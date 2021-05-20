Remember When 5-19-2021

CLHS class of 1996 - Clear Lake High School seniors signified their status as new graduates in 1996 by changing the tassels on their mortarboards at the close of commencement ceremonies.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago • May 1996

The Ventura School Board voted unanimously to proceed with plans to put a $1.95 million bond issue before voters Sept. 10. The Board has met twice in public meetings with parents and community members interested in seeing the district construct a new gymnasium, locker rooms, commons area and cafeteria.

Clear Lake Superintendent Steve Voelz is making a pitch to replace Central School. About 30 committee and School Board members reviewed statements of need, fine tuning each to present a clear picture to voters this fall. In the end, the group decided “educationally inadequate” best described the 1914 building which is structurally sound, yet not suited for today’s education, the group said.

Clear Lake will hold Memorial Day Service Monday, May 27, beginning with assembly at the Sea Wall. The Speaker of the Day is Gary Schictl.

One Hundred-seventeen Clear Lake High School seniors will receive their diplomas on Sunday at graduation exercises. Commencement is set for 3 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Theme speakers are Meghann Artes, Jeff Lewis and Cathy Mrosko.

The Clear Lake Fire Department extinguished a small fire in a mobile home Tuesday evening, May 14.

On June 22-23 the Mason City Municipal Airport will be the site for “Fly Iowa ’96.” Fly Iowa is an aviation exposition designed for the entire family and held at a different import every year. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the airport, Mason City was chosen as host for 1996, and this year the bi-annual airshow will be held in conjunction with the “Fly Iowa” event, explained Airshow ’96 Co-Chairman Kirk Kraft.

Seven Clear Lake girls ended the 1996 track season on a prestigious note - having qualified for the Iowa Girls State Track Meet. Krista Fritz competed in the long jump; Liz Jaben competed in the 200 meter hurdles; Cathy Brookins competed in the 400 meter hurdles; Brookins and Jaben joined Brandi Halsne and Kathy Bitker in the shuttle hurdle relay; and Fritz, Jaben, Angie Doebel and Laura Maring in the sprint medley.

Ventura senior Abby Ringus qualified for the Iowa State Golf Meet by shooting a 90 to earn runner-up honors a the Regional Meet.

The Clear Lake girls golf team earned a district title with a 19 stroke victory, scoring 386. The Lions were led by Lani Grabinski and Katie Hall, both shooting 95. Erin Pleggenkuhle came into the club house with a 96, while Amber Wissler added a 100 to the stroke tally.

Memorial Day savings at Ben Franklin include: porcelain birdhouse, $9.97; bucket of chalk, $2.97; mini wind chimes, $1.99, each; oversize bath towels, $4.97, each; Eagle Craft tote, $12.97; and Medallion crochet cotton yarn, 97¢, each.

50 Years Ago • May 1971

Gerald L. Miller, a recent graduate from Buena Vista College, is Ventura’s new football coach and biology teacher.

Baccalaureate and Commencement exercises have been planned for 46 senior graduating at Ventura High School.

Seven Japanese men will be visiting Clear Lake May 21-23 under the Rotary Foundation Group Study Exchange Program. Clear Lake will be featured for recreation.

Playing the Lake Theater is, “The Great White Hope,” starring James Earl Jones and Jane Alexander.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: red potatoes, 20 lb. bag, 49¢; strawberries, qt., 45¢; ground beef, 3 lbs., $1.69; Coastal Breaded First Sticks, 8 oz. box, 23¢; Jeno’s Frozen Pizzas, 59¢; Ajax Liquid Cleaner, king size, 59¢; and Hormel’s Range Bacon, lb., $1.29.

90 Years Ago • May 1931

Dr. J.C. Wright, one of Clear Lakes prominent physicians lies critically ill at his home on North Fourth St. The past few days he suffered a severe attack of hiccoughs which apparently weakened his condition.

Miss Maude Estelle Verbeckmoes entertained a group of senior girls at a house party at the Bluebird Cottage Outlet Park for a few days. Canoeing, swimming and water sports made up the entertainment.

C.E. Wells left for Washington D.C. in the interest of the veterans hospital which Clear Lake is trying to get located here.

Lee Luick was elected captain of the 1932 track team of the Clear Lake school.

100 Years Ago • May 1921

Last Thursday evening a little four year old boy on the north shore nearly lost his life by drowning. David Davenport was playing on a high bank above and saw the boy go in. He gave the alarm and dashed with lightning speed down the embankment and grabbed the little boy as he came to the surface for the third time. Children at such an age should not be allowed to play on a dock unattended.

A fine race track is being made around the ball park on South 4th St. The track is 15-18 feet wide and covered with cinders. This will furnish a good place for the boys to get exercise.

George Way and Max Whitney have purchased the row boats across the lake and plan to give visitors first class service.

The Reporter is in receipt of a $50 order for advertising cigarettes. We turned it down. First, their sale in Iowa is illegal and second, we see so many evils from the use of cigarettes we could not conscientiously take part in spreading the evil.