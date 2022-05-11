Remember When 5-11-2022

(Above) Arbor Day, 1972 - Ventura fourth graders planted trees in observance of Arbor Day in 1972. Pictured is Mrs. Daniels’ class. Back row (L-R): Philip Boehnke, John Larson, Lovell Diddy, Jill Tessman, Jane Bergman, Shari Brower, Tamara DeVries, Eileen Hanna, Mrs. Daniels, Diane Eggerth. Front row (L-R): Leslie Marshall, Cindy Smith, Kristin Wood, John Quintus, Dan Ouverson, James Thalacher and Brad Bryant.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

May 1997

Ventura residents are being urged to attend a town meeting May 19 to discuss the acquisition and/or replacement of the community hall, which has been in disrepair for years. Currently the Ventura Protection Association (VPA) owns the building, but is actively seeking another owner. The VPA may be willing to deed the property to the city for as little as $1.

The return of trumpeter swans is being heralded in Iowa and on May 15, Clear Lake and Ventura residents have the opportunity to witness a swan release on Ventura Marsh.

“Celebrate Clear Lake: In Gratitude for Your Attitude” is the theme for a community celebration Sunday, June 1, from 11:30-4 p.m. in City Park. According to organizers, the event is a way to recognize people for their hard work, improvements made to businesses, new businesses to the community and the involvement of everyone to make Clear Lake a better place to live.

The Mercy Family Care Network has announced the merger of two Clear Lake physician practices. General Medicine Associations (Drs. Connie Arispe, Donald Berge, Robert Borgman, Brent Brunsting and James Hendricks) will merge with Clear Lake Medical Group (Drs. Mark Dankle and Willis Dankle in the fall of 1997 to form Mercy Family Care, Clear Lake.

10 teams came to Clear Lake Monday to play at All Vets Golf Course in the North Central Conference meet. Despite high hopes and some good scores displayed by the other nine teams, the Lions proved to be nearly invincible on a cold, windy, and at times rainy afternoon. Tied after 18 holes for medalist honors were Shad Muth and Cade Pleggenkuhle. They both fired 71’s. After a three-hole playoff, the two Lions remained tied, but in sudden-death Pleggenkuhle prevailed on the first hole. Joe Fandel placed fourth individually out of the 60 competitors. He shot a 74.

The days of Legion baseball have returned to Clear Lake. The North Iowa Beavers, comprised of players from Clear Lake, Mason City Newman and Rockwell-Swaledale, played the first of their nine game season Saturday. The local team is one of 14 American Legion teams in the state. The group, which includes 16-18-year-olds, is sponsored by the Clausen-Worden Legion Post in Mason City.

The Clear Lake boys track team traveled to Algona. There, the Lions accumulated 73 team points, putting them in second. The highlight of the meet for Clear Lake was an 8:25.86 in the 4x800. That effort earned the Lions a first place finish. David Oelschlaeger led off with an excellent 2:03.1, and he was followed by Leif Kennedy, Tom Zirbel, and Casey Cooney.

Brian Wilson, a former Clear Lake High School prep, graduated from the PGA of America’s Golf Professional Training Program.

Competing with just five team members, the Ventura Lady Vikes still managed to make a good showing at the Britt track meet. Jami Sonney was a double winner for Ventura, taking titles in the 100 and 200 meter dash. Margo Kressin placed second in the 400 meter hurdles. The 1600 meter relay also placed second. Members of the relay included Emily Hiscocks, Misty Brager, Kressin and Sonney.

50 Years Ago

May 1972

Water Treatment Plant expansion vs. digging of wells won out at Monday night’s meeting of the Clear Lake City Council.

As a part of their study in government, Clear Lake High School students helped at the City Council meeting Monday night. Paul Schoneman, Jerry Vega, Dave Miller, Julie Hall and Dan Schmidt were the students that got a taste of what city government is all about.

Eleven years after the building of the Clear Lake Christian Church, Highway 18, a mortgage burning ceremony was held at the church. Also burned was the mortgage on the parsonage. The mortgages were $35,000 on the church building and about $11,000 on the parsonage.

Jensen’s Uptown grocery specials include: Private Label Ice Cream, 1/2 gal., 49¢; Teri Towels, jumbo rolls, 3/$1; Nestles Quick, 2 lb. ctn., 79¢; Marigold Cottage Cheese, 24 oz., 39¢; center cut pork chops, lb., 88¢; Nissen’s Fun Time Weiners, 12 oz., 49¢; and grade A eggs, jumbo size, 36¢.

75 Years Ago

April 1947

Probably the biggest fire in the history of Clear Lake destroyed the Surf Ballroom Sunday at an estimated loss of a quarter of a million dollars. Only three walls remain standing. Don Knoke, Garner, was cleaning up Curley’s Cafe next door, smelled smoke and turned in the alarm. Carl Fox, who lived in an apartment over the ballroom, also heard it and went downstairs to investigate. He aroused his wife, son-in-law, daughter and baby. Thousands of spectators from all over the state jammed the corner all day.

Manuel Brownstone, M.D., will join his brother, Sidney Brownstone, M.D., in his practice here in the near future.

Lorraine Abel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Art Abel, Ventura, has been chosen by the 55 piece band at Ventura High School to represent them as band queen at the festival at Mason City.

The Mason City and Clear Lake Railroad has added two new buses to its fleet to be used between here and Mason City. The company now has six buses in all. The new 27 passenger Fords will go into service next week.

90 Years Ago

April 1932

C.C. Weedman, who leased the Ritz Hotel across the lake and took possession several weeks ago, is planing extensive improvements on both the hotel and the grounds surrounding it.

Dr. R.A. Winkle has opened dental parlors in the rooms vacated by Dr. C.C. Colgan.

An increase in first class postage rates from two to three cents went into effect.

The interior of the Lake Shore Hotel has been thoroughly renovated, cleaned, painted and re-decorated. The lawn has been sodded, shrubs and flowers planted. The dock was placed in the lake and everything is in readiness for the summer guests.

Chris Johnston, present coach and athletic director at Mabridge, S.D., has been selected by the Clear Lake School Board to fill the vacancy in the high school teaching staff left by the resignation of Coach M.G. Martinson.