Remember When 3-20-2019

(Above) Outlet, 1910 - In 1910 a Supreme Court Case was filed asking that the board be enjoined from interfering with the outlet or the flow of water. The State of Iowa filed a petition of intervention, alleging ownership of the bed of the lake and asking it to be authorized to erect and maintain the permanent embankment, head gate and sluiceways to retain the lake at high water level. At the conclusion of the momentous trial, the judge ruled that the county supervisor’s sluiceway was the correct one. The state appealed to the Supreme Court, which handed down a decision ordering the outlet to be raised a foot. Almost immediately after this decision, the supervisors built a new weir 12 inches above the old sluiceway planks. The photo, courtesy of Scott Brattrud, was taken after the final elevation was set by the Iowa Supreme Court in 1910. -Photo and information from the Remember When Clear Lake Iowa pictorial book

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

March 1994

The managers of the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake have decided not to renew their lease with the owners, prompting the closing of the historic ballroom effective March 23. Bruce and Sue Christensen, managers of the Surf since 1991, said Sunday they would be moving on professionally. The couple said the financial burden of the business, coupled with repeated delays to achieve non-profit status, brought about their decision. Reaction to the news was one of shock around the community.

Two Clear Lake Junior High School students received three day suspensions last week as the result of wearing street gang paraphernalia to school.

New restrooms and a three-season all-purpose room may be added to the City Park Bandshell as early as June. The new room could serve as a staging area for the many events held at the Sea Wall.

Michelle Harris, daughter of Bill and Mary Schertz, Clear Lake, has been selected to be a part of the staff for the International Model United Nations Conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, March 23-26. Harris is a 1993 graduate of Clear Lake High School and last year was a member of Clear Lake’s Model UN delegation which presented Iowa at this international meeting.

Leo Stattelman, of Clear Lake, is highlighted in the recent issue of “Midwest Today” as an area “renaissance man.” The article makes note of diverse activities in everything from teaching high school Latin at Mason City Newman to raising bees and harvesting honey at his home in Clear Lake.

Rev. John Beck, of Galilean Lutheran Church, is excited with the church’s new baby grand piano. Beck says the piano has added a lot to the ministry of the church. Glenn Erickson, a 50-year member of Galilean, had bought the broken down 1926 baby grand piano at Tom Freddy’s Museum by Manly. Erickson, a piano tuner and restorer, say the potential in the piano. The piano was purchased from Erickson by an anonymous donor and given to the church.

Fifty -degree weather had many people getting their clubs out of the closet. High School golfers are also out perfecting their games for the upcoming season.

Jennifer Toyne, a junior for the Clear Lake girls basketball team, was named to thee Second team All-North Central Conference ti past season. Seniors Annalisa Hopper and Jennifer Billings both received Honorable Mention recognition.

Ken Grabinski, a 6’7” standout center for Clear Lake in the late 1960s, will be inducted into the Iowa High School Boys’ Basketball Hall of Fame during halftime of the Class 4A championship game. Grabinski, the Lions’ only basketball All-American, will join Rick Chapman as representatives of Clear Lake in the Hall of Fame. Grabinski was a three-year starter from 1965-68 and the Lions amassed a record of 57-9 during his varsity career. In Grabinski’s senior season, Clear Lake claimed the NCC title and made the school’s first ever appearance in the state tournament. The tournament was still a one-class affair in 1968 and Des Moines Roosevelt ended the Lions’ season at 21-2 in the first round. Grabinski set a school record, as he averaged 26.5 points a game. He was named first-team All-State and Parade Magazine named him to their 1968 High School All-American team.

Megan McDermott, age 11, daughter of Jim and Deanna McDermott, of Clear Lake, was named Female Swimmer of the Year by the Mason City Swim Club at their annual banquet.

50 Years Ago

March 1969

Leo Esbeck, former superintendent of Ventura Community Schools, has been named superintendent of the Sheffield-Chapin schools for the remainder of the year. Esbeck, who retired from his Ventura post this year, will succeed Frederick Six, who was killed in an automobile accident Feb. 21.

The resignation of five teachers were accepted by the Clear Lake School Board Monday night. Those resigning include: Darlene Beresford, Margie Friest, Mary Rosacker, Polly Suntken and Mary Larson.

Resignations of six teachers were accepted at the March 3 meeting of the Ventura Board of Education. Those resigning were: Elaine Bartlett, Connie Greiman, Florence Bought, Martin Brinkman, Russell Heitland and Cathy Christiansen.

The Lake Theatre is offering a big fun-filled special matinee for the kids. See Jerry Lewis in, “Visit to a Small Planet,” plus three cartoons.

75 Years Ago

March 1944

The fire department was called out Monday morning to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Ebaugh, 114 S. Elm St.

That old fashioned snow blizzard of last week certainly blew around a lot of good Iowa soil.

Corp. Edwin C. Callanan has broken his left arm in an accident in Italy and was in the hospital.

Flight officer, William “Bill” Fankell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Fankell, is now pilot instructor at the basic training flying school at Minster Field, Bakersfield, Calif.

Max Clausen, who has been clerk of draft board No. 1, was inducted in the army at Camp Dodge.

Ed Hammond, who has lived here the past 77 years, says this is the best winter he can recall during his residence here.

100 Years Ago

March 1919

While playing at school last week John Humphrey was kicked by a larger boy. This resulted in his being absent several days from school. This type of behavior should not be tolerated.

The person who cut down and carried away a large evergreen from my yard will please call and settle at once as I shall bring suit to recover damages. A.A. Jorgen.

Supt. H.H. Huffman, who has had charge of Clear Lake schools since September has handed in his resignation due to ill health.

Clarence Borton shipped a carload of hogs and Eli Mack a carload of cattle Saturday.

A number of farmers have reported their horses have been ill with the flu, but no deaths have been reported so far.

The income tax report is causing many people worry. The reports are very complicated, but we must plow through them.

Arnold Rasmussen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Rasmussen, arrived in New York Sunday on his way to Camp Dodge for discharge. He was gassed in France, but is nearly recovered now.