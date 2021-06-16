Remember When 6-16-2021

Gone Fishin’ in 1996 - The Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Department held its Kids Fishing Camp at the Grade in Ventura in 1996. Waiting patiently for the fish to bite are Sawyer Mishak (foreground) and Ryan Wagner.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

June 1996

Sunday’s heavy rain is thought to be responsible for a one-car rollover on Interstate 35 one mile north of Clear Lake. Five people were sent to North Iowa Mercy Health Center as a result of the accident.

The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce is compiling a list of summer residents of the Clear Lake area in a venture to strengthen ties to the community.

In conjunction with their own celebration and Airshow ’96, the Mason City Municipal Airport will be the 1996 host for Fly Iowa aeronautical event. Fly Iowa is an annual stateside event fly-in and aviation fair. Its emphasis is on youth and families, to encourage science, math and technology education in the promotion of aviation and its benefits across the State of Iowa.

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Jackson, son of Leroy Jackson and Maria Jackson, of Clear Lake, has returned to San Diego after completing a six-month deployment aboard the dock landing ship USS Anchorage.

David Truka, Jeri Bell and Chad Shahan recently completed various levels of Bennigan’s Restaurant Management Training. Truka will be the general manager of the Clear Lake Bennigan’s Restaurant which is currently under construction.

Clubs with news on the Social Page include: Clear Lake Duplicate Bridge, Christian Women’s Club, Laureate Omega, Christian Singles, V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 4868, and Rural Lakettes.

The Lions are no fluke this year and they proved just that as they upset third rated Webster City, 8-7 in North Central Conference action. Aaron Sorenson may have been the difference at the plate for the Lions, as he went 4/5 with four runs batted in. Ted Secory did a nice job starting on the mound with four strikeouts.

The Lion softball team traveled to Northwood. The Lions scattered 16 hits over seven innings to bring home a 13-2 victory. Kristin Keefe had her second start on the mound for the Lions. Krista Fritz was 4/4 with four stolen bases. Jamie Matson also had a strong night at the plate, batting 3/4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

It was all Ventura Monday night as the Vikings shelled CWL, 12-3. Will Pueggel was on fire at the plate, going 3/4 including a first inning triple. Andy Luscomb was the winning pitcher. He allowed six hits and struck out three.

Playing at The Surf Ballroom on Thursday, July 18, will be 38 Special. Tickets are $18.

Summer deals at Ben Franklin include: portable grill, $2.97; resin chair, $5.97; Peanut Factory nuts, $2; Hosely Garden Stake Candle Holder, $3.49-$7.99; and boxed greeting cards, 77¢.

50 Years Ago

June 1971

Sheryl Evenrud, 17, the Clear Lake High School student elected for AFS, will leave from Des Moines on June 20 for Tripoloi, Lebanon. She will make her home for two months with a Moslem family that speaks Arabic.

The Clarion Cowboys rallied, after trailing by five points to beat Clear Lake in eight innings, 7-6. Rich Woiwod had five RBI’s and a grand slam for the Lions.

Marsha Erickson, Clear Lake, was one of 62 candidates vying for the title of queen of the North Iowa Band Festival in Mason City.

Playing at the Lake Theater is, “Lawrence of Arabia,” starring Alex Guiness, Anthony Quinn, Omar Sharif, and Claude Rains.

Deals for the week at Gibson’s include: women’s scooter skirts, 2/$5; foam ice chest, 30 qt., $1.27; Westclox travel clock, $3.97; life vest, $1.97; 18” portable picnic grill, $5.47; Nelson’s Badminton Set, 97¢; Swedish Tanning Lotion, 97¢; and Lilt Home Permanent, $1.07.

90 Years Ago

June 1931

Henry Volstad reports that almost double the requests for cottages have been received over any previous season, and all indications point to an overflow of summer visitors. One day this week he was in receipt of over 40 inquires for cottages.

The Hazel M. Cass and Neale Helvey players will pitch their tent at the Alice Gentry farm one mile east of town on the paving and will open for a week’s engagement Sunday, June 28.

The Lake Shore dining room was opened to the public. It has been newly decorated with light fixtures in pastel shades and presents a very attractive appearance and is an inviting place to dine or entertain one’s friends.

A new dairy products plant will be opened to the public Saturday on West Main Street.

100 Years Ago

May 1921

Another soldier boy has given his life for his country as truly as if he had died on the battlefield. Gunnar Villadsen died of lung trouble which he contracted in the army.

A number of men hope to organize a baseball club in Clear Lake. American Legion Boys are especially enthusiastic over baseball and it is thought they will largely constitute the team.

The remains of Ernest Stafford arrived in New York from France. Of the many Clear Lake boys to meet their death across the water, Ernest is the first one to arrive home for burial.

Bob Able and Gus Magneson, of Garner, were drowned while fishing Thursday afternoon. They rented a boat from Kaster’s Cove. A severe windstorm and rain came up, while trying to pull for shore, the boat capsized. The drowned men each left a wife and three small children.

The Henry Carmonzzi restaurant was sold Saturday at Sheriff’s sale to Henry Vurvo for $2,600.

Eggs are 16¢; creamery butter, 33¢; and dairy butter, 23¢ at Clear Lake markets.