Remember When 4-28-2021

Nice day for a bike ride in 1971 - (Above) It took three hours and six “major” stops for these girls to bicycle around Clear Lake in 1971. All the girls were eighth graders and included (L-R): Julie Hollibaugh, Carol Ritchey, Pam Makarcwicz, Dolores Anderson, Liz Lauber, Linda Radach, Dee Varty and Becky Severson.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

April 1996

A strong showing of support appears to have the Ventura School District on the road to a bond issue this fall. More than 100 people attended a special meeting to discuss a bond issue. Specifically, the construction of a new gymnasium, cafeteria and commons area was addressed. Other suggestions for upgrading school facilities was also discussed. Enrollment this year was listed at 343 for grades kindergarten to 12, according to Superintendent Gary Schichtl. The district is also being helped significantly by a new gain of 27 students through open enrollment.

A train derailed on the east edge of Clear Lake Friday night, sending an engine and nine cars off the CP Rail track under Interstate 35. Five of the rail cars were totaled and about 500 tons of corn were lost.

Bob Mondt, Clear Lake Junior High principal, has received notice of his nomination to a statewide advisory group to the Iowa Department of Education.

With the addition of a new NIACC Automotive Hub at Clear Lake High School, high school students from seven North Iowa schools will be able to complete the first year of the NIACC Tech Prep Automotive Service Program at the Clear Lake site.

John Robert Kennedy, son of William and Susan Kennedy, has accepted an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He will be majoring in engineering.

Michiko Nagahama, of Okinawa, Japan, and Christopher Beard, of Clear Lake, were married Dec. 30, 1995, at the Clear Lake Christian Church.

Clear Lake’s Mike Anderson signed a letter of intent to play golf at Iowa State University. He is the son of Barb and Rick Anderson.

The Clear Lake boys track team took third place at the E-Hawk Relays. Tom Zirbel ran one of his best races of the year in the 3200 with a time of 10:17.4 to capture first place. Joe Kennedy placed first in the long jump with a leap of 19’.25”. The highest placing relay was the 4x800 team of David Oelschlager, Philippe Adabra, Justin Washburn and Casey Cooney. They claimed third place with a time of 8:40.8.

Behind the consistent scoring of senior Abby Ringus, the Ventura girls golf team went an impressive 5-2 last week against some tough competition. At Thornton, Ringus shot a 42 to earn medalist honors. Erin Watson scored a 50.

Many volunteers made quick work of planting 115 burr oak trees Saturday at are state parks. Don Christ led Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts in much of the planting.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter Foods includes: strawberries, lb., 89¢; Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, 24 oz. box, 2/$4; Folger’s Coffee, 34.5 oz. can, $5.99; All Sport Drink, 20 oz., 4/$3; Top Sirloin Steak, lb., $2.99; and Country Style Pork Ribs, lb., $1.29.

50 Years Ago

April 1971

The Clear Lake City Council took steps Monday night toward the straightening of 8th St. between Main and 1st Ave.

Dave Easton’s performance at the Eagle Relays Friday night captured the Eagle Relays record and set a new Clear Lake record. Easton pole vaulted 13’1.5”.

Stockwell Radio & TV, located at 533 10th Ave. N., Clear Lake, has RCA color TVs for $258.88 and up.

Featured deals of the week at Gibson’s include: Zebco Rod N Reel, $4.97; Nelson Leather Baseball Glove, $5.97; Thermos Ice Chest, $5.97; 22” Power Lawn Mower with Stratton engine, $39.97; and garden tools, $1.87, each.

75 Years Ago

April 1946

With the addition of a new enterprise, Clear Lake will find some relief from the housing situation as the Andersen-Christensen addition, formerly Culver’s Gardens, will contain 45 lots in the south part of town.

Dr. Richard Calhoun announced the opening of his dental office in connection with the office of Dr. A.A. Joslyn where he will have a separate operating room but share the same reception room.

Next week the Reporter will celebrate its 50th birthday in Clear Lake. The first issue was published April 17, 1896, by J.C. Davenport.

Fred Martin received a letter from his sister in Holland. He has not heard from her in six years due to the war. In part the letter read, “We were happy when the RAF came with food from America. The food situation is much better, but we cannot always get fat, meat, milk, clothes, stockings and shoes.”

100 Years Ago

March 1921

Saturday night at the Idleo a wrestling match took place between Bill Schober, middle-weight champion of the world, and Otto Suter who claims the welter-weight championship. Schober attempted to throw Suter three times in one hour. This he failed to do, but he did throw him in 42 minutes. About 200 were in attendance.

A total eclipse of the moon will be visible in Clear Lake at 1:23 a.m. on Friday.

“Swat the Fly” should be our slogan now.

W.S. Scroggins had a narrow escape from being seriously injured when the team he was driving while hauling sand became unmanageable. He was pulled from the load to a place between the horses and the wagon. Neighbors quickly sprang to the rescue and held the horses while Scroggins crawled to safety.