Remember When 6-26-2019

(Above) Mirror-Reporter carriers, 1969 - Mirror-Reporter carriers in 1969 included: front row (L-R): Jack Uhrich, Jane Josslyn, Jeff Johnson, Rick Young, Sherri Mahaffey and Chris Grim. Back row (L-R): John Klatt, Chuck Roth, Mark Barracks, Steve Templeton, Gary Linahon, Mark Bender, Mark Whaley and Rodney Olson. Carriers not shown are Micky Mollencamp, Richard Gansen, Allan Behrends, Sherrill Stewart, Denney Kofoed, Barry Grattidge, Dan Goranson and Terry Uhrichs.

By Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

June 1994

Nearly 80 youngsters tried out for roles in the upcoming production of “Johnny Appleseed” put on by the Missoula Children’s Theatre. Some 50 kindergarten through 12th graders were cast for the July 1 production sponsored by the Clear Lake Arts Council. Lead parts went to Julia Baker, as Molly; Rachel Neuberger, as Sally; Sarah Coe, as Tabby; Steve Schulze, as Rupert; Sara Turner, as Prescott; and Jenny Kozisek, as Wolf.

The lake level rose 1.73” in a week to its new reading of +5.45” above the weir.

Campers at Clear Lake’s Girl Scout Camp Gaywood are enjoying a new shower facility, which includes 11 showers, eight toilets and 10 sinks and is handicap accessible. The facility was built at a cost of $63,000.

State Representative Candidate Bill Schickel announced he will begin a 100 mile walk across the 20th House District starting Monday, July 11.The walk will start in Northwood, travel through the portion of the district north of Clear Lake in early September, and end November 7 in Mason City.

One of Clear Lake’s fondest landmarks will be recalled on Iowa Public Television’s “Living in Iowa” program, A number of Clear Lake residents will be featured on the weekly program remembering the Old Bayside Amusement Park. A half-century ago, many Iowans and tourists gathered for recreation at the Bayside Amusement Park. They would take a steamboat from downtown to the western shore of the lake, then embark on ride and amusements. Bayside was torn down in 1957, but residents of the area will share their warmest memories of those times.

Robyn Rae Burns, daughter of Paul Bruns and Bobbi Bruns, Clear Lake, is engaged to marry David Lee Davidson on Aug. 6, 1994, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake.

Three boys from Clear Lake will attend Boys State, held at Camp Dodgem Des Moines. The Camp is intended to give those attending a deeper regard for the nation’s freedom and democracy. Those attending from Clear Lake include John Kennedy, Lee Olson and Matt Wegner.

United Express/Great Lakes Aviation recently added an Embraer EMB-120 Brasilia aircraft to their Mason City schedule. The 30-passenger, state-of-the-art jet jet-prop airliner will service the Mason City Airport on Saturdays.

After racing out to a 8-1 mark in the North Central Conference, the Clear Lake baseball team fell into a mini-slump this past weekend at home. Algona avenged an earlier loss to the Lions with a 4-1 win on June 24. Eagle Grove swept the season series with an 8-1 win on June 27. Kevin Broers won his fifth of the year with another “Houdini of the Hardball” game. Broers is at his toughest with men in scoring position.

After a 2-4 stretch left them at 9-6, the Ventura softball team came back with two North Star Conference wins. The Lady Vikings mauled Alden, 12-2 in five innings behind Danielle Hughes’ two hitter. Sarah Hinrichs tripled and doubled in the contest. Against Corwith-Wesley-Luverne, Abby Ringus led the offense with a double and three hits. Angie Bieber had the win on the mound, allowing five hits and striking out three.

50 Years Ago

June 1969

Plans are to remodel the Hawkeye Boat Livery building, located in Oakwood, and convert it into three apartments, according to Glenn Neal, the new owner. Neal has also purchased a houseboat. The pink houseboat will be converted into a cottage after a foundation is put under it.

Janice Sharon and Mark Boulton have both received word from the New York American Field Service office that they have been assigned to South America for the summer.

A bevy of beauties with talent plus, a beauty pageant extravaganza and the presence of two queens, gives promise to a Miss Clear Lake Pageant this city will long remember. The pageant will be held Aug. 2 and will be emceed by Debbie Bryant, Miss America of 1966. Competing for the crown will be Rosemary Viola Bonin, Christine Brimer, M. Janaan Cookman, Karen Ann Elliott, Judy Ann Jurgenson, Virginia (Ginny) Lee King, Marlene Kay McGowan, Jane Marie Midderman, Candace Lee Odden, and Merry Kay Powell.

The Clear Lake Lions topped Hampton, 5-3. Tom Lewis singled in the winning run. Lewis led the Lion attack with three hits in four trips to the plate and he batted in two runs. Jack Peterson worked five innings and Jon Secory the final two frames on the mound.

75 Years Ago

June 1944

Band concerts will open Saturday with John Kopecky directing.

Vincent Minette, who left for Farrugut, Idaho, sent word he has been appointed battalion master of arms of the 8th battalion, which consists of 1,300 men.

It has been many a year since there has been so much water running from the lake as now.

Lawrence Bless, cashier of the Ventura State Bank, is chairman of the fifth war loan drive in Ventura.

Maxine Christenson left for Seattle, Wash. with a group of teachers to spend the summer.

90 Years Ago

June 1929

Mrs. Arleigh Eddy and her mother, Mrs. Emma Francis and Mrs. H.D. Cole, were out in the middle of the lake in a row boat Tuesday forenoon when the rain and wind storm came up very suddenly. The wind blew a terrific gale and the rain came down in torrents. The occupants of the boat managed to keep the boat right side up, but the high waves kept splashing water in to the boat. They became frantic when the boat became half filled with water. At about this time the attention of Mr. Merle Manning, operating the Ritz launch, was called to the condition of the women. He at once went out and rescued them.

The South Shore Country Club, over at Dodge’s Point, opened for business last Sunday. H.G. Nicholas, of Des Moines, is in charge.

The lake is so high this year that Mr. Witke, manager of the Wellmon Bathing Beach, has had to move the seats that he has along the shore back about three feet, and has put in dikes to keep the sand from all washing away.

Mr. Wm. Schoeber is erecting a dining hall on the lake front of his property about a block of the Wayside Inn. He expects to have the building ready by July 4th.