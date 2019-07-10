Remember When 7-10-2019

(Above) Wellmon’s Bath House - The above picture, courtesy of Roger Westover, is of Wellmon’s Bath House in 1918. It was built on land that was owned by Campground Association/Clear Lake Park and was purchased by the Western Lakes Resort Company in 1893. They sold it to J.J. Wellmon. It was located at the current Groharbour location on North Shore Dr. Bill Witke purchased Wellmon’s Bath House in 1928. Witke operated it as Wellmon’s for a number of years before building a new Witke’s Beach Lunch and Bathhouse in the stucco California style. -Bottom photo courtesy of Mike Watson. Information from the Remember When Clear Lake Iowa pictorial book

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

July 1994

More than 400 Model T Fords are expected in Clear Lake the week of July 17 for the 38th Annual Tour of the Model T Ford Club International. This is the first time Iowa will be host to the international club, which draws Model T buffs and their vehicles from all over the United States, England, Sweden and Australia.

The Clear Lake Yacht Club will host its first “A Invitational Regatta” this weekend, July 15-17.

The City of Clear Lake is asking the state to approve a $100,000 grant which would pave the way for a new street to be built in the industrial park. The road would facilitate a planned expansion by the Cole Sewell Corp. If the grant is approved, the state would pay 80 percent, or $104,000 of the anticipated $130,000 cost of the road. The City of Clear Lake would pay the remainder.

After four years of negotiation and mediation between the Soo Line Railroad Company and the United Transportation Union (UTU), the parties are an impasse on contract terms and just a day away from a possible strike.

Nettie Zook will be honored at a family dinner in observance of her 90th birthday on Sunday, July 1.

“Service and ambiance” are the two main qualities of Clear Lake’s newest Main Street business, Casey Kathleen’s. Kathy Lyons, of Cedar Falls, purchased the former Clear Lake Appliance building, 301 Main Ave., earlier this year and opened Casey Kathleen’s July 2. The business features espresso, cappuccino, fancy desserts and low-fat desserts, as well as unique gift items.

Edna and George Klaassen, longtime Clear Lake residents and volunteers, recently presented Jim Stanton, of the Main Street Clear Lake group, with a check for $600 to be used for the purchase of a period street night near the Chamber of Commerce building. Stanton noted the gift is for one-half the cost of a light and is the first to be received for fixtures on that block.

The Iowa State Patrol has announced that Trooper Mark Schumacher, of Clear Lake, has been promoted to Assistant District Commander by the State Patrol Mason City District #8.

The Clear Lake girls softball team captured the tournament trophy at their Clear Lake Invitational held June 25. Members of the team are Nikki Schinagel, Jennifer Billings, Angie Hughes, Jen Simmer, Jaime Copley, Brooke Fisher, Krista Fritz, Nicole Young, Jacque Gunsallus, Kerri Copley, Erin Pleggenkuhle, Jamie Matson, Andrea Jennings, Katie Mayland, Steph Abel, Liz Jaben. The team is coached by Head Coach Troy Heller and assistant coaches Klaudt and Campbell.

After a 8-1 start in North Central Conference play, the Clear Lake baseball team needed two strong pitching performances from Brad Svoboda to pull out a 11-7 mark. Svoboda was masterful in a 8-1 win over Clarion-Goldfield as he struck out eight and walked one while yielding three hits. Kyle Evans had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Lions at the plate. Kevin Boeshart also had two hits, including a double.

The Ventura baseball team ended its season at 5-14 on the wrong end of a pair of pitching games.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Old Orchard Lemonade, 12 oz. can, 3/$1; Tide Powder Detergent, 98-110 oz. box, $5.99; Boomsma Grade A Large Eggs, doz., 49¢; Milwaukee’s Best Beer, 24-12 oz. cans, $6.99; Reg. or Diet Pepsi and Mountain Dew, 24-12 oz. cans, $5.69; Green Seedless Grapes, lb., 99¢; Driscoll Strawberries, lb., 99¢; Del Monte Puddings, 4 pack, 99¢; USDA Choice Round Steak, lb., $1.39; Bacon Wrapped Turkey Delight, 8 oz., 89¢; and Thick Sliced Slab Bacon, lb., 99¢.

50 Years Ago

June 1969

The weather in “Iowa’s Fun Capital” got back on track Monday following a long and dreary period of heavy rains, high winds, tornado watches and flooded basements. More than six inches of rain fell during the final week of June with 3.12 inches on Sunday, June 29. The month’s total rainfall of 10.24 inches sent the lake to its highest level since 1965. Water is about six inches above the weir.

Entrance was gained through a back window at the Clear Lake Golf Club Thursday night and about $500 in merchandise was stolen.

Dr. W.H. Crumbaugh and Dr. R.C. Jost announce their partnership in the practice of optometry. They will practice at 302 Main St., Clear Lake

The Clear Lake school board during their meeting Monday night, adopted a budget of $1,580,643 for the 1969-70 school year.

Clear Lake’s baseball diamond is under water, so games have been shifted to Roosevelt Field, in Mason City. Clear Lake ran its North Central Conference record to 6-4 with an 8-0 rout of Webster City.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” starring Dick Van Dyke, Sally Ann Howes and Lionel Jeffries.

100 Years Ago

June 1919

The citizens of Cerro Gordo County will be given a chance on Monday to vote whether they care to ride in the mud any longer. If your are a believer in pulling the county out of the mud, get out and vote.

Robert Hickok marketed hogs on Monday, receiving $19.75.

One drunk landed in the city jail last Sunday. He and his refreshments came down from Minneapolis.

Following the pageant July 4, the lake will be illuminated for 45 minutes with colored fires and torches. This is a feature that has never been tried before and should delight the thousands that will be here that night.

The old band stand has been moved up near the bath house.

Mrs. Robert Williams had the misfortune to run a rusty nail into her wrist, causing her considerable pain.

90 Years Ago

June 1929

Dr. W.R. Clack, who has had his office over the Butz Grocery has decided to establish an office at his residence. He has built an addition about 9x12 to his house, which will make a fine place. The change in location will take place about July 15.

Lois Smith, Margaret Sheridan and Lou Weedman drove down to Des Moines on Monday. They returned the same evening each driving a new Ford for the Wagner Motor Co.

Faye Triplett and son, Winton, were passengers for a 25-mile ride in the large 12 passenger monoplane at Mason City.

The Roy French family, who were badly injured in an auto accident 10 days ago, are improving nicely.

The Ralph Ingersoll and L.E. Ashland families are enjoying cottage life over on the island for a few days.