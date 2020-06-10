Remember When 6-10-2020

(Above) Cub Scout Pack 80, 1970 - Members of Cub Scout Pack 80 back in 1970 included front row (L-R): Ronnie Poole, Dan Ouverson, Doug Mostrom, James Thalacker, Robert Carr, Doug Wilson, Jon Quintus. Middle row (L-R): David Ulum, Marc Leonard, Danny Olson, Marlon Gordon, Todd Knutsen, Jon Gifford, Kevin Albers. Back row (L-R): Randy Brager, Dick Christensen, Terry Bryant, Jeff Coe, Tim Hill, Mike Grell, Steve Schmitz and Joey Poole.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

June 1995

Life has come full circle for a one-of-a-kind volunteer who has dedicated her life to others. Edna Klaassen, known throughout North Iowa and the state as an exceptional volunteer, has been awarded an Honorary Master of Education Degree from the University of Northern Iowa. It was the first such award ever presented by the school.

Lifeguards are now on duty at City Beach, Clear Lake.

North Iowa Girl Scouts said they wanted a challenge. And a challenge is what they’ll get at Camp Gaywood this summer. The camp has just completed the installation of a high ropes confidence course and ground-based team course, according to Cindy Findley, camp director.

An open house birthday party will be held for Ida Constance “Daisy” Myhr, who will be 103.

At the close of the worship service at First Congregational Church, Clear Lake, on Sunday, June 11, Pastor Charles Williams announced to the members his decision to retire from the full-time pastoral ministry on Sept. 30, after 40 years of service in various churches.

Clubs reporting news on the Social page include: Thought and Thimble Club, Clear Lake Rotary, Ventura Garden Club, Friendly Garden Club, Chapter LE P.E.O., Stepping Forward and Rural Lakettes Club.

Clear Lake High School’s new basketball coach, David Beens, says he is looking forward to challenging himself and his players in the months to come. Beens, 35, is replacing Dave Peters in the coaching post. Beens comes to Clear Lake after seven seasons at Paton-Churdan High School, north of Jefferson.

Buena Vista softball player Megan Coe, from Ventura, was named at second base to the National Softball Coaches Association/Louisville Slugger NCAA Division III All-American Second Team. It was a repeat performance for Coe, who was also named to the team in 1994.

Listed for sale in the classifieds: a 1986 Bayliner Capri boat with fold down bucket seats, AM/FM stereo cassette player and trailer, $6,500; a lakeshore house for sale on the point across from the island, all glass front, party size deck, 5 bdrms., 3 baths, $395,000; a condo for sale in Eastridge, on the lake with a swimming pool, furnished 2 BR., $95,000.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Frito Lay Ruffles Lays Potato Chips, 13-14 oz., 2/$4; Hunt’s Snack Pack Pudding, 4 pack, 99¢; Frank’s Catsup, 32 oz. bottle, 59¢; lettuce, head, 69¢; kiwi fruit, 5/$1; Bartles and Jaymes Wine Coolers, 4 pack, 2/$4; Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.99; 80% lean ground beef, lb., 89¢; boneless charcoal steak, lb., $1.39; sirloin tip steak, lb., $1.99; and whole chicken breasts, lb., $1.29.

50 Years Ago

June 1970

The primary election failed to spark voter enthusiasm in Clear Lake and across Iowa as only 336 residents showed up at three local precincts.

A welcome reception in honor of the Rev. and Mrs. Alvern Kinrade, newly appointed Associate Pastor at United Methodist Church, will be held on June 7.

Clear Lake Jaycees voted to cancel the Miss Clear Lake Pageant this year.

Mrs. Jack Prestholt and her two young children fled through a side window as fire ravaged the interior of their kitchen on a farm south of town. A ruptured hose from a propane tank sent flames throughout the kitchen. Mrs. Prestholt had minor burns and the children were unharmed.

75 Years Ago

May 1945

There will be 16 seniors graduating from Ventura High School.

The Clear Lake Wan-tan-ye Club is conducting the 7th War Loan Bond Booth in the lobby of the Clear Lake Theatre. Clare Mosher, manager of the theatre, is offering passes to the club teams that sell the most bonds.

Sgt. Bynum Jacobsen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Jacobson, arrived home Saturday after receiving an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps. He spent considerable time training as a paratrooper before he was sent to the South Pacific Theatre. Bynum plans to assist his father in the ice business.

Chief of Police Jesse Buttleman announced that angular parking will be started on Main Street this week. No double parking will be allowed under any circumstances.

100 Years Ago

May 1920

The annual opening of the Rogers Hotel occurred Sunday when dinner was served to a large number of people.

Get rid of those pesky dandelions with a Hazlett dandelion rake purchased at McGowan-Sheridan Hardware.

Miss Dorothy Pattie will be hostess to the graduating class at a dinner which will be served at the Pattie cottage across the lake.

A barn dance will be held Saturday night in Ed Phillip’s new barn seven miles northeast of Clear Lake. Powell’s Orchestra will provide the music.

City park has been cleaned and seats have been placed. Everything is in order for the band and big crowds.