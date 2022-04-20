Remember When 4-20-2022

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

April 1997

The Western Home has abandoned its plans to build a retirement complex at the former Clear Lake United Methodist Camp in favor of selling the entire seven acre camp to Joe Minard and Kevan Cortright, developers. Cortright said no specific plans have been developed for the area, but a condominium development, with units in the $200,000 range, appears likely.

An employee of Cole Sewell was immediately fired Monday night after admitting he released pepper spray into the plant, sending 54 to the hospital Thursday night.

Clear Lake and Ventura firefighters were on scene for a barn fire at the Orval Spilman acreage south of Clear Lake Sunday. The structure was completely destroyed.

Clear Lake will soon welcome visitors with distinctive signs at two east entry points and direct travel with the help of kiosks. One of the signs will be located at the Highway 18 and Interstate 35 intersection at what is commonly known as the Fieldstone entrance. A second welcome sign will be located just south of Team Quest at the Interstate 35 and 4th Ave. S. intersection.

Dean Oliver, a Mason City High School senior who successfully combined scholastics and athletics during an outstanding four-year high school career, will be the speaker at the Ventura High School Honors Banquet May 4.

Dr. Korey Zweifel will join Dr. Lyle H. Abbas at the Abbas Chiropractic Clinic effective May 1.

Andy Muff, a member of the Ventura Lakeside FFA Chapter, has been selected as the North Central District FFA “Star Farmer.” He will now be competing against five other “Stars,” with one of them being named the “Star Farmer of Iowa.”

Farmers State Bank, in Ventura, is pleased to announce the addition of Deb Cash to the staff.

The Clear Lake girls golf team has gotten off to an excellent 4-0 start. Against Fort Dodge St. Edmond, Clear Lake pulverized the team, 213-277. Amber Wissler was the medalist. She fired the only sub-50 round of the meet, with a 48. In a triangular against Hampton-Dumont and Newman, the Lions came up champions again. Wissler once again shot the only round in the 40’s, this time it was a 46. Katie Hall was runner-up with a 50. Seniors Lani Grabinski and Erin Pleggenkuhle rounded out the scoring with a 52 and 54 respectively.

The Clear Lake boys track team competed in their first outdoor meet at the Lion Relays. The team finished second out of an the eight-team field. The 4x800 team of David Oelschlager, Leif Kennedy, Tom Zirbel and Casey Cooney finished first. Nick Iverson also won the 400 meter low hurdles.

The Ventura boys track team started the season with a bang as they easily finished atop a six team field at the C-W-L Panther Relays. Brad Spilman and Aaron Rothrock were two-time first place winners. Spilman won the 800 and 1600 meter runs. Rothrock captured first in the long jump and was a member of the winning 4x100 meter relay. Other relay members were Jared Ringus, T.J. Hillburg and Isaac Larsen. The relay also qualified to run at the Drake Relays with their time of 45.70.

Only a few days remain to purchase your tickets to “Three Dog Night,” playing April 25, at the Surf Ballroom.

50 Years Ago

April 1972

The following teachers submitted their resignations: Pat Gilles, Myrtle Olson, Lucille Franks, Rebecca Dearborn, Patricia Jacobson, Grace Anderson and Arlotte Carlson. According to Supt. R.R. Lashier, two jobs will be automatically cut due to two fewer first grade sections.

With the track season underway, Coach Dave Suntken is looking forward to another successful season. Norm Theiss and Nick Gerhardt will be assistant coaches. Fifty-six track minded men are on the squad this year with seven of them being seniors.

Grocery specials at Red Owl include: Hawaiian Punch, 3/$1; Nestles Quick, 2 lb. tin, 79¢; Flavoree Ice Cream, 1/2 gal., 49¢; Chef Pierre Frozen Pies, 2 lb., 88¢; Harvest Queen Apple Sauce, 3 lb., 69¢; Holiday Wisconsin Bottle Beer, 12 pack, $1.69; chicken breast, lb., 69¢; charcoal steaks, 7-8 oz., 69¢; and boneless fully cooked ham, 5 lb. tin, $4.49

Playing at the Lake Theater is “Hot Rock,” starring Robert Redford and George Segal.

65 Years Ago

March 1957

A Sliver Boot “Kiddie Train” ice cream vending truck will be operated in Clear Lake this summer by Dale Hill. The vehicle will sell ice cream products on the streets during the summer.

The U.S. Navy Department announced the selection of Melville P. (Duke) Hughes II, of Clear Lake, for the 1957 Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Program, Hughes is the son of Mr. and Mrs. M.W. Hughes, 414 N. 4th St. He is a senior at Clear Lake High School.

The Shrimp Castle will be opening at 300 Main Ave. The business will have counter service and carry out orders featuring castleburgers, sandwiches of all kinds, shrimp and chicken.

Rebuilding of Nichols Body Shop, which was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon, will start at once according to owner Edwin H. Nichols. The building damaged by the fire will be taken completely down and a new one erected at the same location.

90 Years Ago

April 1932

Plans are underway to convert and modernize the Community Building into an up-to-date dance hall. Work will start immediately. The interior will be remodeled and enlarged, the amphitheater on each side will be removed. The entire front will be torn out and replaced with a two story screen enclosed porch for the convenience and pleasure of the dancers. The floor will equal the size of the one at the White Pier.

The Tom Gates Orchestra will furnish the music at the next dance at Tom Tom Dance Hall.

Marvin Winnie will be one of 13 contestants at the final state declamatory contest at Estherville. Clear Lake is prophesying a victory for the local contestant. He is entered in the oratorical division and his subject is, “The Cost of War.”

Miss Marjorie Stork, who teaches at Grant No. 8, had the misfortune to crack both bones in her ankle, when she slipped and fell in the school house Thursday. She will be laid up a couple of weeks.