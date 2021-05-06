Remember When 5-5-2021

(Above) Brownie Troop, 1996 - First grade Brownie Girl Scout Troop 467 went to Kinney Pioneer Museum in 1996. They earned 18 Try-Its and 10 peached; participated in three service projects, cookie sales, and went on two field trips this year. Pictured front row (L-R): Katlin Sheimo, Sara Huber, Melissa Mormann, Brittany Secory, Kristin Pitkin Back row (L-R): Ashley Gagnon, Shannon Orth, Morgan Brosdahl, Kaitlyn Zenner, Nicole Einck and Lindsey Thompson.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago • May 1996

Walkers and their sponsors raised an estimated $38,258 for Opportunity Village on May 5 during the facility’s 27th Annual Benefit Walk. Approximately 250 walkers hiked either 10 miles from Mason City to Clear Lake or three miles within Clear Lake to the Village.

A new relational opportunity may be available for residents and visitors this summer in the Sea Wall area. The Clear Lake City Council granted Marlin Pruismann approval to launch a seasonal paddle boat business in front of the Sea Wall this summer. Pruismann hopes to have four to six man-powered paddle boats available on a dock which will extend from the city’s public dock located just north of the boat ramp on Main Ave.

Area school boards are being recognized during School Board Recognition Week. Serving on the Clear Lake School Board are Ron Andrews, president; David Hopper, vice president; Lynne Scribbins, Michael Baker and Joel Secory. Ventura School Board members include: Larry Costello, president; the Rev. Daird Korth, vice president; Larry Eichmeier, Marcia McNulty and Dave Pueggel. Costello is also being recognized for his longtime service as a school board member. He has served on the Ventura School Board for 19 years.

Military news: Air Force Tech Sgt. Timothy R. Hill graduated from the Air Force Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy at Kapaun Air Station, German; Joel H. Matteson, enlisted in the Air Force; Air Force Senior Airman Michael D. Schroeder has deployed to the Arabian Gulf Region in support of Operation Southern Watch/Vigilant Warrior. Schroeder is an intelligence operations journeyman.

The Clear Lake girls track team used six first place finishes to lead them to a second place finish at the Garner Relays. Winning their events was Laura Maring in the 400 meter run; Brandi Halsne in the 100 meter dash; the shuttle hurdle relay team of Liz Jaben, Krisy Echelberger, Cathy Brookins and Halsne; 800 meter relay team of Krista Fritz, Jacque Gunsallus, Jess Rechkemmer and Kerry Olson;the sprint medley team of Fritz, Echelberger, Jaben and Brookins; and the 4x100 team of Fritz, Echelberger, Halsne and Jaben.

The Ventura boys track team ran away with the North Star Conference Championship. The Vikings claimed first place in five individual events and three relays. Aaron Rothrock won the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. Mitch McNulty won the shot put event and Will Pueggel won the long jump. The 4x800 relay team of DeWayne Hughes, Brad Spilman, Isaac Larsen and Andy Muff took first, as did Stephen Dilocker, Fields, T.J. Hillburg and Jared Ringus in the 4x200 meter relay. The 4x100 meter team of Fields, Andy Luscomb, Ringus and Hillburg also claimed a title.

The Clear Lake boys golf team won a meet by one stroke and lost a meet by one stroke last week. Shad Muth led the Lions in both meets.

Marty Fredericks and Adam Secory, both former Clear Lake High School preps, are members of the Wartburg College men’s golf team.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter’s Super Valu include: Pabst Blue Ribbon Blue, 12-12 oz. cans, $4.19; Pepsi products, 2 liter, 99¢; Driscol strawberries, lb., 89¢; Keebler Zesta Saltines, 1 lb., 99¢; Stouffers Lean Cuisine, 6.1-11.5 oz., 2/$3; Corn King Boneless Ham, 5 lbs., $7.49; and 85 percent lean ground beef, lb., $1.29.

50 Years Ago • April 1971

Colonel Sanders is coming to town! Colonel Sander’s Kentucky Fried Chicken will be located in the building formerly housed by Folkmann’s Dairy on Highway 18.

Ed Maker, of Chicago, has been hired as manager of the Surf Civic and Convention Center. Maker has been in the ballroom management business most of his life in the Chicago area. Tiny Hill, former manager, will serve in an advisory capacity for 60 days and then plans to go back on the road with his band.

Clear Lake had two entries in the Drake Relays. Dave Easton, Clear Lake’s top vaulter, made a repeat performance at 13 feet. The 440-yard relay team included Rich Woiwod, Dave Easton, Bill Larson and Bill Wistey.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Burt Lancaster in, “Valdez is Coming.”

65 Years Ago • May 1956

Army Pvt. Kenneth Bales, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ira L. Bales, is receiving advanced infantry training in the 4th Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas.

Little Phyllis Merwin, 8, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Art Merwin, fell Tuesday after school while running on the sidewalk west of Lincoln School. She broke out her two front permanent teeth and the nerve was exposed.

Franke Carle, who has sold more than 75 million records during the last 10 years, will bring his world famous orchestra to the Surf Ballroom on Tuesday, May 29, Decoration Day eve.

90 Years Ago • May 1931

F.C. DeBruyn’s car was stolen from in front of his home Tuesday evening and was found in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning.

Miss Marjorie Stork who teaches at Grant #8 rural school surprised her pupils with a May basket party. Each pupil was presented with a pretty May basket filled with candy. These acts, though seemingly small, endear the teacher in the hearts of the pupils and are remembered long after other phases of school life are forgotten.

Mrs. Ray Sandry is recovering nicely from the effects of an accident several weeks ago when she received an injury to her eye. She was in Park Hospital two weeks receiving treatment. She came home much improved and is thankful she didn’t lose her sight, although it is far from perfect.