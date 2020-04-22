Remember When 4-22-2020

By Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

April 1995

You walk out of a downtown business and ZOOOOM, a bicycle speeds by you. You pull out of your parking space on Main and SCREEEECH, where did that kid on a skateboard come from? You take a stroll in City Park and SWOOOOSH, someone on rollerblades nearly sideswipes you. It must be springtime in Clear Lake. As fun as biking, skateboarding and rollerblading can be, in specific areas of Clear Lake it is also illegal. And soon, local police will begin handing out tickets to violators.

Those hoping to save the failing All-Veteran’s Social Center building have 90 days to get a plan in place for the building’s renovation, or bids will be accepted for its removal. Estimates were presented by Dean Snyder Construction Company of Clear Lake to restore the building. The estimates ranged from a minimum of $800,000 to more than $1 million.

The Mason City/Clear Lake Electric Railroad Historical Society may receive some railroad financing soon. The proposal, drafted by Senator Merlin Bartz (R-Grafton) in conjunction with the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce and Trolley Board members, would appropriate up to $100,000 payable to the society from the Railway Finance Authority with the condition that local matching funds be raised.

The Ventura Jazz Band has marked a first for their school. The band earned a fifth place finish among 15 Class A bands in the State Jazz Championships held in Des Moines.

An Addy Tea Party will be held at the Cheshire Cat Bookstore in Clear Lake. Addy is the newest addition to the American Girl Collection.

LuVern and Pearl Miller will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at the Clear Lake Community Center. Hosts will be their children.

Clubs sharing news on the Social Page include: Lakes Ambitious Feeders 4-H Club, Rural Lakettes, Chapter LE P.E.O., Clear Lake Rotary, Clear Lake Duplicate Bridge, Wan Tan Ye Club, Lincoln Peppy Pals 4-H Club, and Clear Lake Christian Women’s Club.

Mother Nature has not been cooperating this spring, but the Clear Lake girls track team was able to make a solid showing at their first two outdoor meets. The team placed fourth at Garner. The young Lions were led by a first place finish from sophomore Cathy Brookins in the 400 hurdles in 1:12. She also anchored the shuttle hurdle relay team with freshman Kristy Echelberger, Christine Prohaska, Liz Jaben. The team placed third in 1:13.56. The 4x800 really of Megan Plagge, Jacque Gunsallus, Jess Rechkemmer and Ginny Roper won the event in a time of 10:41.09 .

The Clear Lake boys golf team teed off their season at the Spencer Invitational. Freshman Shad Muth led the Lions with a 78, good for fourth in the medalist competition. Returning letter winners Jason Quigley and Mike Anderson fired 82 and 83, respectively. Mike Spratt shot a 95. The team tied for fourth in the tough field of golfers.

50 Years Ago

April 1970

Four teachers remain to be hired for the 1970-71 school year following approval of contracts for seven new teachers. Teachers hired include Dixie Peterson, Patricia Schultz, Harriet Winter, Fred Wilson, Rebecca Dearborn, Marjorie Erickson and LaDonna Groth.

Sixteen persons were arrested in a recent series of drug raids at residences in Mason City and Clear Lake. More arrests are expected.

The Clear Lake boys track team, under Coach Dave Suntken, placed second in the Class B division of the Valley Relays in West Des Moines. Clear Lake’s mile, 440 and shuttle units won titles. The mile team of Tom Lewis, Tom Leonard, Bill Wistey and Mike Byington logged a 3:31.17. Scott Smith and Roland Drew hooked up with Leonard and Wistey for a :45.9 in the 440. Byington, Sterling Washburn, Rick Ott and Lewis were timed in: 57.6 in the shuttle event.

75 Years Ago

April 1945

Last week’s snow was hard on more than roads. W.H. Nicholas reports that he lost about 35 turkeys as a result of it.

Twice as many girls as boys were snowed in by April’s Spring blizzard Wednesday, according to excuses Miss Catharyne Chambers received for absences that day. Reports showed that 30 girls were absent. Could this be due to the fact that the mother’s of boys just wanted them out of the house?

Capt. Rawlins R. Perkins has been awarded three battle stars for participating in the Normandy, Northern France and German campaigns. He is command officer of a quartermaster truck company transporting supplies to the front line.

100 Years Ago

April 1920

Jack Larson is the owner of a new Ford Sedan purchased at Wagner Motor Co.

Another sure sign that spring is here is that the lake is full of rippling blue water. This is the first time since before Thanksgiving water could be seen.

The high school annual is to cost $100 for 200 copies, the annuals are to be sold for $2.50 apiece. This is somewhat of a luxury rather than a necessity.