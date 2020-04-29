Remember When 4-29-2020

White Pier dance hall - Contractor George Petersen’s crews commenced work on the White Pier dance hall in December 1910 and completed it in the spring of 1911. The popular dance hall, set at the foot of Main, was owned by the Clear Lake Boating and Amusement Co. The White Pier contained a stage, a large dance floor and a beautiful mahogany and cut glass soda fountain. When set up for movies or theatrical performances, it would seat 690 persons. A 46 foot by seven-foot wide concrete minnow tank, capable of holding 40,000 minnows, was constructed in the basement. -Photo courtesy of Roger Westover. Information from the Remember When Clear Lake Iowa pictorial book

By Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago • May 1995

Residents of the Clear Lake School District are being asked to help investigate options for the future of the 100 year old Central School building. The board has set a general goal of seeing the building phased out or drastically renovated by the year 2000, if at all possible. According to Supt. Steve Voelz, the committee has five options identified: by the turn of century add enough classrooms and other facilities to the Junior High, Lincoln and Sunset buildings to properly house the grades now at Central (grades four, five, six); build a new school in the existing Central building; remove the present building by the year 2000 and build a new Central School on the existing site; build a new Central School on a site somewhere else than at “Central.”

The Clear Lake Farmer’s Market is seeking vendors for its upcoming season. The market will be held at the corner of Main and 3rd Street June 3 through Oct. 28.

Clear Lake seventh graders are in the process of creating a butterfly garden on the Junior High grounds. Students studied the idea and worked up the soil adjacent to the parking lot. The Clear Lake Friendly Garden Club donated flowers for the students to plant. Butterflies are expected to begin arriving this summer to enjoy the garden.

Dan and Denise Ouverson, of Clear Lake, became the parents of a daughter born April 20, 1995. She has been named Carly Kristine. Her brother, Jack, welcomes her home….Dr. Jim and Deb Loux, off Clear Lake, announce the birth of their daughter, Megan Ann, born Saturday, April 29, 1995. She will be welcomed home by her sister, Sarah.

Army Reserve Pvt. Sherwood J. Bouma has competed basic training at Fort Leonard E. Wood, Waynesville, Mo. The soldier is a graduate of Clear Lake High School.

LaBeth Sheldon was the lucky Clear Lake High School senior who won the C.A.R.E.S. Post Prom Party drawing for use of a car from Lake Chevrolet. Sheldon got use of a new car from Saturday through Monday afternoon.

The Clear Lake boys track team placed second at their own meet. Clear Lake got a one-two finish in the 100 meter hurdles, with Nick Henningsen winning the event and Casey Callanan finishing in second. Tom Zirbel picked up two second place finishes. He was second in the 3200 with a time of 10:36.48. Zirbel also took second in the 1600, catching freshman Casey Cooney. Zirbel ran a 4:56.95 to Cooney’s 4:58.13.

The Ventura boys track team continues to improve. Sophomore Aaron Rothrock ran well in the sprints, picking up two firsts and two seconds last week. At Greene he won the 100 dash in 11.72 and took second in the 200 dash with a time of 24.19. At Garner he lowered his time in both events, flip-flopping his finishes.

The Clear Lake Booster Club honored former CLHS prep Paul Bruns at their Annual Meeting. This season he helped the NIACC Trojans to a national Championship, earning tournament Most Valuable Player honors in the process.

50 Years Ago • April 1970

Construction of the first units of a 101-unit condominium project began last week on the north shore. The project is being built by Charles Crane, of Clear Lake, and Dave Lubben, of Cedar Rapids. The developers are planning to have the complex completed over a five-year period.

The appointment of Michael D. Byington to the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, was announced by U.S. Senator Jack Miller (R-Iowa). Byington is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Byington, of Clear Lake, and a senior at Clear Lake High School.

Playing at the Lake Theater is Walt Disney’s “The Jungle Book.” A swinging safari of laughs.

Clothing deals at the Holiday gas station include: ladies loafers, $2.44; men’s knit shirts, $2.99; infants’ crawlers, 99¢; and boys’ sport shirts, $1.99.

75 Years Ago • April 1945

Fire destroyed the roof of the west part of the Paul Toppin farm home Saturday afternoon. A bucket brigade, composed of neighbors, had the fire extinguished before much damage was done.

Lawrence Ouverson was greatly shocked Friday morning when going to the barn to find 11 of his fat hogs dead by lightning.

Cpl. Delmar Jacobson is with the infantry division that has set a record for continuous combat against the Japanese on Luzon.

Sgt. Ellsworth Myhr is a prisoner of war in Germany. His wife telephoned his parents, Mr. and Mrs. B.C. Mhyr and told them the news.

100 Years Ago • April 1920

Clarence Knutson warns against the chicken nuisance which must be abated at once or punishment will ensue.

For the first time in school history, the Gold and Black will be represented at the Drake Relays, in Des Moines. The four men who will represent our town are Kingsley Rogers, Arthur Murphy, Clifford Sanders and Harry Hanna.

Just to think, all of us who celebrated the armistice thought it was the end and it is only the beginning.

Mrs. W.W. Choate invited in a company of little folks to help her daughter, Ada Katherine, celebrate her birthday. They made merry during the afternoon and did ample justice to the cake and other good things that were there to eat.