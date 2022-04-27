Remember When 4-27-2022

(Above) Fish were biting in 1997 - The word was out in 1997 that the fishing was good on Clear Lake. As temperatures reached the 70s, the City Beach dock was full of anglers. Walleye in the 14-inch range (legal to keep) were common catches.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

April 1997

The pending sale of the former Clear Lake United Methodist Camp to developers has left members of the camp’s homeowners association grumbling and seeking legal advice. The complaints are directed to The Western Home, who sold the property to developers. Homeowners are saying they were “blind-sided.” In fact, the homeowners group was hoping to purchase the camp itself.

An ad hoc committee is being formed to promote a physical education addition to Clear Lake High School. Kim Dwyer will chair the group, which is interested in pursuing an addition consisting of weight room facilities and a physical education classroom.

Tickets will go on sale May 5 for two summer concerts at the Surf featuring popular 1962 and 70s groups, The Turtles and The Bryds.

Construction began last week on seven luxury condominiums in the 1600 block of South Shore Drive, just south of Clear Lake Boats. Mike Maulsby, Larry Elwood and Mert Okland are developing South Shore Condos. The seven units, featuring different floor plans, will offer lake access and docking privileges.

Friends and family are invited to the I.O.O.F. home dining room on May 4 to celebrate Carrie Heitland’s 95th birthday.

The Clear Lake boys golf team tied their nine-hole course record last week with a 152 against Clarion-Goldfield. In their next meet at home, this time against Algona, the Lions once again shot a 152 to tie the record for a second consecutive meet. Shad Muth was the medalist with an even-par 36. Second was sophomore Joe Fandel, who shot a 36. Cade Pleggenkuhle and Jeff Scudder both came in with 39s to round out the scoring for Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake girls track team used seven first place finishes and numerous other strong showings to win the Clear Lake Early Bird Relays. First place finishes went to Erin Oelschlaeger in the 3000 meter run; the shuttle hurdle team of Liz Jaben, Brandi Halsne, Kathy Bitker and Cathy Brookins; Jaben in the 100 meter dash; Brookins in the 400 meter hurdles; the sprint medley team of Halsne, Kristy Echelberger, Angie Doebel and Jaben; the 4x10 team of Tompkins, Echelberger, Doebel and Jaben and the 4x400 relay team.

Gary Nyhus, of Mason City Newman Catholic High School, was recently elected president of the 600 member Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

The Ventura girls track team placed third in the Blue Class at the Ventura Invitational. Junior Jamie Sonney figured in two wins on the day for Ventura taking titles in the 200 and 400 dashes. Tiffany Larsen and Angie Avery each used career best throws to win the shot put and discus respectively. Misty Brager posted a personal best to win the 800 meter run.

Matt Gerhardt, 20, of Clear Lake, earned first place honors while competing at the 1997 Bench and Dead Lift Championship at J.R.’s Powerhouse Gym Club Cancun in St. Paul, Minn. Gerhardt, who competed at 181-pounds, won the Novice Division by pressing 330 pounds.

50 Years Ago

April 1972

The front of Carroll’s Cafe, 419 Main Ave., is taking on a new look and along with this, Carroll Anderson announces the Grand Opening of the Rosewood Room.

The Clear Lake City Council is giving considerable time, thought and consideration to the expansion of present water facilities.

The Clear Lake boys track team posted a victory over Forest City, winning nine of 17 events. The only double winner was Paul Jacobson, who swept both hurdle events. Rich Woiwod and Mark Floy were winners in the 440 and 220-yard dashes respectively.

Ventura High School will present, “A Song in the Wind,” as its spring musical.

Grocery specials for the week at Jensen’s West-Side Market include: strawberries, 3 pints, $1; Midget Longhorn Cheese, 89¢; Folgers Coffee, 2 lb. can, $1.29; Hills Reg. Dog Food, 6/$1; Nestles Chocolate Chips, 12 oz pkg., 49¢; Van Camps Pork & Beans, 6/99¢; Swansons Frozen Entrees, each, 39¢; boneless rump roast, lb., $1.09; ground beef, 3 lbs., $1.99; and boneless beef heel roast, lb., 89¢.

75 Years Ago

April 1947

Bill Daly and Roy Martin hit the lake in their speed boat as soon as the ice went out on April 3.

Bow ties are staging a comeback according to Arnold Moeller.

Juvenile delinquency was the principal topic at a meeting of the chamber of Commerce at the All Vets Center. The secretary was instructed to inform local newspapers that every offense by juveniles be published in the newspapers, excluding names of offenders, and that a 9 p.m. curfew be taken into consideration.

The fire department was called to the Floyd Kimball residence to put out a grass fire.

The combined Methodist and Congregational choirs sang the “Cantata” at the Good Friday evening service.

Chapter AQ of TTT entertained their husbands at a dinner party at the All Vet’s Center.

99 Years Ago

March 1923

“The Gypsy Rover” was presented at the high school to a capacity crowd.

Mr. and Mrs. James Pester received a box of delicious oranges from their daughter of Santa Anna, Calif. Some of them measured 14-15 inches in diameter.

Veteran mail carrier, Ted Winnie, is taking a week’s lay-off. He tipped over in his buggy which resulted in two broken ribs.

Ladies lisle silk hose are only 50¢ a pair at Sondrol’s.

The Epworth League will hold a Basket Social in the basement of M.E. Church. Baskets will be sold to the highest bidders. Come and get the girl you want and bring plenty of money, our girls aren’t cheap.

Clear Lake is to have a fine large new bath house of latest design. For a number of years, George Petersen has had such a building in mind. The lake frontage is 129 feet. The cost will be approximately $10,000.