Remember When 3-30-2022

Pack 103, 1997 - Pictured here are the top salesmen for the annual Pack 103 popcorn sale in 1997. Pack 103 used the proceeds to help pay for camp registration for the Scouts. Each of these Scouts sold over $240 worth of popcorn. Pictured are front (L-R): Dalton Ward, Matt Godfrey, Andy Thomes, Ryan Kibsgaard, Benjamin Hunt and Zach Abbott. Back (L-R): Nicholas Lee, Ryan Wagner, Robert Wagner, Willy Ashland, Chase Burtness, Joey Cates, Cody Wilson and Brent Willis.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

April 1997

A recommendation to join the Clear Lake and Mason City Convention and Visitor Bureaus into one entity was turned back Tuesday by Clear Lake Chamber officials.

Jet skiing is about to enter a whole new age. The Iowa House appears to be in line to pass a bill unanimously recommended by the Senate which would raise the minimum age of jet ski operators from 12 to 16 in Iowa.

Clear Lake State Park and McIntosh Woods State Park will receive funding for significant improvements if appropriations for Iowa parks continue to roll through the legislature.

The month of March ended with temperatures nearing 60, encouraging Clear Lakers to come out of winter hibernation. Although it’s getting close, the ice has not yet officially gone out of the lake.

Clear Lake native Kathy Walls, a senior at the United States Military Academy (USMA), is looking forward to graduation on May 31. The USMA, located in West Point, N.Y., is the most highly respected, quality education program in the nation. Walls is a 1993 graduate of Clear Lake High School. At the age of 22, Walls will graduate from USMA with a degree in general management and systems engineering. She will be appointed on active duty as a commissioned officer and serve the United States Army for a minimum of five years.

John and Amy Finstad, of Augusta, Ga., announce the birth of a son, William “Will” Richard, born March 16, 1997.

The mother-daughter team of Connie and Lindsay Arispe will provide the musical entertainment at the Clear Lake Area Christian Women’s Club dessert meeting April 8.

Clear Lake Bank and Trust has announced that Paul Stevenson has joined the bank as vice president/commercial lending.

Iowa farmers are reporting plans to plant 10.1 million acres of soybeans this year according to Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Dale M. Cochran. This is a record number of acres in soybeans. Corn planting projections are down two percent for Iowa.

Junior Casey Callanan led the Lions at the Dickinson Relays with a first place finish in the 55 meter high hurdles. He won with a time of 8:07. He is Clear Lake’s first Dickinson Relays champion since Troy Hollatz won the 3200 meter run in 1990.

Leading the way for the Clear Lake girls track team will be Cathy Brookings, Liz Jaben, Laura Maring, Angie Doebel, Kristy Echelberger, Kathy Bitker and Brandi Halsne, all who have State experience for the Lions. There is also a strong contingent of underclassmen on the team, according to Coach Mike Reysack.

50 Years Ago

March 1972

The word is official and the reservations are pouring in for the Lawrence Welk show Wednesday, April 5, at the Surf. Accordionist Myron Floren, singers Salli Flynn and Sandi Jensen and singer-dancer Arthur Duncan are just a few of the more than 30 stars from the television show that will be on hand to entertain. Tickets are $10 at the door or $9 in advance.

Charlotte and Dick Katter have sold the Reel Inn in Ventura after having owned the business for three years. Mrs. Dorothy Jacobsen will take over operation.

Letterwinners for the 1972 boys track season who are returning to action include: Chris Larsen, Mark Floy, Rich Chapman, Paul Jacobson, Ken Jenkins, Rich Woiwod, Don Snyder and Jon Owen.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is “Chrome and Hot Leather,” don’t mess around with a Green Beret’s mama.

65 Years Ago

March 1957

Clear Lake school teachers will receive an average salary increase next term of 3.3 percent.

Earl O. Berge, 39, of Seymour, Iowa, will become Clear Lake superintendent of schools July 1, it was announced by the community district board of education following a special meeting. Berge will succeed T.G. Burns, superintendent of schools for the past 19 years. Burns is retiring after 40 years of school administrative work.

Mr. and Mrs. Don Allison, of the Lake Gift Shop, drove to Minneapolis Sunday where they attended the gift show and bought merchandise for the store.

Mrs. Ray Nichols announced that she will re-enter the women’s apparel business about May 1 in the Main Ave. store formerly occupied by Petersen’s TV.

Henry Steege was taken by Wilcox Ambulance to Mercy Hospital, Mason City, for care and treatment.

90 Years Ago

March 1932

Mrs. S.J. Clausen and daughter, Miss Louise Clausen, returned Saturday night from a winter’s sojourn to Texas. They made this trip by auto, driving 7,000 miles with Miss Clausen at the wheel the entire distance. Quite a feat.

The interior of the Rogers Hotel is being redecorated and refinished. This well known hotel enjoys a large patronage and especially through the summer, it is thronged with visitors and tourists who want a taste of all Clear Lake offers.

After a lingering illness extending over a year, during which time she was a patient sufferer, Venice Watts-Lauritzen, slipped away at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, March 21 at the Park Hospital in Mason City.

John Perkins, Lester Larson, Rollin Bohning and Willis Kenyon, of the State College at Ames, spent the spring vacation with the home folks. They returned to school Thursday morning.