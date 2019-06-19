Remember When 6-19-2019

(Above) Clear Lake Main Street, 1906 - Main Street looking east in 1906. Dresses were still sweeping the dirt streets. The walks were of boards as were the street crossings. The electric train of six cars had just arrived when this scene was taken. One the left in front of Woodstock’s building can be seen the first auto in Clear Lake. It belonged to Dr. A.B. Philips, who had his offices upstairs. There was a little ice cream store on the left. Four impressive light poles were on each block. The Corner Drug was run by L.F. Baas at that time. Beside Woodstock’s and heading down the street was a grocery store, the Leader restaurant, a clothing store, Silby’s Restaurant, Mark White Drug Store, Patterson Jewelry and the bank.

25 Years

June 1969

An attic fire at the new Lake Coffee House and Cottage Treasures on North Shore Dr., Friday, June 17, was extinguished by the Clear Lake Fire Department. The source of the fire was located in the upstairs apartment between the kitchen ceiling and the roof.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is in the final weeks of planning for the 112th annual Fourth of July celebration. Some of the entertainment includes the Whitesidewalls, Hal’s Ramblers, Prowler Rock Band, and of course, bingo.

Roger Browers was the choice of Cerro Gordo Republicans over incumbent Chris Nannenga as the party’s nominee for District 2 supervisor.

Larry Luker, Robert Clausen, Wayne Skryte and Paul Fynskov, of Clear Lake, have been named Melvin Jones Fellow’s by Lions Clubs International Foundation, in recognition of their commitment to serving the world community.

Friends and business partners of Warren Jacobson are asked to join in a special gathering to toast and roast Warren on his retirement. Jacobson, a long time resident of Clear Lake, worked for Rice Electric before opening his own electrical service in Clear Lake.

King Royal Bros. announces the addition of four baby elephants to complement their already world-famous free Kiddie’s Petting Zoo Wonderland. All four of these little “Non-petite pixies” will be on display along with their six-ton “nannies” from 9 a.m. throughout the day when the King Royal Bros. exhibits the 1994 edition in Clear Lake on Friday, July 15.

The Airshow held at the Mason City Municipal Airport was a success despite the heat Saturday, June 18.The United States Marine Corps headlined the show including a vertical take-off and landing jet fighter, the Harrier, and the United States Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II.

Experience won out as Clear Lake edged Ventura, 4-2, in softball on June 14. The Lions improved to 5-9 on the arm of Jamie Copley. The junior struck out 15 Lady Vikings. Although Ventura freshman Danielle Hughes didn’t match Copley in the strike out department, finishing with six, she kept the game a scoreless tie through five innings. Angie Bieber had half the Lady Vikings hits with two singles and Sarah Hinrichs had a double. Nikki Schinagel and Alexa Russel led the Lions at the plate.

The Clear Lake baseball team moved its record to 10-4 and 7-1 in the conference after playing .500 ball the past few seasons. The Lions disposed of Humboldt, 7-3, on June 15. Ryan Boeshart led the Lions at the plate. Boeshart had three hits, including a double. Kyle Evans and Ryan Bezely each had two hits as Evans laced a triple. Jason Nyhus had two RBIs.

The North Iowa Cyclone Club will be holding its annual summer outing on Monday, June 27. The program will feature retiring head basketball coach Johnny Orr.

Easter Foods in Clear Lake is sporting a new look these days. Store employees are throwing out the black ties and welcoming a more casual look of maroon polo shirts and black or tan pants.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter Foods include: Milwaukee’s Best Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.59; Gedney Hamburger Slices Pickles, 32 oz., 99¢; Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup, 59¢; Jack’s Naturally Rising Pizza, 2/$7; Hiland Potato Chips, 6 oz., 79¢; Bryer’s Ice Cream, 1/2 gallon, 2/$5; Dole Head Lettuce, head, 59¢; whole fryers, lb., 69¢; Cook’s Ham Steaks, lb., $2.79; and USDA Choice round steak, lb., $1.39.

50 Years Ago

June 1969

Contractor P.O. Petersen, of Clear Lake, has launched construction of his apartment complex on North Lakeview Drive. There will be two three-story units, with six apartments in each unit.

The proposed budget for the 1969-70 school year of the Clear Lake Community School District was the main item on the agenda during a meeting Monday night. The budget requests for general fund purposes titled $1,497,548 - an increase of $196,081 over last year. This represents an increase of 15.6% over the 1968-69 budget.

Karen Freeman is “Glad to be home!” Since June 29, 1968, she has spent 11 months in different hospitals. It was on that date that Karen was injured in a boating accident on Clear Lake, that resulted in loss of both of her legs. She has been outfitted with artificial limbs and is walking temporarily with the aid of a cane. She will return to Ottawa High School this fall where she will be a senior.

Don’t let your hairpieces sit on a shelf. Bring them to The Hair House of Mason City to be cleaned, set and styled to perfection. The cost is $7.50 for wigs and $3.50 for wiglets.

75 Years Ago

June 1944

Five Clear Lake men have given their lives in the service of their country. They are Harold Cookman, Warren Krueger, Donald Ford, Patrick Furleigh and Lester Williams. The fifth war loan will begin Monday. Clear Lake’s quota is placed at $175,000. Mrs. A.B. Phillips, chairman of the committee for the Memorial Fund drive, announced total contributions have reached $2,785.30.

The memorial to honor Clear Lake men and women is expected to take form in a community building, badly needed in Clear Lake.

100 Years Ago

June 1919

A move is again on foot to secure a fish hatchery for Clear Lake. We all hope this will be more successful than the one a few years ago.

D.H. Culver wants 15 ladies to pick strawberries.

President Wilson will make a tour of the U.S. on his return from Europe and speak on the necessity of the League of Nations.

The senior class of the high school is one of the largest to be graduated. There are 12 boys and 23 girls graduating.

The M.E. Cary & Sons department store has bathing suits up to size 54 for sale, all wool jersey.

Lost on the 6 o’clock interurban last night, a Silsby meal ticket partly used. If the finder could please return to this office it would be appreciated.