Remember When 6-23-2022

(Above) Friends take in the sights - Three friends take in the sights along North Shore Drive. Pictured in the background along the lake is the Surf Ballroom and Witke’s Cafe. -Photo from the collection of Keith Haugen

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

June 1997

The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce has decided to purchase a 24-passenger, rubber-wheeled trolley to serve Clear Lake and its visitors. The Chamber and an Arizona owner have agreed on a $45,000 purchase price and final preparations are being made to have the vehicle here within 30 days. The Chamber plans to use the trolley to transport residents and guests to the various attractions the community offers.

The Clear Lake Police Department will participate in a new training consortium organized by North Iowa Area Community College. The Clear Lake City Council gave its approval to the idea. Police Chief Dan Jackson explained the Regional Law Enforcement Partnership will provide a variety of training sessions in the North Iowa area, making training more accessible, affordable and convenient for police personnel.

For the second year, Clear Lake Junior High Band students will participate in the annual Clear Lake Fourth of July parade. The Clear Lake Junior High Band was the first place trophy winner for the Junior High Division in the 1995 North Iowa Band Festival Parade held in Mason City. In the recent 1997 North Iowa Band Festival parade the band was awarded second place.

Zion Lutheran Church of Clear Lake will culminate its 125th anniversary ministry this weekend with a special celebration Sunday evening June 29. The congregation extends an invitation to everyone in the community to attend its Gala Celebration at the Surf Ballroom.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class David M. Stumme, of Clear Lake, recently completed a six-month deployment to the Western Pacific Ocean and Persian Gulf with Strike Fighter Squadron 94 (VFA 94) embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk.

More Clear Lake telephone customers will be ramping up to the “information superhighway” of the future with a fiber optic cable installation project this summer. Contractors have begun work on the approximately 12 miles of fiber optic cable and 38 miles in copper distribution cable to rural telephone customers.

The Clear Lake baseball team now leads the North Central Conference. The Team topped Algona, 13-9 and Hampton-Dumont, 15-2. Scott Lester had a hot bat against Algona with three hits, one being a double. On the mound, Greg Johnson and Matt Clemens shared pitching duties.

The Clear Lake softball team moved up to #6 with a 8-0 week. The team won the Mohawk Tournament over the weekend. They upended perennial power house Charles City to win the title.

In a season in which the Clear Lake soccer team has seen very few breaks go their way, the breaks finally came. Traveling to North Polk, the Lions broke out for a 6-0 win. It was the first shut out at the varsity level in Lions’ soccer history. David Baker came up big in goal. To go with Baker’s play, the Lions defense consisting of Jim Kraschel, Ryan Nelson, Jon Gustafson, Josh Berger and David Oelschaeger, combined to limit NP to 10 shots on goal.

50 Years Ago

June 1972

Gwen’s Thoughtfulness Shoppe, 308 Main Ave., has been opened by Marc Smith. The shop is in the former location of the Lake Gift Shop. It has been completely remodeled and decorated with new fixtures throughout. A complete line of Hallmark Cards and party goods will be handled, along with gifts, novelties, perfumes and specialty lines.

The Clear Lake Lions Club approved a project to install new lights at Lions’ Field. The project will cost $21,000. Clear Lake schools will match the $8,000 donated by the Lions Club and the balance of $5,000 is to be worked out. The project includes nine new poles to light the baseball diamond and increase the intensity and coverage on the football field.

The Lions baseball team was edged by Hampton in a 5-4 contest. The top two in Clear Lake’s lineup scored runs in the first inning. A triple by Rich Woiwod batted in Bob Erickson and Joel McChesney. Ron Gerhardt and Kent Peacock also scored for the Lions.

Clear Lake Appliance is offering a 19” Super Screen Compact Color TV for $379.95.

65 Years Ago

June 1957

Capt. Victor Jensen arrived Tuesday from Texas to visit his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Jensen, until June 12. He is enroute to Germany. He had brought back the body of his nephew, Lt. Larry Rankin from England, where he was killed in a jet plane crash. Lt. Rankin was buried in Texas, May 27.

Four Clear Lake 1957 graduates, Ward Kuecker, Bill Whelan, Michael Minette and Jerry O’Neill left Saturday evening for two weeks of Naval Reserve training at Great Lake, Ill. Tommy Castle, a junior at CLHS, also went with the group.

The Rev. W.R. Forland, who has served the Methodist Church of Clear Lake the past four years, has been appointed to the Estherville Methodist Church.

Mrs. A.H. Runcie and Mrs. D.E. Kenyon plan to return Friday from a seven month trip to Europe. They visited France, Italy, England, Scotland, Belgium and Holland.

99 Years Ago

May 1923

Byron Stratton sold at auction last Saturday his Twin Oak cottage and two lots on the campground for $1,000. This was less than its purchase price a few years ago. One half less to be exact.

Kenyon, Sandry and Freeman will have an auction sale of lakeshore lots on Thursday. They have 27 lots on the south shore, 40 feet wide that run from the lake to the road. Nearly all have fine shade trees. A water system will be put in.

Clear Lake High School had 56 graduates this year.

Parties wishing to pick strawberries this season should call 360. Women are preferred. Culver’s Gardens.

Friday was the first real good warm day of this season. It’s been cold!

The north Lake Shore paving will be ready for traffic about June 20. The public will be greatly pleased to have this project completed.

Found: auto curtain. Call this office to claim.