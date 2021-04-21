Remember When 4-21-2021

(Above) Lily gatherers, 1885 - According to the July 11, 1885 Clear Lake Record, Lily gathering was a popular outing as seen from this photo. According to the Clear Lake Record, “Water lilies are now ‘ripe’ and excursion to the lily beds at the head of the lake are a daily occurrence.

Photo Credit: Huey Family (From the Pictorial History of Clear Lake book)

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

April 1996

As advisory committee to the Clear Lake School Board overwhelming urged the board to proceed with plans for a fall bond issue to replace Central School; however, the 280.12 Committee recommended the Board not focus on including a community recreation center in such a facility. While a majority seemed at least intrigued by the idea of working with the city to construct a facility which would provide a large gymnasium, walking track and possible office and classroom facilities for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, a majority felt the recreation center might jeopardize passage of a bond issue for a new school.

The Ventura School Board has given approval to move ahead with plans to construct a new elementary school media center with space for resource, Title I and art needs. Superintendent Gary Schichtl explained growing enrollment spurred the need for more space at the elementary school. Among other news, a community group will host a meeting to measure support for a bond issue which would be used to improve school facilities. In their remarks to the School Board, the group noted interest in a new gym, locker rooms and lunch room facilities, among others.

Clear Lake Sanitary District trustees approved an annexation plan, despite objections from residents of the Four Winds area. Trustees will annex all incorporated areas of Clear Lake and Ventura, as well as some unincorporated areas abutting the cities in an effort to expand its tax base.

The Clear Lake High School band placed third in a national competition held in Nashville, Tenn. They competed in a field of 10 similar sized schools. The band had other fun stops including Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. a riverboat ride, a visit to President Jackson’s plantation and the Opry Land USA amusement park. Members of the band also appeared on the Prime Time Country show as front row audience members and they were introduced and applauded at the Hard Rock Cafe.

Three of Clear Lake’s premiere summer events, the Iowa Storytelling Festival, the Art Sail and Lakeside Dixiefest have united to become Lakefest, a weekend long celebration that will take place July 26-28.

Renee Baack, daughter of Dorance and Janet Baack, of Clear Lake, and Matthew Ritter, son of Roger and Marilyn Ritter, of Clear Lake, announce their engagement. The wedding will be held May 17, 1996, at Zion Lutheran Church.

Hall’s Emporium, owned by Mike and Becky Hall, has expended to now include three upstairs showrooms full of unique gift ideas. The Halls purchased the business (formerly knowns as Miller’s Emporium) at the corner of Main and 4th St.

The Ventura school record for the 1600 meter relay was broke at the Garner Relays. Ellie Pueggel, Michaela Schoning, Jamie Sonney, and Allison Cooper, broke the 23 year-old record in 4:24.84.

The Clear Lake girls golf team fell to Algona, 196-201, at a home meet. Clear Lake was led by runner-up medalist Jamie Matson. She shot a 49. Katie Hall plaid the court in 50 strokes, while freshman Amber Wissler came into the clubhouse with a 51. Erin Pleggenkuhle round out the score with a 52.

Kansas and Head East will be live at the Surf Ballroom on Friday, May 17. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $16.

50 Years Ago

April 1971

Citizens were asked what they thought of the proposed girls’ track program in Clear Lake. Sue Volk, a sophomore at CLHS, said she thought it was a good idea, because more girls’ sports were needed since there’s only golf and tennis. Norm Theiss, physical education, head football and assistant track coach, thought there would be nothing wrong with it, but he didn’t feel like people realized how much work it will entail.

Ronald Andrews and William Nelson have been chosen by the Clear Lake Rotary Club as candidates for a seven man group study exchange program. If selected, they will spend 10 weeks in Japan this fall.

Navy Hospitalman Apprentice Steven W. Harrington was graduated from the 14-week hospital corps school at San Diego, Calif. He is a 1970 graduate of Clear Lake Community School.

75 Years Ago

March 1946

Clear Lake has been judged as being the city with the best safety record in the 2,500 to 4,000 population group in Iowa according to an announcement of the results of the Iowa Safety contests held in the state.

Another bus has been ordered for the Clear Lake schools.

Teacher’s salaries will be raised $50 per annum.

Miss Eunice Madsen has announced the cast for the senior play, “Snafu.” Participating will be Joan Bisgrove, Betty Burns, Audrey Mack, Charlie Miller, Jess Winger, Wilma Fankell, Lola Kimball, Don Hansen, Dick Garth, Darrell Edgar, Chris Johnston, Florence Reisdorf, Roger Miller, Bridie Ryan Jack Ott.

100 Years Ago

March 1921

The Farmer’s Co-operative raises $52,000. Committees got together Saturday night at City Hall. They now have 500 stockholders, have purchased a lumber yard and plan to build an elevator.

Charles Messenger, who has been running a grocery store and cream station on the south side of the lake below the outlet, has closed a deal whereby he comes into possession of the Geo. Hamstreet property which for several years has been operated by Norman Nelson as a feed store.

Thursday night will be Joy Night at the high school auditorium. There will be nine acts. A prize wrestling match between Dowd Perkins and Lawrence Brown will be held. Admission is 25¢.