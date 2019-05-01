Remember When 5-1-2019

(Above) Ventura music students, 1994 - These Ventura music students even amazed their teachers with their outstanding performances in 1994. Pictured are front row (L-R): Ellie Pueggel, Jenn Rockow, Brenda Pueggel, Angela Rosendahl, Mindy Coe, Aleigha Gruis, Directors Bonnie Stewart and Nate Benzing. Center (L-R): J.D. Shaffer, Reagan Elsbury, Rob Cash, Angie Bieber, Abby Ringus, Lisa Johnson, Amanda Avery, Bethany Weberg, Summer Quinn, Allison Eikenberry, Rebecca Klaassen and Tiffani Ward. Back row (L-R): Jesse Hyde, Jeff Ruley, Andy Luscomb, Mitch McNulty, Dan Fields, Traivs Roenfanz and Brad Hollatz.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

April 1994

The public is invited to get physically involved in the Cerro Gordo County Habitat for Humanity effort. Volunteers will be dismantling the Clear Lake Methodist Camp Auditorium over the next two weeks. Volunteers should bring a brown bag lunch, a hammer and pry bar. Workers will salvage dimensional lumber from Baker Auditorium and store it for future Habitat construction starting this spring. The auditorium, located near the Ritz on Clear Lake’s south shore, is being demolished to make way for new senior housing facilities at The Methodist Camp. The Western Home has purchased the camp and is erecting the new facility.

The Clear Lake Board of Education has accepted the formal recommendation of the District’s Advisory Committee that the Clear Lake Junior High be converted to a middle school concept within the next three to five years.

To recognize the importance of the tourism industry in Iowa, the month of May has been declared tourism month by the Iowa Department of Economic Development’s Division of Tourism. Tourism is Iowa’s third largest industry, with travelers spending over $2.68 billion in Iowa each year.

The Main Street Design Committee announced the kick-off of the final phase of the downtown brick sale project. The Design Committee has set a goal of 999 bricks to be sold between May and August.

Electricians Mate 3rd Class Aaron Marken recently graduated from Naval Nuclear Power School in Orlando, Fla. EM3 Marken was 24th out of 239 in his graduating class. He will now be stationed at Ballston Spa, N.Y. for about six months continuing nuclear power “on the job” training at the Naval Nuclear Power Prototype located there.

It was weather that would make a mail carrier cringe, but it didn’t matter to the Clear Lake boys track team as they scored 74 points and claimed third place at the Clear Lake Relays. The Lions scored 22 points in the relays, even with a dropped baton in the 1600 medley. Jason Simmer won the 400 with a time of 54.47. Al Soubai had his best day sprinting with second place finishes in both the 100 and 200. Despite the wind and rain, he challenged his season bests with 11.72 in the 100 and 24.34 in the 200.

Make it four years in a row that a Ventura golf coach has a conference champion in his stable. Abby Ringus was the only girl to shoot below triple figures as her 93 was seven strokes ahead of CAL’s Dani Juhl to claim the North Star Conference crown. Also golfing for Ventura was Amanda Halverson, 113; Summer Quinn, 127; and Andrea Bauer, 152.

The Clear Lake boys tennis team finally got to chalk one up in the win column when they defeated Eudora-New Providence, 7-2.

Seniors Liz McNamara and Matt Gerhardt have been named as the winners of the John Philip Sousa Award, a nationally recognized band award. McNamama plays flute, while Gerhardt plays percussion.

Through continued partnership with KIMT-TV, the North Iowa Fair has announced that John Michael Montgomery will be the featured Country Music Show for this year’s fair.

A “Furniture and Budget Annex” to the Village General Store has opened at the rear of Gifts and Greens, 520 Highway 18 West, Clear Lake.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway Stores include: GW Beet Sugar, 5 lb. bag, $1.39; Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer, 24-12 oz. cans, $7.49; Totinos Party Pizza, 10.4 oz., 99¢; Northern Bath Tissue, 4 roll pkg., 79¢; Golden Ripe Banana, 3 lbs., 99¢; fresh broccoli, bunch, 89¢; Dole Classic Blend Lettuce Salad Mix, 1 lb. bag, 99¢; Fareway Bakeshoppe Cottage Bread, 20 oz., 69¢; 80% Ground Beef, lb., $1.39; Boneless Arm Roast, lb., $1.99; and Fastco Sliced Bacon, lb., $1.29.

50 Years Ago

April 1969

A collision on the Central School playground between two little nine-year old boys put one in the hospital. Loren Prescott and Keith Johannessen were both attempting to catch a fly ball while playing during recess when the accident occurred. Loren received a fractured nose, sustained a slight concussion, broke off two of his lower teeth, and was taken to the hospital. The other fellow didn’t look as bad. Keith got an egg size lump on his forehead.

Dwight Williamson was given a standing ovation upon announcement of his choice by the student body as Teacher of the Year.

Grocery specials for the week at Jensen’s Market included: Reames Frozen Egg Noodles, pkg., 29¢; sirloin steak, lb., 99¢; Del Monte Green Beans, 303 cans, 4/$1; Old Style Beer, 12 pack, $1.89; Butt’r Top Hamburger Buns, pkg., 29¢; and Van Camps Pork & Beans, 300 can, 6/89¢.

90 Years Ago

April 1929

“Big Jim” Anderson, star athlete of The Clear Lake High School, and a member of the senior class, has won his 12th letter in athletics. He acquired the remaining necessary points for his letter in track by winning at the Garner meet. He now has a letter in every major sport for the four years he has attended the local high school. This record has never been equaled in the school’s history.

The Junior-Senior Banquet was held at the Mason City Country Club. An elaborate 6:30 dinner was served, followed by a very clever program of speeches. Miss Virginia Vittetoe proved a gifted toastmistress. Music was furnished by the Junior Mixed Quartette and Miss Louise Jensen played the violin.

100 Years Ago

April 1919

The salary of the Clear Lake public school principal has been raised to $2,000 per year and the salary of all teachers has been raised on an average of $15 per month.

Mrs. Jos. Karr has made some splendid maple syrup from hard maple trees on her property on East Main Street.

Max Osborne, Roy Van Note and Gaylord Mestad, along with their lady friends, went to Manly Wednesday night to witness the ball game.

George Brooks and Bieber Bros. are discontinuing delivery service from their stores as of now.

Clear Lake is the first city to go over the top in the Victory Liberty Loan Drive.

Last Sunday a cop spent a busy afternoon on the cement road this side of Mason City, where the sign plainly says the limit is 20 miles per hour. Obviously quite a few people can’t read.

Clear Lake Yeoman Lodge now has a membership of 210, the largest, local fraternity society in Clear Lake.