud of propane coming from the site at approximately 8 p.m. Lightning flashes and the hot and humid weather conditions gave officials even more reason for concern and the decision was made by Fire Chief Rob Bell to evacuate residents living between 4th Ave. S. and Main Ave. from 17th to 20th Streets.

Barely in town a half-hour, Clear Lake’s new rubber-wheel trolley was already turning heads and getting requests for rides. The trolley arrived in town Monday, much to the delight of Chamber of Commerce officials.

What do the Bridges of Madison County and Clear Lake have in common? Well, one was made famous when Hollywood focused its eye on the typical Iowan town. The other hopes to garner the same attention in a new feature film. Filmmakers Michael Harris and Todd Roberts have selected Clear Lake as the home of Tom Huffman, a mythical Sheriff’s son who witnessed his father’s death as a teen. Huffman is the lead character in “Guilt Complex,” an original screenplay written by Roberts.

Mike and Becky Hall of Clear Lake announce the birth of Emma Lauren Hall. She was born Tuesday, July 8.

Thomas Lovell of Clear Lake has assumed responsibilities as general manager of the Clear Lake Independent Telephone Company in Clear Lake.

Clear Lake’s baseball team hosted Algona Wednesday night knowing that the North Central Conference title was a realistic possibility. The only way of assuring that, however, was if they could put together a winning campaign in both of their last two games. Unfortunately the Lions fell to Algona, 10-6 and again to Hampton-Dumont, 6-5.

The Clear Lake softball team finished second to Webster City in the North Central Conference. The girls topped Hampton-Dumont, 11-0 in five innings. Kristin Keefe faced only 18 batters in five innings of work. She allowed one hit, one walk and had five strike-outs. Sara Tompkins, Liz Jaben and Kimberly Bacon all went 2-4 to lead the Lions at the plate.

The Ventura baseball team went extra innings against C-W-L for a win and a third place finish in the North Star Conference. The Vikings defeated C-W-L 11-10 in eight innings. Tom Menke and Will Pueggel had back-to-back doubles in the fifth inning to score four runs and help the Viking’s cause. Luke Brager had 10 strike-outs on the mound.

50 Years Ago

July 1972

A huge crowd lining the entire parade route witnessed the July 4 parade. Judged to be one of the best ever. Sunny skies and mild temperatures cooperated to make the parade a success. There were 77 parade entries. Thousands of spectators line the shores, while hundreds of boats floated in the lake to watch the traditional fireworks display. The unseasonable cool night brought out blankets and jackets.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Walt Disney Productions, “The Biscuit Eater,” staring Earl Hollman, Patricia Crowley and Lew Ayres. Also playing is “The Boatniks,” starring Robert Morse, Stephanie Powers and Phil Silvers.

Dr. Arthur Kindred is the new minister at the Ventura United Methodist Church.

65 Years Ago

July 1957

Mrs. A.H. Runcie and Mrs. D.E. Kenyon plan to return Friday from a trip of seven months to Europe. They visited France, Italy, England, Scotland, Belgium and Holland.

Mrs. Paul Kienast and two children plan to leave Saturday to join her husband S. Sgt. Kienast in Japan. She and the children are driving to Seattle, Wash. and will leave July 24 on the S.S. General Mann for Fuchu, near Tokyo, Japan. They are taking their car with them to Japan. The family will be there for two years.

Tom Ouverson left Thursday for Trout Lake, Wis., where he will be a counselor at a boys’ camp.

Mrs. Frank Rich has moved from 1313 Main Ave. to 809 1/2 Main Ave. She has sold her house to Supt. and Mrs. Earl Berge who got possession July 1.

99 Years Ago

June 1923

John Fuiller lost a fine gold watch nine years ago while working in the field on his farm. Last Friday, his son, Herbert, while cultivating corn, found the watch. The gold case was in good condition, but the works were rusted.

Robert Clack and family returned from China. He went to China in 1910 and has since been engaged in Y.M.C.A. work. It took he and his family one month to make the trip.

The city fathers have definitely decided to remove the two small waiting rooms along the lake shore in front of the city park. The order to remove them has been ignored. The city council then put the matter in the hands of Senneff, Witwer and Senneff, who served notices on the Park Amusement Co. Our lakeshore is already commercialized to a great extent. Boat houses in front of the park are an imposition.