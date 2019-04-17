Remember When 4-17-2019

(Above) Earth Day, 1994 - Troy Wiegmann (left) combed the State Park beach in 1994 with his Lincoln students in recognition of Earth Day. Mrs. Tremmel’s class was also on hand, as was the Department of Natural Resources.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

April 1994

The hope of having downtown restrooms constructed this summer was flushed Monday night as the City Council voted unanimously to reject two bids. Council members voted to turn down the bids, due to the fact they were too high. They will rethink the project and examine its options. Council members stressed they understood the need for the downtown restrooms and are hopeful the project can still take place this summer, probably after Aug. 1 when street and sidewalk work will be done on that block.

Handicap Village will be known as “Opportunity Village” starting in October 1994. The name change for the non-profit organization came about because of a request from the Village Council, due to the derogatory connotations of the word, “handicap.” Keeping “Village” in the name is expected to help people connect the old label with the new, according to John Severtson, assistant executive director.

The lake was declared out on March 31. The level of Clear Lake is 3.48” above the weir.

A vote to unionize at the Clear Lake Bakery failed Thursday by a vote of 41 to 32. Fifty-One percent approval was needed for the measure. The union vote came about as the result the 5 percent, across the board cut in wages earlier this year.

Mike Barclay, a Des Moines native and current director of elementary education in Galena Park, Texas, has been offered a contract to succeed longtime Clear Lake elementary school principal Armand Oetken. Oetken will retire this spring after serving as principal of Sunset and Lincoln Elementary Schools for 26 years. He and his wife, Karen, have a 10-year-old son and a three-year old daughter.

Sheila Barlow, of Clear Lake, and Kirk Groeneweg, of Owatonna, Minn. announce their engagement. Their wedding will be held April 30, 1994, at the United Methodist Church in Clear Lake.

The Iowa Music Teacher’s Association has announced that Sally Frampton, of Clear Lake, has earned the Iowa Master certificate in piano.

The Clear Lake girls tennis team is off to a quick start with 9-0 blankings of Webster City and Charles City. With their number one and two players back in Annalisa Hopper and Jennifer Miller, the Lions look to be tough up top.

The Ventura boys track team had a couple of runner-up finishes at the Cowboy Relays. Aaron Rothrock placed second in the 200 meter dash. The 4x100 squad of Rothrock, Greg Gerlack, Brad Hollatz and J.D. Shaffer clocked a 47.99.

The Clear Lake Lions also competed at the Cowboy Relays. The Lions’ top finish was Nick Henningsen’s third place in the 110 hurdles.

The Clear Lake boys golf team made their best ever showing at the Spencer tournament with a second place finish Saturday. The Lions were edged by three strokes, 326 to 329, by another defending State champion, Worthington, Minn. Clear Lake’s Mike Anderson was tied with four others at 80 and finished sixth. Eric Riepma fired an 82, Kevin Broers an 83 and Jason Floy an 84 to close out the Lions’ scoring.

Grocery prices for the week at Easter Food include: Coke and Sprite, 12-12 oz. cans, $2.99; Our Family Applesauce, 50 oz., 99¢; Hostess Treats, pkg., $1.99; Ore Ida Potatoes, 10 oz., 2/$3; Kraft 1/2 Moon Cheese, 10 oz., 2/$3; Frito-Lay Tostitos, 15.5 oz. Bag, $2.99; Split Fryer Breasts, lb., $1.49; Bone In Beef Round Steak, lb., $1.59; and Corn King Smoked or Polish Sausage, lb., $1.79.

50 Years Ago

April 1969

Policing of City Beach and the central park area through the summer months will be handled by regular police officers during their off hours instead of by the white-helmeted auxiliary force. Three police officers requested the duties at Monday night’s meeting of the Clear Lake City Council. Police Chief Nels Larsen suggested that the officers receive their regular rate pay for the off-duty work - estimated at $2.40 per hour.

A fire at Community State Bank of Clear Lake will cost the bank about $5,000 in replacement of janitorial equipment, and repairs, according to Avery E. Johnson, president.

G.R. Smith, principal of Clear Lake’s High School for the past 11 years, is moving to a similar position at Sumner. No successor has been named here.

Playing at the Lake Theater is “Live A Little Love A Little,” starring Elvis Presley. Also playing is “Where Were You When The Lights Went Out?” starring Doris Day, Robert Morse, Terry Thomas and Patrick O’Neal.

65 Years Ago

April 1954

Miss Norma Nelson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R.J. Nelson has been chosen by the Clear Lake High School band to appear in the North Iowa Band Festival at Mason City in June as Miss Clear Lake.

Lewis Litzelm, 4, son of Mr. and Mrs. Phil Litzelm, had four stitches taken above his left eye. He tangled with the family car door, but didn’t win.

Second Lieutenant Arlen Duesenberg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edgaar Duesenberg, arrived in Seattle, Wash., aboard the transport, Gen. W.H. Gordon Saturday after serving since June 15, 1953 in Korea.

Mr. Joseph Keefe, 504 North 5th St., will represent the State Farm Insurance Co. as the Clear Lake Agent. Mr. Keefe and his family moved from Carroll, where he has been for the past two years. Mr. and Mrs. Keefe have a daughter, Kathy, 5. Mrs. Keefe is the former Lola Jacobson , from Clear Lake.

90 Years Ago

April 1929

Eloise Sandry, who was a winner in the county spelling contest, in company with her teacher, Miss Dorothy Rich, went to Sioux City for a competition with eight other states. They had both written and oral competition. Miss Sandry was 15th from the last in the written and 10th from the last to be spelled down in the oral. This test lasted for seven hours. While she did not win, she made a wonderful record for an 11 year-old girl.

Mrs. Hana Henrickson had the misfortune to break her leg last Thursday. She is getting along as well as could be expected.

Mrs. Dean Heltmann, while wringing out some clothes last week, accidentally got her hand into the electric wringer, with the result that the hand was badly bruised, but no bones were broken. She could not get her hand out until some bolts were loosened and parts of the wringer taken off. The injury proved very painful.