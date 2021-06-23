Remember When 6-23-2021

Clear Lake joins fad - There was a crazy new fad in 1960. Rebound tumbling, a new form of outdoor recreation, invaded Clear Lake. The one at Clear Lake was one of the first in the state of Iowa. Customers paid for the fun of bouncing up and down on the tight webbing held by springs over a pit.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago • June 1996

A new townhouse development, South Glen Bay, is being planned for the Methodist Camp area on the south side of Clear Lake. The Western Home, present landowner, has granted South Bay Development an option to develop the units. Principals of South Bay Development include Randy Cram, M.F. Winegardner, and Tom and Jan Lovell, all of Clear Lake. Snyder Construction is the contractor. After townhomes are passed, construction is expected to begin this fall with completion by next spring.

Clear Lake police are investigating an incident that resulted in a knife wound injury to a Clear Lake man.

A counterfeit $20 bill was deposited at Farmer’s State Bank in Ventura sometime over the weekend and later passed on to a Clear Lake business. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office has been advised by the U.S. Secret Service in Des Moines that about 35-40 counterfeit $20 bills have been found in the state; most in the metro area.

Virginia Carrott will present her star spangled creations, “Let Freedom Ring,” at the Clear Lake and Area Christian Women’s Club brunch on July 2. Hearts of Praise, from Clear Lake, will provide the music.

Tom Nelson, long-time Clear Lake businessman, has been elected to the Board of Directors of Clear Lake Bank & Trust. Nelson is the president of Nelson Petroleum Products, Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake softball team blanked Newman, 10-0. The win took the Lions out of a slump which had seen them drop five of their last six games. Kristin Keefe was the winning pitcher. She went four innings, striking out four. Erin Pleggenkuhle came in to pitch the final frame and she struck out three. The two aces held Newman hitless.

The Clear Lake baseball team met up with Hampton-Dumont with a lot of momentum from their five-game winning steak. The Lions picked up a 4-1 victory. Greg Johnson pitched a complete game for the Lions, allowing only four hits while striking out nine batsmen. Scott Lester, the lead-off hitter, had a great game at bat, going 3/4 and scoring one run.

Clear Lake residents will be part of the Mason City Community Theater’s production of “The Music Man.” Clear Lake’s, Jonathan Swenson will play the lead role of Harold Hill. Other cast members include: Bonnie Stewart, Don Phinney, Kara Emerson, Jed Latham, Ashley Phinney, Michael Mahaffey, Mary Clare DeBartolo, Leah, Peter and Benjamin Norris, and Jana, Christina and Caitlyn Swenson.

Ed Hanes, of Clear Lake, will have a row boat, with an hour glass transom on display at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. Hanes was chosen as one of 100 Iowans representing the state at the Smithsonian. Like Iowa, the Smithsonian is marking its 150-year celebration.

50 Years Ago • June 1971

The state has acquired 1,800 feet of North Shore property, which runs west from Venetian Village to Deadman’s Curve on old Highway 18. For many years this has been a popular fishing spot, the old road is still a popular lake shore scenic drive and its continued use by the public is assured. The recent purchase from the McIntosh estate includes 218 acres, the balance of which lies on the north side of the highway and runs west to the north-south gravel entrance of McIntosh State Park.

About 250 boys, who are participating or will participate in Little League and summer recreation programs, will attend a baseball game in Bloomington, Minn. between the Minnesota Twins and the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is scheduled for June 26.

A newly organized Clear Lake town baseball team is set to play its first game. Brad Heitland, one of the members, said the reason for forming the team is to give young men out of high school a chance to play more baseball. Bill Truesdell is a player and coach.

65 Years Ago • June 1956

June 1956 has been the driest month in the last 20 years.

The public is invited to inspect the facilities of the Farmers Sweet Clover Dairy in Clear Lake on Saturday, July 7, at their new plant and Dairy Bar on Highway 18 just west of North Eighth Street.

Myrna Reynolds, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G.F. Reynolds, will compete in the “Miss Clear Lake” for the title of Miss North Iowa to begin over the North Iowa Band Festival in Mason City June 12.

Pvt. Kenneth L. Bales, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ira L. Bales, of Clear Lake, recently was picked to serve in the 3rd Infantry Regiment, the Army’s top ceremonial unit, in Washington D.C.

90 Years Ago • June 1931

Charles (Chuck) Rickard received serious injury to his left foot Saturday when the ladder on which he was standing while painting the second story of the First National Bank building broke and crashed through the upper sash of the window in the ground floor. He jumped outward to save himself from going through the window.

Mayor and Mrs. W.H. Ward have finished a unique lily pool, bird bath and flower bed in the back yard of their home on Main Street.

Hundreds of people from all parts of Iowa came to Clear Lake over the weekend and the first part of this week to find relief from the intense heat wave which has seared this section of the country during the last 10 days.

Eleven years ago Donald Winnie lost his mother’s graduation ring while playing snowball on the John Smith garden plot. Last Saturday while Mr. Smith was working in the garden, he discovered the ring which was in almost perfect condition as the day it was lost. Mrs. Winnie was happy with its return.