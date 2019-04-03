Remember When 4-3-2019

(Above) Corn anyone? - Clear Lake businessmen in the spring of 1933 undertook an interesting program for boosting business. F.P. Waker was chosen chairman of the committee. The plan was to buy corn from the farmers, paying for it in corn exchange money. The corn money could be used in turn to purchase materials from businessmen. Farmers were paid 25¢ a bushel for corn which was auctioned off later. Two bushels went for good prices. The Democrats paid $22.50 for a bushel to be sent to president elect Roosevelt. Not to be outdone, the Republicans bid $33 for a bushel to be sent to President Hoover. Altogether, 12,000 bushels of corn were sold at the auction.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

April 1994

Four Garner residents escaped serious injury Monday night when the vehicle they were traveling in spun on the snow and ice and struck a truck carrying diesel fuel. The Clear Lake Police Department and Iowa State Patrol were assisted at the scene by the Clear Lake Fire Department and Department of Natural Resources. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the passengers from the vehicle. City crews also helped to clean up more than 100 gallons of fuel which spilled from the truck. The injured were transported to the hospital by Snell’s Ambulance.

A grassroots effort to improve Clear Lake Schools’ competitive basketball program is starting at ground level - literally. The Clear Lake Booster Club has committed $10,000 toward construction of a pair of new paved, lighted and fenced basketball/tennis courts to be located just west of the existing tennis courts on N. 20th St. The Boosters will ask the Clear Lake School Board to consider funding the remainder of the construction costs, estimated to be less than the Boosters’ share.

Saturday, as they have done for each of the last 18 years, local teachers and others will gather for breakfast to celebrate the fire which destroyed Clear Lake Junior High School on that date in 1975. What’s that? Celebrate a fire? According to Craig Rule, the group celebrates the fact that no one hurt and that they were able to rebuild.

The Clear Lake City Council was no doubt shocked and a little confused by two bids for a new downtown restroom. The Council, which had budgeted $36,000 for the restroom, were shocked by the two bids that came in, one for $67,123 and another for $61,900. Council members voted 3-0 not to accept a bid until they can meet with contractors to determine why their bids were so much higher than the estimate from the city’s consulting engineer.

Galilean Productions proudly presents the Richard Rodgers hit musical, “Two By Two,” April 22-24 at EB Stillman Auditorium. The musical is directed by Jason Heitland, local artist and musician. Stacie Heitland, brings her talents to the production as choreographer.

Clear Lake Boy Scout Troop 30 presented Kevin Allen and Chad Oelberg with Boy Scout’s highest honor, the Eagle Scout Award.

Bob Lakose, manager of Easter’s Foods in Clear Lake, reports remodeling and reorganization of the store is nearing completion Shoppers will notice a new color scheme for the grocery store, with new wall coverings and large signs for each department. The store was last renovated inside 14 years ago.

Clear Lake girls track coach, Mike Reysack, has just 20 athletes, but he has an experienced crew with seven seniors and six juniors. Nikki Schinagel, a senior, is the only girl returning with State experience, as she was part of the 4x200 team in 1992.

After a dismal 1993 season which saw the Clear Lake boys track team finish last in every meet, except the North Central Conference meet, Coach Mike Callanan needed some good news this spring. He got it with 42 athletes out, up from 23 a year ago. Included in that 42 are nine returning letter winners. Jason Simmer is the lone senior returnee and should be the Lions’ best chance at a state qualifier. Simmer will run 400s and 800s.

Jane Beard, long-time girls tennis coach at Clear Lake, is retiring after this season. As always, she has a large number of players out, making for early morning practices and extra meets just to get her younger players the opportunity to play. The team returns three letter winners, seniors Jennifer Miller, Annalisa Hopper and junior Nola Luong.

Clear Lake held Daisy Days April 8-9. Wilcox was featuring 30 percent off regular prices storewide; Oluf T. Hansen & Co. had 20 percent off kids’ Oshkosh, Health Tex and King Kole brands; Coast to Coast Hardware had Soft Touch Satin White paint for $12.88 a gallon; Christensen Jewelry had 50 percent off fashion jewelry; and Marlys’ Clear Lake Variety Store had surprise gift drawings throughout the days.

50 Years Ago

March 1969

Potholes are becoming a real nuisance in Clear Lake due to the large amount of snow and excess amount of ice this winter.

Land on which the Hawkeye Boat Livery is located, has been sold to Glenn Nealm of Garner.

Eleven Clear Lake High Schools students were inducted into Semper Fidelis Chapter of National Honor Society: Dave Gillen, Mike Byington, Dennis Cooper, Tim Schmidt, Jim Travaille, Bill Nicholas, Teresa Trimble, Judy Hugins, Ellen Dennis, Julie Beard and Candy Thornberg.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jerald D. Nelson has received the Air Medal at Hill AFB, Utah, for air action in Southeast Asia. Stationed in Hickum AFB in Hawaii for three years, he flew supplies and troops to Vietnam from there. He is now an instructor at Hill with a unit of the Military Airlift Command. He is a 1959 graduate of Clear Lake High School.

75 Years Ago

February 1944

Funeral services were held Sunday for Mrs. A.I. Sondrol, a pioneer resident of Clear Lake since 1886.

Mr. and Mrs. Ray Nichols were in Minneapolis for several days purchasing merchandise for Nichol’s Apparel Shop.

St. Sgt. Cyril Kopecky, England, has written to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Kopecky that he has received an air medal. Another son, Pvt. Dick Kopecky, Ft. Riley, Kan., has won a medal in sharp shooting.

The Clear Lake Rotary Club elected H.H. Crane, president; M.A. Arneson, vice president; Harry Mason, secretary-treasurer; Leonard Rodewald and Gregory Lindon, directors.

100 Years Ago

March 1919

Daylight savings goes into effect March 30 at 2 a.m. where it will remain until Oct. 30. Nobody is happy but the idle rich. The Iowa legislature has recommended a repeal of the act.

The rural mail carriers had a hard time of it last week due to the muddy roads.

Rev. Hudson Pitman writes friends here that he plans to move back to Iowa and will preach at the Congregational Church at Shenandoah at the salary of $2,200 a year and parsonage.

Friday night the firebell rang and a large crowd gathered at the rear of the George Brooks meat market where the smoke house was supposed to be on fire. It was a piece of meat that had fallen into the fire causing a blaze. No harm was done, except for the overdone piece of meat.