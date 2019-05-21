Remember When 5-22-2019

(Above) Clear Lake bus drivers honored in 1969 - The Clear Lake bus drivers were honored in 1969. Pictured front row (L-R): Bob Wrisberg, Jeff Quigley, Roger Johnson, Dennis Davis. Back row (L-R): Galen Pitkin, Dan Henderson, Alex Speaker, Leonard Juhl, Dennis Spilman. These men cover a total of 7,602 miles a month, at a cost of $365.75 for gas. Oil, repairs, etc. are all extra expenses. Their monthly salaries amount to $1,950.86. Eleven buses are used, with three spares. Not pictured are: Sam Arnold, Carl Ashland and Norman Schober.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

May 1994

The Methodist Camp’s Baker Auditorium was engulfed in fire Tuesday evening after torches being used in the building’s demolition apparently ignited old mattresses. Clear Lake firefighters were called to the camp at 6:03 on May 17 with a report the auditorium, which was being demolished to make way for a senior living complex, was on fire. The building was leveled by the blaze, but there was no reported value of the auditorium.

The Clear Lake Community School District has received notice of its selection as a 1994 “What Parents Want” Award winner in the School-Match Corporation of Columbus, Ohio. School-Match is a nationwide service which helps employees parents find schools that match the needs of their children when new jobs or promotions necessitate their relocation to different parts of the country. School-Match also assists corporations with site selection studies.

The public is invited to assemble at 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Sea Wall for Clear Lake’s Memorial Day services. The Rev. Will Hunsaker of the Open Bible Church, will provide the opening prayer. Opening remarks will be made by President of the Day, James Ransom. The Speaker of the day will be David Okerlund, a professional speaker who makes his home in Clear Lake.

New members were inducted in to the Semper Fidelis Chapter of National Honor Society, at Clear Lake High School. Members include: Nancie Deike, Carrie Niebur, Amy Jackson, Holly Walston, Juliet Kolb, Megan Carney, Brooke Fisher, Alex Russell, Heather Wass, Kendra Prunty, Jeff Kennedy, Kevin Salge, John Kennedy, Adam Secory, Adam Mott and Scott Suntken.

The children and grandchildren of Dick and Arlene Lashier would like to invite family and friends to share in the celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary on June 4. The couple will be honored at an open house at the Open Bible Church Camp, south of Ventura.

They’re back. Clear Lake, the defending Class 3A boys golf champions hope history will continue to repeat itself, the Lions bounced back from a playoff loss in Sectionals to win the District title. Mike Anderson, fourth in state last year as a freshman, lead the Lions with a 78, Three Lion seniors followed him as Jason Floy fired an 81, Kevin Broers was next with an 83 and Eric Riepma carded a 84.

Two Clear Lake boys and one Ventura athletes will compete at the State Track meet. Clear Lake will be represented by Jason Simmer and Nick Henningsen. Simmer, a senior, will run in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs, Henningsen made the meet in the 100 high hurdles. J.D. Shaffer, of Ventura, made State in his first season as he high jumped 5’10”.

The Ventura girls 4x200 relay made a return trip to the State meet and nearly came away with the school record. The quartet of Sarah Hinrichs, Jennifer Rockow, Heather Northman and Allison Cooper ran a 1:49.98, the second fastest time in school history. They missed the school record of 1:49.97, set last year, by the narrowest of margins as they finished fifth in their heat and 13th overall.

The Clear Lake tennis team’s Annalisa Hopper and Jennifer Miller made their mark with a third place doubles finish at the District meet held in Decorah.

Two young women from Clear Lake have qualified for the United States Tumbling Association’s National Competition in Rock Island. Alexa Russell was crowned 1994 State champion fore the advanced beginner level while competing in the 15 and over age group at the USTA State Meet in Waverly. Heather Wass also qualified for nationals by placing in the top 10 in the advanced beginner level. There was a total of 800 competitors in the State meet.

50 Years Ago

May 1969

Mr. and Mrs. DuWayne Jensen announced that they have taken over the Red Owl franchise for the Clear Lake area. Effective June 1 the present Red Owl Store will close and the two businesses will be consolidated at Jensen’s present downtown location.

Baccalaureate and Commencement exercises have been planned for 30 seniors graduating at Ventura this year on Sunday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.

Liz Hampel has been selected by the Clear Lake High School Band as the 1969 candidate for queen of the North Iowa Band Festival.

Any boy who violates the rules and regulations pertaining to alcoholic beverages is ineligible for sports for 12 months according to the Clear Lake School Board. A parent had asked that the board review the athletic department’s interpretation of the rules.

Ventura’s young Viking golf team advanced to the district tournament at Decorah by romping through the sectional meet at Northwood. Ventura was led by freshman Peter Sherwin, 74. Pete’s twin brother, Andy, carded an 85, followed by Gregg Wenaas with an 88 and Jim Roseland with a 91.

75 Years Ago

May 1944

Requiem high mass was celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church Tuesday morning for Aviation Cadet Patrick Furleigh, son of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Furleigh, who was killed at Pensacola, Fla., in an accident.

Many friends of Max Clausen are much pleased that he is using his musical talent in entertainment and morale building at Camp Roberts.

Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Nesbit are remodeling the White Rose gas station into a cottage.

The Ritz Hotel, which has been remodeled, was opened Saturday.

Mrs. G.F Curphy entertained WRC Circle for a potluck luncheon. A sale of plants and grated horseradish was held and netted $4.40 to be used in the blood plasma fund.

90 Years Ago

April 1929

Harry Spilman returned Monday from Chicago where he had been with three carloads of fat cattle of his own feeding. He said he struck a fairly good market.

Sunday, Easter Day, there was an old fashioned blizzard. About six inches of wet snow fell. The wind blew hard and traffic was quite generally at a standstill.

Miss Lou Weedman was at Des Moines last Thursday where she secured a new Ford, which she drove back to Clear Lake.

Albert Bragg had a good plow stolen last Thursday night, a plow that he had been using every day for about five weeks.

Frank Wilder now has some of the very finest radishes you ever saw, and they are large enough to eat, grown in his own garden. We believe he is he first local man to place home grown radishes on the market.