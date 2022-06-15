Remember When 6-16-2022

(Above) Parasailing in 1997 - A new offering to Clear Lake in 1997 was para sailing. The sport can be enjoyed no matter the age. Bruce and Sherry Kenison, owners of High Flyers Parasailing and WaveRunners, were up and running for the summer season.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

June 1997

Details are still sketchy about a small plane which went down in a farm field south of Clear Lake at about 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 14. The pilot had to set his plane down in a field south of Clear Lake State Park. The cause of the accident is unknown and the pilot walked away from the downed plane without injury, he could not be reached for comment.

Clear Lake’s Fourth of July fireworks are always spectacular, but this year they will be $10,000 more grand, thanks to an anonymous gift. The gift will literally double the amount of fireworks which will be shot off during a 30 minute show on Friday, July 4. Ironically, volunteers have been busy all year building a new fireworks barge which will be able to handle the large display of fireworks this year. Without the new equipment, it is doubtful the large show could have been pulled off, according to Larry Luker, of the fireworks committee.

Four people were injured Sunday when high winds toppled a tree at Clear Lake State Park. The four were standing at the rear of a car when the large oak tree fell. The four were taken by Snell’s Ambulance to North Iowa Mercy Healthy Center in Mason City and were treated and released.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is studying the idea of bringing a rubber-wheeled trolley to the community as a means of assisting residents and guests in enjoying local attractions.

Two Clear Lake men have filed nomination papers with the City Clerk to have their names placed on the ballot for the at-large City Council seat to be decided Aug. 12 in a special election to fill the position formerly held by Dick Hughes. Mark Ray Graves and John Simpson are the first to become candidates for the position.

Karen J. Casperson and Robert L. Bales were married June 9, 1957, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake. The couple will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.

Warren and Betty Jacobson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house and dance on Sunday, July 6, at the Best Western Holiday Lodge.

The Ventura Hustlers 4-H Club will host a Livestock Workshop at the North Iowa Fair Grounds June 20.

The Clear Lake softball teams continues to impress as they are ranked #10 in Class 2A with a 10-2 mark. The Lions topped St. Edmond, 7-0, behind the impressive arm of Kristin Keefe, who ended up with a two-hit shutout and eight strikeouts.

The Ventura basketball team did what it had to do last week putting up some late inning runs to win a pair of games by a one run margin to go 3-0 on the week. The wins improved the Vikings’ record to 8-3 overall and 1-1 in the North Star Conference. Aaron Rothrock, Mike Menke, Luke Brager, Will Puegel and Nick Korth all pounded out multiple hits to lead the team. Brager and Tom Menke were the winning pitchers.

50 Years Ago

June 1972

The largest antique show ever in the Clear Lake area is set for Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, at the Surf. About 30 dealers from across Iowa will have antiques on display and for sale.

Elsie’s Gift Shop has recently opened in Ventura. Elsie Keith purchased the old EUB church building located on the blacktop through Ventura.

Clear Lake was chosen to be the site of the 1974 Iowa Lions convention. Clear Lake formerly hosted the State Lions Club convention in 1951 and 1968. The town can expect 2,000 Lions to be in attendance.

Construction is underway for an addition to the Holiday Lodge. The 90x60 foot addition was contracted to the Henkel Construction Co. at a cost of $100,000. When finished, the Holiday Lodge will have the largest dining room in North Central Iowa. Also included in the plans is a new kitchen. Large doors will allow automobiles and large exhibits in the space provided for displays.

75 Years Ago

May 1947

They are starting to clear aways the remains of the old Surf.

Clear Lake’s newest industry got underway Saturday, Greg’s Jalopee Ice Cream Service. Greg conceived the idea after he remembered seeing the old horse drawn wagons in the cities when he was a small boy. He built the wagon himself. It’s a summer job for Greg as he plans to attend Iowa State Teachers College this fall.

The first band concert under he direction of John Kopecky will be held in the city park Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Mrs. Donald O. Thompson left for Cheyenne, Wyo., where she will reside with her father until the arrival of her husband who is driving out bringing their trailer house. Thompson will resume his duties at the University in Iowa City in the fall.

90 Years Ago

June 1932

Wednesday evening of last week J.B. Patterson and Mrs. Frank Atherton were involved in an accident that might have proved fatal. In the completion of a new front to the city hall fire department, the large, heavy swinging wooden door of a few hundred pounds, placed in an unsupported position, fell on them while they were passing the fire station. Mr. Patterson escaped with minor bruises and a torn coat. Mrs. Atherton was struck on the neck and shoulder, causing severe injuries and she suffered a heart attack. She has endured much pain and suffering, but is slowly improving.

The Chris Craft cabin boat, owned by E.S. Selby, of Mason City, has been launched and is on display at the Anderson dock north of the White Pier. It is an attractive and speedy boat.

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Winnie report a very successful opening of “Ken’s Cafe.” The interior has been remodeled and is painted in ivory and black with two booths and a lunch counter. Mr. and Mrs. Winnie occupy the apartment above the cafe.