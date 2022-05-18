Remember When 5-18-2022

(Above) Number one in 1997 - In 1997, Clear Lake’s shuttle hurdle relay team, featuring (L-R): Cathy Brookins, Kathy Bitker, Brandi Halsne and Liz Jaben, capped an undefeated season in the event by winning a State title in Des Moines. Coach Mike Reysack emphasized the squad was successful because it was comprised of four consistent hurdlers, rather than one superstar.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

May 1997

In less than a week 94 seniors will graduate from Clear Lake High School and turn a new avenue in their lives. The general trend, according to CLHS guidance counselor Chyrl Bergvig, is continuing education. An average of 85 percent plan to go to college.

Hundreds of school children and many others were on hand Thursday to get a close look at nine Trumpeter Swans released into Ventura Marsh. It was a long walk to the isolated pond area in the southern portion of the marsh where the swans are now at home, but everyone agreed the hike was well worth the sight.

The new Open Bible Camp Lodge is nearing completion after a devastating fire on Nov. 27, 1996. Today the camp is in the midst of a $150,000 fund drive which is spurring the rebuilding of the lodge and opening new doors.

Mason City High School academic and basketball standout, Dean Oliver, was one of the featured speakers last week at the D.A.R.E. graduation for Clear Lake fifth graders. Oliver encouraged the students to stay away from drugs and alcohol and achieve natural highs through hard work, dedication and personal achievement.

Ventura has scheduled graduation for 7 p.m., Saturday, May 24, in the high school gymnasium. Twenty-one seniors will receive their diplomas.

Andy Muff, a member of the Ventura Lakeside Future Farmers of America Chapter, was named Star Farmer of Iowa. He was chosen from among six Iowans named District Star Farmer. All were selected on the basis of their outstanding achievements from members who were earlier awarded the Iowa FFA Degree.

Quintin Harris, a 1991 graduate of Clear Lake High School, is presently serving in the Peace Corps in Chile.

The two regional air carriers serving the Mason City Municipal Airport, Northwest Airline and United Express Airline, reported a 5.39 percent increase in passenger movements during the month of April when compared to the same month one year ago.

Wiemann Auction Service has announced it will be moving to Clear Lake effective June 1. The business will be located at 4693 South Shore Drive. According to owner Gordy Wiemann, the business has truly been a family affair.

The Clear Lake girls track team won the North Central Conference Title and will be sending seven to the State Track Meet. Those representing Clear Lake at the State Meet include Sarah Tompkins, Angie Doebel, Kristy Echelberger, Jess Rechkemmer, Laura Maring, Brandi Halsne, Liz Jaben, Cathy Brookins, and Kathy Bitker. The team is coached by Mike Reysack and Angela O’Toole.

The Clear Lake girls golf team placed first at their sectional tournament. The team score was a 364, which put Clear Lake 41 strokes ahead of their nearest competition. Lani Grabinski was runner-up medalist.

Clear Lake’s boys tennis team accomplished a historic feat by winning the District tennis title.

Ventura’s Jami Sonney earned a State track berth in two events. Sonney will be competing in the 200 and 100 meter dash events.

The Ventura boys track team posted a second place finish among a field of 23 and qualified five people in six events for the State Track Meet. Heading to the State meet will be Aaron Rothrock, Jared Rings, T.J. Hillburg, Isaac Larsen and Brad Spilman.

50 Years Ago

May 1972

A committee of judges has selected Mrs. Ted (Des) Saucke as Clear Lake Merchant’s Favorite Mother. Mrs. Saucke has won an array of prizes offered by Clear Lake merchants.

Steve Cash and Jon Anderson have been selected by the American Legion as Boys State Representatives of Stafford Post 222 of Clear Lake. They will attend Boys State at Camp Dodge, Des Moines.

Mayor Cloys (Nibbs) Nesbit announced that the city ordinance stating “junk” cars are not allowed anyplace in the city limits will be enforced staring June 1. Owners will have the month of May to get rid of nuisance cars.

Playing at the Lake Theater is, “The Last Picture Show,” starring Ellen Burstyn and Ben Johnson.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: California strawberries, qt., 59¢; Fastco Ice Cream, 1/2 gal., 49¢; large eggs, doz., 3/$1; Fastco 2% Milk, 1/2 gal., 2/99¢; charcoal steak, lb., 69¢; chuck roast, lb., 49¢; and Dubuque’s Country Maid Bacon, lb., 59¢.

75 Years Ago

May 1947

Ann Conklin will be the candidate for Clear Lake High School for the North Iowa Band Festival. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Conklin.

A $25 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who stole an Ocean City, level winding, bait casting reel from the display counter in the Ben Franklin Store.

There will soon be a new popcorn machine at the Lake Theatre. We can smell it already!

The Civic League has adopted a six point program. The program will renew the lease on the public restroom, better garbage service, better movies, and to the purchase of permanent tennis nets. Do something for the youth of Clear Lake, establish a Community Chest.

Found in the Ventura Viking: Beverly Hamnpel is the tallest girl in Ventura. She was a guard on the basketball team and took part in glee club. She was chosen football queen last fall. Her interest is in another senior, initials of E.D.H., he can usually be seen in his ’33 Chevy.

99 Years Ago

April 1923

At last, public dances are to come under the regulation of local authorities. A bill has been passed which required the presence of a policeman at all times. The bill prohibits immodest dancing and drinking and turning off the lights at decent hours. Senate speakers declared that dance halls were becoming “hell holes of iniquity.”

Horse shoe pitching is now the favorite pastime of aged men of leisure and for boys it’s marbles.

The Des Moines Register has been conducting a rat crusade throughout the state. Clifford Anderson, of Clear Lake, won a check for $15 for killing 353 rats.

A force of men and teams are now busy grading down the elevation upon which the Oaks Hotel building stood. When the work is completed there will be about 24 fine cottage lots.

P.R. and Harry Engebretson have sustained the loss of 12 cows due to poisoning. An empty paint barrel left on the premises had filled with water from rain and snow from which the cows evidently drank to their dismay.