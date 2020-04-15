Remember When 4-15-2020

(Above) Lucky winners, 1995 - These Clear Lake High School students were the lucky winners of prizes donated by area businesses for the 1995 Clear Lake C.A.R.E.S. Post Prom Party. The winners include (L-R): Chuck Tatro and Casey Schlichting, free tux rentals; April Humberg and Tina Eisenhaurer, $25 gift certificates; Matt Lollar and Derek DeBell, free corsages; and Alexa Russell and Lisa Wegner, free boutonnieres.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

April 1995

Clear Lake is taking its tourism message to the airwaves. In an effort to entice travelers off of Interstate 35, Clear Lake’s Convention and Visitors Bureau has funded a Visitor Information Station. Signs along Interstate 35 and Highway 18 will invite travelers to tune their radios to 1200 AM for information about Clear Lake, including its population, economic high points and, of course, tourist attractions.

Neighbors on North Shore Dr. poo-pooed a potty plan. Despite objections from homeowners, the Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Board unanimously decided to place a portable toilet near the public dock located at The Harbourage Condominiums on North Shore Dr.

On a motion that workers “get started yesterday” on a downtown restroom, the Clear Lake City Council quickly voted to give Dean Snyder Construction the go-ahead on the much awaited project.

Daily rains have lifted the level of Clear Lake .72” to its new reading of +6.6” above the weir.

Acknowledging the likelihood of a large kindergarten class next fall, the Ventura School Board voted Monday night to divide the class into two sections.

The Clear Lake School Board approved a $9.5 billion budget for the 1995-96 school year.

The Dean Snyder family will host a grand opening at the historic Surf Ballroom following an extensive renovation. A family Sock Hop with a DJ will be held Thursday night, the Jules Herman Big Band will play Friday night and The Whitesidewalls will take the stage Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The last grand opening at the Surf was July 1, 1948. At the time, music lovers celebrated the resurrection of the popular landmark. The first Surf, located across from the present ballroom on North Shore Drive, was completely destroyed by fire in 1947.

Ventura teachers and administrators will play the KIMT-TV All Stars in a basketball game Sunday, April 23, at the Ventura High School gymnasium. The game will benefit the student trip to Washington D.C. during the summer of 1995.

The Clear Lake girls tennis team topped Charles City, 6-3. The Lions made their debut under new head coach Kevin Dear. The top four players all posted singles wins and teamed up to win the first two doubles matches. Single winners included Nola Luong, Cassie Conrad, Kendra Prunty and Liz Leonard.

Iowa’s monsoon season, which is April, 1995, continues to push back meets left and right for both Clear Lake and Ventura spring sports teams.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter Foods include: Friskies Cat Food, 5.5 oz. cans, 4/$1; Minute Maid Orange Juice, 64 oz. carton, $1.69; Yoplait Yogurt, 6 oz., 3/$1; Milwaukee’s Best Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.49; Nabisco Snackwell’s Crackers or Cookies, 3/$5; Cantaloupe, lb. 39¢; California Strawberries, lb., 99¢; Pork Chops, lb., $1.39; 80% Lean Ground Beef, lb., $1.09; and Bratwurst, lb., $1.49.

50 Years Ago

April 1970

An armada of men and machinery is ready to resume grade work on Interstate 35 from Clear Lake to the Minnesota state line. The E.M. Duesenberg earth moving firm of Clear Lake, with has the grading contract from a point one-half mile south of Highway 106 to one-half mile north of Highway 9 in Worth County, hopes to run loose its huge scrapers within the week.

A county wide clinic will be held to immunize all children, ages one to 12, against rubella, commonly known as the three day measles.

One of the oldest houses in Clear Lake, probably well over 100 years old, was razed to make room for a new tri-plex at 202 N. Third St. The landmark was built with hewn joints and floor beams and held together by notched joints and square nails.

65 Years Ago

April 1955

No damage resulted Friday when the M.H. Duesenberg car, parked by their daughter, Beverly, in the E.M. Duesenberg driveway, 108 Lakeview Dr., rolled backward into the lake. The girl was lucky, as the rear end of the car was the only part in the water.

Mrs. C.A. Pease, 114 N. Shore Dr., entered Park Hospital in Mason City, Wednesday, for care and treatment. Mrs. Pease became ill while crossing City Park Wednesday morning.

90 Years Ago

March 1930

It will be surprising news to the many friends of Supt. D.J. Kelley to learn that his connections with our public school will be severed at the end of the present term. His successor has not been selected.

Thorkel Sondrol Jr. is driving a new Ford coupe.

Miss Avaline Hayes entertained a group of 14 girls at their home on North Clausen Street in honor of her thirteenth birthday. After two hours of fun and frolic the guests were seated at one long table and a dainty two course lunch was served.