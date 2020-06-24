Remember When 6-24-2020

(Above) A downpour on June 25, 1995 turned local streets into swimming pools. Pictured is Rob Thul and Mike Kluever talking to a stranded motorist on N. 24th St., in the Fieldstone Addition. The street was closed for more than two hours, waiting for knee deep water to recede.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago • June 1995

Flags may be flying on Clear Lake’s Man Ave. during the Fourth of July holiday, but not the way many merchants had hoped. The flag issue was raised by the Retail Committee of the Chamber, which asked the city for permission to install footings for poles in the brick paver sidewalks. The idea had the backing of the merchants on the 300 block. However, Main Street Clear Lake Program Manager told the Council that group objected to the plan and had other ideas about how best to display the flag. The flag issue has been causing quite a few fireworks in town.

Weekend rains, combined with a gully-washer Monday, boosted the level of Clear Lake by 2.88”. The new level was +6.96” above the weir.

A four-car accident at the intersection of Highway 18 and North 12th St. Wednesday night sent six people to the hospital.

The Clear Lake Fire Department will dedicate its new Firefighter Memorial on July 2. Pastor Dean Hess, fire department chaplain, will conduct the service. The memorial, dedicated to all firefighters who have served Clear Lake, is located immediately south of the Clear Lake Fire Museum on North 6th St., across from the fire station.

John and Jane Angle, of Clear Lake, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with an open house at the United Methodist Church on July 2.

Clear Lake Boats is continuing marine operation under new ownership. Todd and Jim Larson have announced the sale of Clear Lake Boats to Mike Maulsby.

About 50 children were cast in the upcoming production of “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast,” presented by The Missoula Children’s Theater. The show is sponsored by the Clear Lake Arts Council.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will appear at The Surf Ballroom on Monday, July 3. Tickets are $18.

The bats continue to thunder for the Clear Lake softball team. Coach Troy Heller was pleased to see his team pull to 9-11 overall and 4-5 in the conference.

The Ventura Lady Vikes ran their winning streak to six games before the North Star’s top team, Sheffield-Chapin/Meservey-Thornton swept a doubleheader, leaving Ventura 3-7 in the league and 8-12 overall.

The Clear Lake Outing Club will mark its 100th year this Fourth of July weekend. The club was the topic of conversation when it was built because it was constructed with its back to public view. It was against social norms of the day and was considered to be unfriendly, at best. But the original stockholders valued the lake and scenery and created a design that would link individual cottages with a long veranda that faced what they valued most in the property.

50 Years Ago • June 1970

The Clear Lake School Board at its June 10 meeting, approved the 1970-71 school year budget. The budget calls for increased general fund expenditures of approximately $1,623,963 or a 9.17 percent increase over last year’s budget.

Sue Henry, 20-year-old beauty from Clear Lake, has made a name for herself and for this town, Sue, who was Clear Lake’s entry in the Miss Iowa Pageant at Davenport, came away with honors galore. She was awarded the Miss Congeniality Award and she was second runner-up in the Pageant.

The Clear Lake baseball squad upped their season record to 2-4 with two wins over conference opponents. Behind the two-hit pitching of strong-arm Jack Peterson, the Lions topped Webster City, 12-0. Strong batting came from Jon Secory, Vance Hanson, Brad Heitland, Mike Chaney and Dick Lane.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is, “The Adventurers,” starring Charles Aznavour, Candice Bergen, Thommy Berggren, Ernest Borgnine and Oliva deHavilland.

65 Years Ago • May 1955

Dedication ceremonies for Clear Lake’s new Bandshell will be held Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. in City Park.

Roger Claesgens and Loren Wilcox arrived by plane Wednesday morning from New York City where the former appeared on the Ted Mack show Tuesday afternoon. Claesgens auditioned for the Arthur Godfrey show June 9 and was then invited to appear on the Mack show.

The Rev. W. R. Noland, pastor of the Methodist Church, in Clear Lake, was returned to his post for a third year by the conference at Fort Dodge last week.

100 Years Ago • May 1920

A.A. Adams returned Tuesday from Florida, making the return trip by auto in 99 hours, covering 2,150 miles at 20 miles per hour, 13 miles to the gallon of gas and 10 quarts of lubricating oil.

Mrs. J.W. Cox is suffering with some kind of pain, from either blood poisoning or a snake bite, physicians have been unable to determine which.

With backless gowns and half hose prescribed for women’s fashion this summer, it looks like the mosquitos will have plenty of snacking around the lake.

Earl Ashland, one of the most popular clerks at the O.T. Hansen Store has resigned his position and bought the Basket Grocery from Mr. Somers.