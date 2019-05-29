Remember When 5-29-2019

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

June 1994

The Clear Lake School Class of 1994 awarded 96 diplomas in a ceremony held Sunday. The top 10 percent of the class was Elizabeth McNamara, Julie McLaughlin, Katrina Crabb, Hilary Reynolds, Shiona Stewart, Lesley Simmering, Brad Svobda, Laura Enabnit, Kevin Broers, Benjamin Norris and Ryan Taylor.

A longtime Clear Lake educator and musical will be honored this weekend at the North Iowa Band Festival. Lud Wangberg has been named at the 1994 North Iowa Band Festival Bandmaster Award winner.

The Clear Lake High School Band has named Hilary Reynolds as its band queen. Heather Norman will represent Ventura High School.

The Clear Lake Board of Education and the district’s teachers’ association reached an agreement on a negotiated contract for the 1994-95 schools year. The total package increase in salary and benefits will amount to 4 percent, with an increase of 2.5 percent on the generator base in the salary schedule, according to Steve Voelz, superintendent of schools.

Sharon Coe is a Roy Rogers fan of major promotions. So she was thrilled to receive an autographed Roy Rogers photo for her 50th birthday. Coe’s daughter, Kami Dyre, wrote a letter explaining her mother’s devotion to the country star to receive the signed picture.

On Saturday, the Clear Lake Jaycees delivered more than 8 tons of sand to 25 sandboxes in Clear Lake during their Annual Sandbox Fill. The sand was donated by Snyder Construction Company and D&J Enterprises.

Jodi Klaudt, daughter of John and Sandy Klaudt, of Clear Lake, and Mark Holck, son of Maynard and Shirley Holck, of Britt, would like to announce their engagement. The couple will be married on Aug. 5, 1994, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake.

1940’s big band leader Russ Carlyle made a brief stop in Clear Lake to accept an engraved personalized brick paver from TV personality Bill Riley, of Clear Lake. The brick will say “Russ Carlyle, Romantic Style, The Surf 40s.” Riley also contributed a brick of another big band leader from the Surf Ballroom’s past, Frankie Carle. The brick says, “Frankie Carle, Mister 88, The Surf 40s.”

Senior Jason Simmer kept the Clear Lake boys track team recent string of scoring in the State meet intact with a sixth-place finish in the 3A 3200 race. Simmer ran a personal best with a 9:58.52. Simmer also competed in the 1600, finishing in 12th place with a time of 4:40.4. Nick Henningsen also competed for the Lions at the State meet in the 110 high hurdles. He did not make the finals and finished with a time of 16.67. Ventura’s J.D. Shaffer challenged, but couldn’t take sole possession of the school record in the high jump as he cleared 5’10” for 16th in Class 1A.

The Lake Race XIII was held Saturday with 80 athletes competing in the 5K and 10K runs. A total of 166 persons took part in the morning events, which included a bike race, running races and classic duathlon.

The Clear Lake boys golf team could not defend their Class 3A crown and they fell to the 1993 4A champions from Oskaloosa. Jason Quigley was the only Lion golfer to crack the top 10. The junior ended with a 158.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway Stores include: Butternut Coffee, 32 oz. can, $3.49; Boomsma Grade A Eggs, dozen, 2/$1; Fastco Flour, 5 lb. bag, 59¢; Lettuce, head, 59¢; Jack’s Original Pizza, 17 oz., 2/$4; 80% Lean Ground Beef, lb., $1.39; USDA Choice Boneless Chuck Roast, lb., $1.59; and Hi-Dri Paper Towels, regular roll, 39¢.

50 Years Ago

May 1969

Clear Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s new pumper truck arrived. The truck, manufactured by the American LaFrance Co., is capable of pumping more than 2,000 gallons per minute. The addition of the $25,000 unit replaces an old FWD city truck.

Discussion of a storm sewer program at an estimated cost of $320,000, took up most of the time during a lengthy three-hour meeting of the City Council. The storm sewer would cover the north part of town, running along N. 10th Ave. and would take care of drainage off Highway 18.

The Koneman’s Millinery and Beauty Shop has been purchased by Mrs. Ray H. Nichols who plans to open a ladies apparel shop there in the near future. The beauty shop will be discontinued. Mrs. H.G. Jensen opened a millinery shop in the location at 407 Main Ave. in 1917. In 1926, Mrs. Alice Landingham opened a beauty shop in part of the store.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is “The World of Abbott and Costello.” Also playing is, “They Came to Rob Las Vegas,” starring Jack Palance, Lee Cobb, Gary Lockwood and Elke Sommer.

75 Years Ago

May 1944

R.G. Schumacher caught a catfish weighing 9 lbs. and measuring 27 inches.

Lightning struck the bungalow belonging to Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Aastrup, seven miles south of Clear Lake in Union Township and it burned to the ground early Friday. The Aastrups have two sons at home and one in the service.

The opening of the Nicholas Turkey Farm last Saturday, Sunday and Monday was largely attended. On Sunday afternoon 250 autos were counted parked along the highway. It was estimated that between 8,000 and 10,000 people attended. There are 35,000 turkey eggs now in the process of hatching. Mr. Nicholas has a model farm for this line of work and is making a splendid success of it.

100 Years Ago

May 1919

On Decoration Day there will be a dinner given to returning soldiers and sailor boys, their wives and the army nurses of Clear Lake, Ventura and the vicinity are invited on the lawn of the Joel Marsh home if the weather is fine, if not, it will be held in the house.

Juniors at the high school furnished the program at the Lake Shore Hotel.

Last week the editor of the Reporter heard some peeping from a box in the post office. Upon inquiry, they found a parcel post package containing several dozen little chicks. They were addressed to a family 10 miles out in the country.

Thieves broke into the Lake Shore Hotel and made off with all the supposed to be solid brass handles on all the dresser drawers.

The Silsby Fish Dinner is at 6 p.m. Thursday. Special music will be provided by Daniel Gioscio, harpist.