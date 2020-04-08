Remember When 4-8-2020

(Above) Easter, 1970 - Little girls may prefer pretty, frilly dresses for Easter, but boys much prefer well-filled Easter baskets. In 1970, four-year old Jeff Klaudt could testify to that. Jeff seems to be sampling an egg out one of the Easter baskets that caught his eye. The young shopper is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Klaudt.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

April 1995

The Clear Lake School Board gave its unanimous approval Monday night to a plan to house all kindergarten and first graders at Sunset School and second and third graders at Lincoln School. The change will take place in the fall. Parents voiced concerns to Elementary School Principal Mike Barkley regarding busing costs and costs associated with the change.

The Ventura School Board will discuss how it will handle a projected large kindergarten class at its Monday meeting. About 20 parents showed concern about the possibility of 30 or more students. Twenty-eight children attended kindergarten roundup and more are likely to enroll. The school debated hiring a second kindergarten teacher. Right now there are 22 kindergartners in Ventura with one full-time teacher and one part-time aide.

Teachers, former students and all others interested in reminiscing about the 1975 Clear Lake Junior High School fire, are invited to a “Fire Breakfast” on Friday, April 14, from 9-11 a.m. in the Junior High School Commons. The event is open to anyone who might have memorabilia or memories to share about the tragic April fire 20 years ago.

Agape Christian Family Church and the Open Bible Church present, “The Master Plan,” at E.B. Stillman Auditorium on April 13, 14 and 15. This is the seventh annual Easter Production and is the most uniquely depicted Passion play in North Iowa.

Paula K. Winter and Dennis H. Spilman announce their engagement. Winter is the daughter of David and Janice Winter, of Lakota, Iowa, and Dennis is the son of Dennis P. and Margret Spilman, of Clear Lake. He is a Ventura graduate. Following graduation he was in the Army for three years, participating in Desert Storm. The couple will be married June 17, at First Presbyterian Church in Lakota.

Michael and Rebecca Hall, of Clear Lake, announce the birth of their daughter, Hallie Mae Hall. Hallie was born April 4, 1995.

The Clear Lake Noon Lions Club presented Dr. Lyle Abbas with the Melvin Jones Award. The honor is the highest award offered by the Lions Club International Foundation.

With a wet start to the spring, most Clear Lake and Ventura sports teams are still waiting to make their 1995 spring debut. Both Clear Lake and Ventura track teams have had three meets postponed.

The Ventura golf teams are trailblazers of sorts as the only local team to see outdoor competition this spring. The Vikings braved the windy weather on April 5 to face Sheffield-Chapin/Meservey-Thornton. The girls edged the Spartans, 223-229, thanks to medalist Abby Ringus’ 44. Andrea Bauer shot a 57 and Erin Watson added a 59. Ellie Pueggel closed the scoring with a 63. The boys fell to the Spartans, 170-189. Mitch McNulty was medalist with a 41. Dan Fields was close behind with a 44. Travis Roenfanz shot a 50 and Dan Brinkman turned in a 54.

50 Years Ago

April 1979

A pledge drive to finance Clear Lake’s third annual tourism program will be launched by the Tourism Council. Three-color billboards at 14 strategic locations in North Central Iowa and 26,000 colorful brochures are part of the plan.

An unofficial count of youngsters registering for kindergarten round-up at Clear Lake was 108. This was a lower than expected figure. R.R. Lashier, superintendent, said he was expecting 130.

Julie Beard, a senior at Clear Lake High School, has been selected by the Clear Lake High School Concert Band as the 1970 candidate for queen of the North Iowa Band Festival.

75 Years Ago

March 1945

An 11 inch snow that began falling April 2 blocked the highways and brought traffic to a virtual stand still Wednesday. Trains were late and no trucks left Clear Lake.

There is talk of another war 25 years from now. It won’t be Germany that starts it. The next war will probably be between Russia and England, some young squirt who succeeds Stalin will get world-wide ideas just as Hitler did. England will protest, then will come war, that will mean that we have to ship men and equipment overseas again to protect England.

Dean Moffet was named to the Third Daily Press Association All State team.

100 Years Ago

April 1920

At a meeting of the graduating class of Clear Lake High School it was decided that instead of spending money for frills and fritters and expensive clothes, the class would wear caps and gowns at the graduating exercises. This is a good step as it will thus enable even the girl in the most modest circumstances to appear as well dressed as her classmate, the daughter of the richest banker in the city. Last year the girls wore middies.

It is reported that boys are shooting birds in the cemetery. Officials say the practice must stop or prosecution will happen.

R.W. Kabrick has a house and lot for sale and would like to buy a cheap, gentle horse.