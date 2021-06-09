Remember When 6-9-2021

(Above) Learning about bank loans, 1971 - Ken Bales, vice president of the Community State Bank, chatted with fourth grade Sunset students of Mrs. Dean Gilles in 1971. the students were preparing to pay back a loan they took out in May. The class borrowed $440 on a bonafide loan to finance a “sellathon” at the school. The project was a success and they paid off the indebtedness, plus interest. Seated are L-R: Karla Floy, Martha Huntington, Chris Halford and Standing (L-R): Nina Nelson, Mark Mahaffey and Jon Niehaus.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

June 1996

The Clear Lake Sanitary District was in court Monday asking for a second chance to proceed with its plans to annex corporate areas of Clear Lake into its district. Petitioners in those areas do not want, and may not have, sewer service for years, they contend.

The city’s Sea Wall Study Group will recommend modest improvements to the area north of the existing Sea Wall. There are three major pieces to the project: a board walk near the existing Sea wall; a 1,100 foot long, four-foot wide pedestrian sidewalk between the shore and North Lakeview Drive; marking a six-foot wide path along North Lakeview Drive as a bicycle trail; and adding large boulders along parts of the shoreline as rip rap. Estimated cost is $200,000.

The Clear Lake business community, several local organizations and many, many others said goodbye to a friend Monday, as funeral services were held for Marlys Van Horn. Van Horn, 79, owner of the Clear Lake Variety Store since 1969, had recently moved to the I.O.O.F. Home in Mason City following hospitalization after a broken hip on May 1 and she suffered a stroke a short time later.

The Clear Lake Police Department recently added a new officer to the beat, Leslie (Lee) Goedken, who began training with the Clear Lake force June 1.

Bob and Joyce LaKose, of Clear Lake, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on June 16.

Marine Lance Cpl. Andrew Jahnke, a 1993 graduate of Ventura High School, recently graduated from Marine Security Guard School at Marine Corps Combat Development Commands, Marine Corps Base, Quantico, Va.

The Clear Lake Arts Council purchased a new set of drums for the Municipal Band. The drums may also be used by others performing in the Bandshell. Nate Benzing is the drummer for the Municipal Band under the direction of Led Wangberg.

The new Dairy Queen, located at the corner of North 20th Street and Highway 18, is nearly ready to open. The Dairy Queen will feature a complete menu, as well as traditional DQ ice-cream favorites.

The Ventura baseball team managed to get their first North Star Conference game squeezed in between rain postponements. The Vikings beat Alden, 7-1. Tom Menke got the win on the mound. He posted 10 strike-outs and allowed only two hits. Mike Menke had a good night at the plate, going 1/4 and knocking in two runs. Aaron Rothrock had four stolen bases.

Kristin Keefe got her first start on the varsity level and took advantage of the opportunity, striking out seven batters and allowing only three hits as the Clear Lake softball team recorded a 8-1 victory over Postville. Jamie Matson led the attach at the plate.

The first soccer game in the history of Clear Lake High School ended up with the Lions on the short end of a 4-0 score against Waukee. Brian Truex had 11 saves and stopped several deep drives. Offensively, J.R. Korenberg kept strong pressure on the Wake defense all night long.

50 Years Ago

June 1971

A new residential area has been established in Ventura. Known as Crystal Heights, the final plat was approved by the Ventura Town Council on their regular May 24 meeting. The area is about seven acres located on the north side of Lake Street.

Early Sunday morning robberies netted thieves between $275 and $300, according to Clear Lake police estimates. Twelve homes were entered in the northwest part of town in the morning hours after 2 a.m. In all but one, the houses were unlocked. In most of the cases, purses were located by the thieves, money taken and other contents strewn near the premises or in the streets.

No baseball team can function efficiently without the able assistance of bat boys. Mike Ahrens, a second grader, and Randy Truesdell, a third grader, are filling the roles of bat boys. It doesn’t hurt that the boys’ dads are the coaches of the high school team.

Grocery specials for the week at Red Owl include: Chicken-O-Sea Tuna, 3/$1; Armour Star Big Bologna, lb., 59¢; Schmidts Beer, 12 pack, $1.77; Hershey Candy Bars, 10 pack, 35¢; Hellman’s Mayonnaise, qt., 79¢; Crystal Sugar, 5 lb., 49¢; and Totinos Pizza, 3/89¢.

75 Years Ago

May 1946

Gar Bieber, 15, son of Mr. and Mrs. Phil Bieber was accidentally wounded by a bullet passing through the flesh of his right leg above the knee. The accident occurred at the Winders farm in Osage while he was visiting friends. Several boys were using tin cans for targets and Gar climbed the fence to see the results when the accident happened.

Bob Heston, recently appointed supervisor of the summer playground, announced plans have been made for several boys’ and girls’ baseball and kitten ball teams to be organized.

The Hayden Motor Co., 122 S. 3rd St., received word of a new Kaiser-Frazier.

James A. Ransom, son of Mr. and Mrs. James H. Ransom, received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army at Camp McCoy, Wis.

100 Years Ago

May 1921

Ben Young as set up a very fine refreshment parlor and stand two doors west of the Rogers Hotel. He has added six marble top tables and everything is in first class order.

Wm. Shuck has the misfortune to be kicked by a horse, several ribs torn loose and is under the doctor’s care.

Sunday was opening fish day. In spite of the cold weather several fine catches were reported.

Lost: a music roll between the outlet and the fork of the road south of the lake. Leave notice at this office if found.

John Furse has rented the restaurant over at Bayside. He is an old hand at this business and give good service to the hungry resort visitors who come his way.

Guy Thomas joined J.C. Jensen and family last Thursday in an overland trip by auto to Long Beach, Calif. Guy will size up the country and then decide on what his future holds.

Try Mrs. Whitney’s doughnuts, fresh daily, at O.T. Hansen & Co.