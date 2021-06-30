Remember When 6-30-2021

(Above) Marching to the beat in 1971 - The Drum and Bugle Corps were an attention getter in the 1971 Fourth of July parade in their snappy-looking uniforms. The youngsters, all third and fourth grades from Lincoln School, participated in the parade. Ludwig Wangberg is the director.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

July 1996

The Ventura School Board accepted petitions Monday night calling for a special election on the issuance of $1.95 million of school bonds for the construction of a new gymnasium, locker rooms, cafeteria and commons area at its high school. The petitions carried the signatures of 478 Ventura School District voters, nearly double the number of people who voted in the last election in the district.

A Clear Lake man excerpted from the custody of the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Department Monday, but turned himself in to authorities the same afternoon.

Dale Barkema, who farms northeast of Clear Lake, has topped the old saying about knee high corn by the Fourth of July by a long shot. Barkema, who planted his crop April 15, said he is seeing tassels emerge and expects that if the warm weather continues, crews could be detasseling by the end of the week.

The Clear Lake Evening Lions and American Legion Auxiliary sponsored four Clear Lake boys in Boys State, an American Legion leadership program. Clear Lake boys attending included Michael Burgart, Matt Otis, Ben Gordon and Josh Baker.

The Clear Lake Farmer’s Market will re-locate for one week due to the July 4th celebration in the City Park area. The Market will move from its 3rd Street and Main Ave. location to the Clear Lake City Hall parking lot, at the corner of Main and 8th Street.

Scott and Sue Brandt, of Clear Lake, are the parents of twin boys born June 25, 1996. They have been named Dalton John and Brock Leo.

Thomas and Janet Boehnke, of Ventura, proudly announce the birth of their son, Kevin Thomas, born June 11, 1996. Kevin will be welcomed home by three sisters.

Edna Klaassen, Clear Lake, was recently honored as a first distinguished alumni from North Iowa Area Community College. Klaassen graduated in 1950 from what was then Mason City Junior College.

Officials at the Surf Ballroom have announced that General Manager Jeff Nicholas has resigned his position. In a related matter, Scott Anderson, a North Iowa native and local musician has been named manager of the Surf. Nicholas will continue to be involved with the Buddy Holly Tribute.

After winning six out of seven North Central Conference games, the Clear Lake Lions baseball team was anticipating another successful week. Instead they had a week of ups and downs, with a big win and a big loss. The team swept Clarion-Goldfied, 11-1, but errors cost the Lions a 10-5 upset against Eagle Grove. Tom Rauk took the win on the mound against C-G. Greg Johnson had a strong night at bat.

The Ventura baseball team picked up two big wins. They topped Alden, 15-2 and WCL-T, 16-5. Aaron Rothrock pitched five full innings against Alden, allowing one hit and striking out four. Will Pueggel picked up a pair of singles at three at-bats. The Menke Brothers, Mike and Tom, were 5/6 at the plate with one single, three doubles, a home run and nine RBIs.

Bonnie Hall, at RE/Max Results Realty, has some nice homes listed in Clear Lake. Check out 1823 N. Shore Drive, custom built lakeside enjoyment, with three levels, sauna, jacuzzi, four stall garage and more. All for $375,000. View 1703 N. 24th St., a lovely 3 bedroom, newly constructed ranch, with full basement and double car garage for $169,000.

50 Years Ago

June 1971

Dr. Frank Ward, Thornton, has joined the staff of the Chappell Clinic.

Clear Lake was unable to hold its first inning two-run lead throughout the game as Humboldt edged the Lions, 3-2. Mark Zirbel and Dick Lane, Clear Lake’s first two batters scored runs on a single by Tom Ferguson in the first inning. Clear Lake is now 1-6 in the conference.

Grocery specials for the week at Red Owl include: bananas, lb., 10¢; Kraft Barbecue Sauce, 18 oz., 39¢; Keebler Club Crackers, lb. box, 39¢; Wilderness Cherry Pie Filling, 1 lb. can, 39¢; Hamm’s Beer, 12 pack, $1.99; Northern Bath Tissue, 4 roll pkg., 39¢; chuck steak, lb., 59¢; salisbury steak, 5/$1.

Playing at the Lake Theater is James Stewart and George Kennedy in, “Fools’ Parade.”

75 Years Ago

June 1946

The Clear Lake All Servicemen’s Social Center will hold a grand opening Friday afternoon and the general public is invited to inspect the new club rooms and premises. The Social Center originated with the Chamber of Commerce which purchased the property and turned it over to the board of directors consisting of five men each from World Wars I and II. This group formed a corporation.

The body of Leo Burke, 16, from Mason City, who drowned Memorial Day weekend was recovered Sunday morning near the island. He disappeared while swimming with friends.

Miss Billie Lou Barlow, of Clear Lake, and Miss Lois Boehnke, of Ventura, are contenders for the title for band festival queen.

Wilcox Furniture Store and Funeral Chapel will hold the grand opening Saturday, with the public cordially invited to attend.

100 Years Ago

May 1921

The show last week in the ball park on South 4th St. proved to be largely a gambling institution. Such law breakers, as these, show gamblers deserve to be behind bars. The company left Saturday to afflict some other community.

Clear Lake Park Co’s largest and finest speed boat has been given the name James Dickerson. It was chosen from 500 names submitted by school children in a contest. Lois Smith won the $15 prize money. She chose the name because James Dickerson, who founded Clear Lake, gave it the city what is known as the City Park, which lies in the heart of Clear Lake with a block of lakeshore frontage.

Lloyd Rogers met with quite an accident last week. While cranking his Ford the crank slipped, hitting him in the temple and cutting to the bone.

Bieber Brothers will deliver meat each forenoon at 8:30 and 10:30.