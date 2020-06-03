Remember When 6-3-2020

(Above) Surf ribbon cutting, 1995 - The Dean Snyder family threw a gala grand opening celebration over three days for the re-opening of the Surf Ballroom in 1995. Dean Snyder is shown cutting the ribbon as his wife, Joanne (far left), and others look on.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

June 1995

Property owners on Main Avenue’s 400 block to 8th Street will receive assessment schedules soon for the continuation of Clear Lake’s street improvement project. But unlike previous phases of the project, the assessments will include some funding for brick paver sidewalks.

An early morning blaze Monday at the home of Pam Mostrom did an estimated $2,500 damage. Fire damage was confined to one bedroom with smoke throughout the upper floor and attic.

City officials continue to voice their disapproval of a massive improvement plan proposed by the Clear Lake Sanitary District. In fact, the city has begun investigating the possibility of sending its sewage elsewhere.

The Clear Lake Junior High Marching Band took top prize for junior high school marching bands at Saturday’s North Iowa Band Festival.

Michael and Traci Krause are ready for their 27-month commitment to help others. The couple, who joined the Peace Corps, they will be educating others in Estonia, a European national which lies on the Baltic Sea. Michael, a lawyer who formerly practiced with Stanton and Sorensen Attorneys in Clear Lake, will be a business advisor in Estonia. Traci, a registered nurse and elementary education teacher, will teach English as a second language to high school students.

The Clear Lake baseball team picked up their first win of the season with an 8-2 victory over Garner-Hayfield. Ted Secory held the Cardinals to two hits. Andrew Nelson had a big day at the plate with three hits and two RBIs. Jason Nyhus also knocked home two runs with a triple.

What started out as a pitcher’s dual ended up a wild eight-inning 8-7 win for Ventura when they tangled with Woden-Crystal Lake. Ryan Buchanan got the win on the mound for the Vikings. Aaron Rothrock led the Vikings at the plate with two of their five hits, including a double that drove in three runs.

The Clear Lake softball team got the season off to a fast start with two wins, but took their lumps in the next two games to fall to .500. The Lions topped Garner-Hayfield, 3-1. Erin Pleggenkuhle earned the win, giving up four hits and striking out eight.

The Dean Snyder family and the Surf Ballroom Inc. have announced the appointment of Russ Rippen, of Mason City, as manager of The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

Clear Lake Junior High School students stenciled messages on local streets to make residents aware that the fertilizers and other chemicals they use on their lawn eventually flow to the lake. Their efforts were done in conjunction with the C.L.E.A.R. Project.

50 Years Ago

May 1970

One hundred and thirty nine seniors graduated from Clear Lake High School.

The Clear Lake boys who comprise the 440, 880 and mile relay teams led Clear Lake to a third place finish in the State Class A Outdoor Track meet. Members of the team are Bill Wistey, Mike Byington, Tom Leonard and Tom Lewis. Dave Suntken is the head coach and Norm Theiss is the assistant.

Tom Lewis, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.K. (Butch) Lewis, was named Clear Lake High School’s “Athlete of the Year” by the Rotary Club.

The public is invited to “Weldorama” at the Frederickson Welding Shop, 209 1st Ave. S., on Saturday, June 6. Exhibits of steel and hand tools and demonstrations, along with coffee and donuts are part of the event. The annual picnic of the State Blacksmith and Welders Association will be held June 7 at State Park.

65 Years Ago

May 1955

Mr. and Mrs. Lee M. Bawden announced that they will open the Lake Shore Hotel dining room to the public Sunday noon for regular dinners, luncheons and parties.

Keith McGowan’s pickup, stolen from beside the hardware store on May 14, was recovered last Wednesday from Spirit Lake where it had been sitting on a residential street for a week. A gasket had been blown and some articles in the car were missing.

Donald Goranson was elected chairman of the Clear Lake branch of Cerro Gordo County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

100 Years Ago

May 1920

C.A. Comstock has received a dandy new speed boat for summer business.

Gehler and Brasch have repurchased their former meat market from S.W. Smith and Son. Our people will welcome them back to our midst.

The automobile factories are all closed down on account of transportation problems. You had better buy your car quick if you are going to have one this year.

The gift of the seniors to the high school was a good one. A fine drinking fountain has been placed outdoors on the school grounds just next to the east doors.