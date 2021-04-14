Remember When 4-14-2021

Honor Society initiates, 1971 - Fifteen new members were initiated into the Semper Fidelis Chapter of the National Honor Society in 1977. New members were front row (L-R): Nancy Lambert, Sally Kennedy, Debbie Gilbertson, Denis Kremin, Lois Sauce, Evelyn Sell, Caroline Hanson; back row (L-R): John Hendricks, Clark Christian, Lynn Thayer, Mike Schwichtenberg, Ted Schuler, John Fricker, Dan Schmidt and Ken Usher.

by Michelle Watson

25 years Ago

April 1996

The Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Board voted 3-2 to endorse the concept of a community recreation center. The vote will now likely spur discussion of a joint school and city effort. It also casts a shadow on the future of the former All-Veterans Social Club building.

The ice on Clear Lake was officially declared out Friday, April 12. This year’s April 12 destination is about two weeks later than normal, but was not a record year, said Bob Powell, manager of the city’s Water Treatment Plant. The level of the lake at the time of ice out was 4.32” above the weir.

The fate of the rest areas near Clear Lake will be determined in upcoming months, said Iowa Department of Transportation officials following a public hearing in Northwood. The decision fringes on the possible construction of a rest area/welcome center at the gateway to Iowa in Worth County.

Clear Lake band members will be packing their horns and taking their show on the road. The band will depart for Nashville, Tenn., where they will compete in the Opry Land American Music Festival. The band is under the direction of Dan Djuren. Eighty eight students and 11 chaperones will make the trip.

Erin Watson, daughter of Win and Nancy Watson, of Clear Lake, was chosen in the professional photographer’s of Iowa Miss Photogenic contest as second runner-up. Watson is a senior at Ventura High School and was photographed by Jean Poland at Poland Photography.

Fred Lewis, of Clear Lake, recently accepted the position of Area Volunteer with Youth for Understanding (YFU) International Exchange.

Craig Rule received the International Lions Highest Award, The Melvin Jones Fellowship Plaque. Rule is an outstanding member of the club and is also very active in his church and other Clear Lake organizations.

The Ventura Jazz Band placed fourth in State Jazz Championships. Two soloists were selected to receive outstanding performance awards. Jared Ringus, trombone, and DeWayne Hughes, flugelhorn, were honored.

The Clear Lake boys golf team tradition is still alive. The Lion boys opened their season with a win against Fort Dodge St. Edmonds, 157-186. Clear Lake sophomore Shad Muth shot a low score of 37 as the medalist, while Mike Anderson was the runner-up with a 38. Freshman Joe Fandel shot a 40 and Brad Floy rounded out the scoring with a 42. Cade Pleggenkuhle and Mike Spratt shot a 43 and 45 respectively.

The Clear Lake boys tennis team started off with a win over Charles City. Winning for Clear Lake was Mike Ostrander, David Severtson, Isaac Sorensen and Michael Burgart.

The Ventura boys track team competed in the Lion Relays and were able to showcase some of their talent against some of the larger schools in the area. The biggest accomplishment of the day came when the 400 meter relay team of Dan Fields, Andy Luscomb, Jared Ringus and Aaron Rothrock finished in second place with a time of 46.37. The time was good enough to qualify for the Drake Relays.

50 Years Ago

April 1977

A long range program on a general concept plan for improving the Clear Lake Main Street and outlying areas was presented to members of the Board of Directors of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce Tuesday at Carroll’s Cafe. Plans include revitalization of necessary needs of pedestrians, vehicles, convenient parking and reasonable retail area to develop.

Plans to petition the Clear Lake Community School Board to establish a track program for high school and junior high school girls is underway according to Paul Hartwell and Arlo Erickson.

Playing at he Lake Theatre is, “Tora! Tora! Tora!”

Grocery specials for the week at Easter’s Super Valu include: boneless whole or halves ham, lb., $1.09; Maxwell House Coffee, 3 lb. can, $1.89; Pepsi Cola, 8-16 oz. bottles, 69¢; Kraft Miracle Whip, qt. jar, 49¢; and Flav-o-rite Ice Cream, 1/2 gallon, 49¢.

75 Years Ago

March 1946

The Hayden Motor Co. has announced they will be dealers for the Kaiser and Frazer motor cars for Clear Lake and the vicinity.

A.E. Folkmann, who operated The Folkmann Dairy on North East St., began building the new milk house which will house pasteurizing, bottling and cooling equipment. Prior to this, Mr. Folkmann had carried on the work in the basement of his home.

Edgar Duesenberg, who recently purchased the A.B. Phillips residence, has donated the first floor as a Youth Center for two years or more or until the Memorial Building is completed so that the center can be established there.

100 Years Ago

March 1921

C.F. Crane let the contract last week for the erection of a six room house on East Main, near where the electric line switch turns into the stock yards.

The city is planning to purchase two acres more land adjoining the Clear Lake cemetery. There are now only 20 vacant lots left. Each year it is necessary to purchase more as 50 lots are sold.

Only six ladies voted at the school election last week. About 60 men voted.

C.A. Knutson, mayor announced that all chickens in the city limits must be confined within pens and not allowed to run at large.

We understand that a Lions Club is soon to be organized. This is a very prominent club over the country and we wish it success.