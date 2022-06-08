Remember When 6-9-2022

Municipal Band, 1997 - The Clear Lake Municipal Band, under the direction of Lud Wangberg, opened its season in 1997 on Saturday, June 21. Band concerts were held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays in City Park.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

June 1997

Clear Lake and Ventura firefighters were called to a blaze at the rural home of Mike Cookman Monday afternoon. By the time the departments were alerted to the fire, the structure was completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to save a nearby structure which contained explosive materials. One firefighter was treated and released from North Iowa Mercy Health Center.

Cindy Findley, director of Camp Tanglefoot in Clear Lake and a registered lifetime member of Girl Scouting, was honored as this year’s recipient of the River City Barbershop Chorus’ 18th Annual Harmony of Living Award.

There was no lake level to report for the week, due to the demolition and removal of equipment from the former lake station near City Beach. Officials at the Water Treatment Plant said a new building and equipment are being installed. The most recent lake level taken on June 3, was 3.48” above the weir.

Volunteers have been busy getting the sites ready for the installation of two “Welcome To Clear Lake” signs. Signs will be located at the Fieldstone Addition Entrance at Interstate 35 and Highway 18, as well as a sign on 4th Ave. South, near the interstate.

Clear Lake Bank and Trust Co. donated approximately $4,200 to purchase a construction/CAD modular learning unit for the Clear Lake Junior High. The unit includes four building kits, computer and software to draw floor plan designs, and a VCR to view instructional materials.

Angie Evans, daughter of Robbie and the late Jack Evans and Tony Sly, son of Dennis and Karon Swords, announce their engagement. An Aug. 16 wedding has been planned.

Erin Pleggenkuhle, a 1997 graduate of CLHS, has been named as the recipient of the local P.E.O. Chapter’s scholarship.

Navy Ensign James Boehnke, son of Eldon Boehnke of Clear Lake, was recently commissioned to his present rank upon graduation with Naval Reserve Officer training Corps Unit, Iowa State University of Science and Technology, Ames. Boehnke is a 1984 graduate of Ventura High School.

Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Steve Voelz was invited to throw out the first pitch at Clear Lake’s home baseball game. Voelz is retiring this summer from his position.

The Clear Lake baseball team has a talented line-up of pitchers that have helped them to have a 5-0 second week of action. The Lion’s record currently is 7-3. Greg Johnson, Ted Secory, Matt Clemens, Terry Rauk, Tom Zirbel and Blair Fischer make up that talented pitching staff.

The Clear Lake softball team raced to a 5-1 start to the season. Erin Pleggenkuhle and Kristin Keefe have been doing an outstanding job pitching according to Head Coach Troy Heller. Steph Eliason, Kimberly Bacon and Liz Jaben have been successful at bat.

50 Years Ago

May 1972

Two rural Ventura men are still hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital in Mason City following a school bus-car accident seven miles southeast of Ventura.

A heads up to the community that the July 4th parade will begin its 89th year and is looking for entrants. The parade will be held Tuesday, July 4, at 10 a.m. and will leave from the Surf Civic and Convention Center parking lot, according to Ken Bales, July 4th Chairman.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Folger’s Coffee, 2 lb. can, $1.29; Buckhorn Beer, 12 can carton, $1.69; Grain Belt Beer, 12 can carton, $1.99; Jif Peanut Butter, 12 oz., 43¢; Robin Hood Flour, 5 lb. bag, 39¢; Shasta Canned Pop, 12 oz. can, 8¢; Fastco 2% Milk, 1/2 gallon, 2/99¢; Dunlop’s Bavarian Style Bratwurst, lb., 99¢; ground beef, 3 lbs., $1.89; and chuck roast, lb., 49¢.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is “John Wayne and the Cowboys.”

75 Years Ago

May 1947

The Fisherman Stag at the A.V.S.C. was a huge success. Mr. and Mrs. Leo Allstot gave a breath-taking display of sharp shooting and Ralph Beer performed with feats of magic.

Snow fell for about six hours in Clear Lake on May 28. The ground was well covered although it melted rapidly.

H.C. O’Brien, Oakwood, suffered a severed artery in his leg while watching a mowing machine in action. A piece of wire was cut that flew through the air with such force that it penetrated his leg to the bone.

Officer Art Michaels was credited with the arrest of a Mason City man who was charged with forging checks in the name of Buck Pedelty.

Approximately $300 was realized on the Poppy Day sales.

99 Years Ago

May 1923

Twelve million walleyed pike are being hatched out now at the Clear Lake Hatchery. We hope to meet some of them face to face in about three years on the end of a line.

Bieber Brothers has shoulder roasts on sale for 13¢ a pound.

Ruth Liggett and Janet Stork, attending school at Ames, decided to try walking back to Clear Lake. They started out at 7 a.m. and arrived late evening the same day.

House for sale or rent. To rent it’s $15 per month or to buy it’s $1,500.

Ladies gauzed, ribbed union suits at only 49¢ at Sondrol’s.

The Civic League will open the rest room on Saturday. The rest room is considered quite a convenience and appreciated by the country ladies.

Robert Hickock, who had his shoulder broken by a kicky cow, is improving.