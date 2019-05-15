Remember When 5-15-2019

(Above) State track participants, 1969 - Clear Lake was well represented at the Class A State track meet in 1969. Seven events participated in the State meet. Those competing included front row (L-R): Rick Ott, Roland Drew, Tom Lewis, Mike Byington, and Bill Larson. Back row (L-R): Head Coach Dave Long, Tom Leonard, Al Kappmeyer, Dave Gillen, Bill Wistey and Assistant Coach Norman Theiss.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

May 1994

Residents of Clear Lake north shore usually enjoy a beautiful view of the lake. But the recent addition of a portable restroom near a public fishing dock has some local homeowners upset. Park and Recreation Department Director Vicki Hensley said days after a portable restroom was stationed at the public fishing dock adjacent from the Harbourage Condominiums at 2700 North Shore Drive, her office received complaints.

David Okerlund, a professional speaker who makes his home in Clear Lake, will provide the Memorial Day message at the Clear Lake Cemetery, Monday, May 30.

More than 65 teams will be gone fishing’ this weekend on Clear Lake, as the 6th annual Walleye Classic is held.

Twenty-two Ventura High School seniors will receive their diplomas Saturday in commencement ceremonies.

Six members of the Clear Lake Fire Department were among those participating in a mass casualty disaster exercise Sunday in Mason City. Firefighters Matt Miller, Doug Meyers, Dick Paulsen, Bryan Williams, Jack Wilcox and Matt Olinger responded to the mock 911 call to Clear Lake Sunday.

Twenty-three merchants in the downtown district are now selling inscribed bricks through the efforts of volunteers with the Main Street Clear Lake Program.

“Most Likely to Succeed,” is Pastor Dean Hess’s sermon title for Sunday’s Baccalaureate Service in Stillman Auditorium.

Clear Lake High School senior Adam Turnbull has been honored as an outstanding academic and athletic leader by the Department of the United States Army.

Tristi A. Thompson, daughter of Terry and Sherri Thompson, of Independence, Iowa, and James T. Finstad, son of Richard and Rebecca Finstad, of Clear Lake, announce their engagement. An October 22, 1994 wedding will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake.

Real estate for sale by First Northern Realty include: 317 S. 8th St., 3 bedroom, corner lot, across from school, $35,000; 317 N. 12th St., remodeled kitchen, new master bedroom, summer porch, $34,900; 513 14th Ave. N., 3 bedroom split foyer, two baths, corner lot, $48,500.

Ventura sophomore Abby Ringus moved a step closer to making the state golf meet with her runner-up finish in the 1A sectional meet at Lake Mills. Ringus tied St. Ansgar’s Beth Townsend at 94 over 18 holes. Townsend won a three-hole playoff for medalist honors as both girls advance to regional competition.

The Clear Lake boys tennis team defeated Mason City JV for their second win of the season. Ryan Taylor jumped up two spots and won 6-1, 6-0 at number one singles. The Lions won all three doubles matches as Kyle Dourges and Jessie Conrad put up a double goose-egg on their Mohawk opponents.

Jodi Grabinski paced the Clear Lake girls golf team to a third place finish at the Class 2A Sectional tournament in Clarion. Grabinski fired an 88 on the day to lead the Lions, her sister Lani, was second on the team with an 88. Katie Crabb closed out her career with a 94 and freshman Erin Pleggenkuhle carded a 103.

Ventura senior J.D. Shaffer made the most of his first track season by placing third in the high jump at the 1A District meet in Pocahontas and qualifying for the State meet. Shaffer cleared 6’ for the first time in competition at the meet.

50 Years Ago

May 1969

Clear Lake High School has a new principal. Robert Huntington, 35, currently high school principal at Madrid, has been fired to fill the post vacated by George r. Smith.

The Clear Lake Bank & Trust Company will celebrate its 35th anniversary Friday with a grand opening of its new and expanded facilities at 4th and Main. The modernistic addition to the north end of the bank adds 7,200 square feet of space to the bank building. The stone-glass structure replaces an old brick building which once housed the city’s volunteer fire department. Rooms in the new addition are tastefully decorated and furnished. One entrance is enhanced by a spiral stairway, the other by a wide, carpeted staircase.

A clothing drive launched for needy Vietnamese children, ended Saturday for Rev. and Mrs. Harold McGowan, of Clear Lake. The drive started in March after the McGowans received a letter from their son, Lance Cpl. Paul McGowan stating a need for clothing for children in the village where he is stationed. Approximately 820 pounds of clothing, toys and candy were loaded aboard a Marine transport plane in Minneapolis and will arrive in Vietnam the end of the week.

Playing at the Lake Theater is “100 Rifles” starring Jim Brown, Raquel Welch and Burt Reynolds.

75 Years Ago

April 1944

Mrs. Delia Fletcher, 96, one of Clear Lake’s early pioneers, died at the McKean Nursing Home early Monday morning after being confined to her bed for a period of five years or longer with a broken hip.

Cpl. Leonard L. Kennedy has sent word to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leonard L. Kennedy, he has arrived safely in Italy. He is drill instructor with the army air corps.

The total operating cost of the Clear Lake schools ending June 30, 1943, was $61,666. The per pupil cost was $90.69.

Four tons of tin cans were collected in Clear Lake Saturday and forwarded to the government refinery for re-use.

James H. Thompson and Sidney T. Thompson left for the Army. John Brooks, Roy Burns, Wesley Coyier and Harry Eliason left for the Navy.

100 Years Ago

April 1919

Tony Capone, of Chicago, Ill., has rented the McGowan building, formerly occupied by Francis Rogers Clothing Store and will put in a cigar, fruit and candy store.

The brewing of beer will cease Thursday of this week. We hope it may never again be made in the U.S. Liquor has caused more deaths, sorry and expense than all the wars since Adam lived.

Carp for sale at the foot of Main Street, 8¢ a pound.

Five Company A boys who fought with the famous 168th Rainbow Division have come home to Clear Lake. They are Shirley Kimball, Royal Barlow, Ed Long, Lester Bugher and Jens Wind.

Jack Larson, while cutting of some bananas, felt something crawling on his hand. Investigation proved to be a poisonous 10 legged animal, which lives upon bananas. He put it in a glass jar and feeds it insects and fruit.