Remember When 5-6-2020

(Above) Field work in 1970 - Loren Baker was one of the many farmers taking advantages of the beautiful weather on May 2, 1970. Baker was planting corn south of Clear Lake on the east side of Highway 107. Baker, who farms 260 acres, will plant this 60 acre field with half corn and half beans.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

April 1995

Success is the outcome of the 1993-94 year in marketing of the Mason City and Clear Lake area as a tourism destination. The proof was in the numbers. Clear Lake had 268,549 visitors at attractions/events. Number of visitors requesting Clear Lake Visitors Guides was 1,037 and 10,000 were distributed. The town had five motor coach buses visit with 160 visitors. Each motor coach spends approximately $3,500 per day in the community. Clear Lake had 127 conventions/major meetings with 11,775 delegates attending. Each delegate spend approximately $126.50 per day in the community.

The Dean Snyder family of Clear Lake announced that they, along with Jeff and JoAnn Nicholas, have formed a company to manage the Surf Ballroom. The Snyder family, who purchased the Surf last fall, had completely renovated it. The new entity, called “Surf Ballroom, Incorporated” will take over immediately. Nicholas will be general manager. A manager for the ballroom has not been chosen at this time.

The level of Clear Lake dropped slightly to its new reading of +6.12” above the weir.

Clear Lake’s busy Fourth of July weekend will have another offering for residents and guests. Management of the Surf announced the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at the local ballroom on Monday, July 3. Tickets are $18 apiece.

Walkers and their sponsors raised an estimated $23,784 for Opportunity Village on May 7 during the facilities Annual Benefit Walk.

Newly inducted members of the Semper Fidelis Chapter of National Honor Society at Clear Lake High School are: Mahmoud ElMahadawy, Jason Kozisek, Shannon Brue, Katherine Christ, Carrie Rose, Cathryn Mrosko, Andrew Nelson, John Hanley, Jeff Lewis, Molly Finstad, Lee Olson, J.R. Kennedy, Phillip Burgart, Michael Spratt, Jared Stewart, Stacie Madson, Hollie Brager, Meghann Artes, Maegan Plagge, Jill Minard, Erin Grell and Jodi Grabinski.

The Clear Lake boys track team traveled to Algona for a mini-North Central Conference meet. Tom Zirbel was the top individual performer for the Lions, as he took second in the 3200. His time of 10:23.11 has him close to qualifying for the State meet. Jon Coleman was fourth in the 400 lows with a time of 1:02.29.

The Ventura girls and boys track teams claimed individual titles at the North Star Conference Track Meet. Dan Fields was first in the high jump clearing 5’8”. Mitch McNulty won the shot put event throwing 43’4.5”. Sara Hinrichs notched the girls’ only individual title with her 12.75 time in the 100 meter dash.

The Spring Car and Boat Preview page ran with good deals on locally owned cars and boats. Sedars Motor Company had a 1994 GMC Suburban for $23,900. Schukei Chevrolet has a 1993 Chevrolet Corvette for $25,900.

50 Years Ago

April 1970

Director Donald E. Boyer and other officials of Handicap Village still were compiling figures on the financial proceeds from the highly publicized march by young people Sunday in support of the North Iowa center. An estimated $8,000 has been turned in to date. Boyer expects this to total more than $10,00.

Ventura’s queen candidate for the 1970 North Iowa Band Festival is Karen Ballantyne.

Clear Lake’s high-flying relay teams smashed three school records and reeled off the best mile relay effort for a Class A school this year in a great performance at the Drake Relays. Clear Lake’s representatives at Drake were Scott Smith, Tom Lewis, Mike Byington, Bill Wistey and Tom Leonard. Lewis, Leonard, Wistey and Byington ran the mile legs in a time of 3:27.4.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Walter Matthau, Ingrid Bergman and introducing Goldie Hawn in “Cactus Flower.”

75 Years Ago

April 1945

Pvt. Ed Davis had the surprise of his life recently when he ran into Wayne Coyier, of Clear Lake, in the Malukas where Ed had been stationed for a length of time.

The American Legion Auxiliary is selling flags to increase the Memorial Building Fund.

Mrs. Wayne Wood received her husband’s Purple Heart. He was wounded Feb. 23 while crossing the Ruhr River. He is doing well.

Perkins Dairy has received their new bottle washer and expect it to be installed soon.

A good many tons of clothing, some good and some not fit for a junk pile, were collected here for the United National Drive for our allies.

100 Years Ago

April 1920

Considerable surprise was manifest when the city council made it known that a movement was on foot to move the present Lake Shore Road closer to Boyd Bros. farm thus giving Mr. Boyd approximately 60 rods of choice lake shore property. This is the last piece of lakeshore property left to the public and if this is given away to private individuals, Clear Lake in all probability will not get one of the proposed State Parks. Can Clear Lake afford to stand idle while the city council gives away the last piece of public property for the benefit of private individuals.

Remember that the date for opening the Rest Room is May 4.