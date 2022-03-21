Remember When 3-16-2022

Luck ‘O the Irish redheads - Whether your name be O’Brien, O’Malley, Mahoney, Finnegan or if you’re just an honorary Irishman, in 1972 everyone was wearin’ the green! These red-haired Irishmen wanted to wish everyone a happy day. They are David McEldoon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles McEldoon and Todd Luker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Luker. Both boys were students at Sunset View School.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

March 1997

As Thursday night’s rain turned to freezing rain, then sleet, and eventually snow, you could hardly help but think of North Iowa’s terrible Halloween ice storm of 1991. The Interstate Power crews were busy Thursday and Friday nights trying to restore power to hundreds of households. By Saturday, temperatures warmed to the 20s and winds subsided. Although icy patches remained, only a few inches of snow served as a reminder of the spring storm.

The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce Board will meet April 1 to decide if it will pursue a task force recommendation to combine the efforts of the Clear Lake and Mason City Convention and Visitor Bureaus (CVBs).

Clear Lake Mayor Lois Kotz has been reappointed to the state’s Commission on Community Action Agencies by Iowa Governor Terry Branstad.

The 10th annual Easter Musical Drama Production, “The Final Hour,” will be presented at E.B. Stillman Auditorium. The production is under the direction of Tammy Perry. Last year’s production of “The Choice” had over 5,000 people in attendance representing over 80 Iowa communities and eight states.

“Up With People” is coming to North Iowa Area Community College on Saturday, March 28. The festival is an all new, live, two-hour musical show featuring an international cast of 120 young people from 20 countries.

Joel Secory, of Clear Lake, is being honored by the American Family Insurance Group’s North Iowa District 719.

The Fourth Annual North Iowa Business Expo will be held April 8 in the North Iowa Area Community College gymnasium. Admission is free, plus $5,000 in prizes is offered by exhibitors to be given away. Over 90 exhibitors will demonstrate the latest in products and services.

Clear Lake junior Christine Prohaska will be performing on the All-State Cheerleading Squad Friday, March 21, at the Boys State Basketball Tournament. Over 200 girls tried out all over Iowa for this honor. Prohaska was selected one of 40 to be on the squad.

Eight members of the Clear Lake Mighty Lions Youth Wrestling Club have qualified for the upcoming State Meet they are: Jimmy McDermott, Nick Weber, Michael Billings, Mason Trebil, Matt Doebel, Ryan Molencamp, Ben Dickerson and Tim Molencamp.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter’s Super Valu include: Old Milwaukee Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.89; Coke or Sprite products, 24-12 oz cans, $5.89; Nabisco Oreo Cookies, 20 oz., 2/$5; Red Baron Pizza, 12”, 2/$5.50; Lay’s Ruffle potato Chips, 14 oz., $1.79; T-Bone Steaks, lb., $3.99; skinless, boneless chicken breast, lb., $1.99.

50 Years Ago

March 1972

Rozen Chevrolet won the bid on two 1972 police cars during the Monday night meeting of the Clear Lake City Council with a figure o $6,415, which includes trade-in.

Plans are formulating for the celebration of 100 years of service by the Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. The event will be held June 25 accord to Pastor Murley Severtson. All of the former pastors who served Zion and who are still living plan to be at the event.

The Mason City Mohawks shoved the Clear Lake boys off the tournament trail in a very close, 61-60, showdown. Leading the way for Clear Lake was Richard Chapman with 26 points. Chris Larsen followed with 13, while Brad Arends added 12.

Everett Mays, Northwestern Bell Telephone Company Personnel Assistant, spoke on Black America to the Clear Lake government and economic classes. The program consisted of overhead projections, a filmstrip, recordings and Mays’ feelings pertaining to racism.

Playing at the Lake Theater is Paul Newman and Lee Marvin in, “Pocket Money.”

75 Years Ago

March 1947

An architect is now working on plans to enlarge the Surf Ballroom. The Surf Ballroom and Roof Garden was built by Carl Fox on lake shore property. The Tom Tom Ballroom, built in 1930, had operated only a few months before it burned. The Surf opened Easter Sunday night, 1933. The Surf remodeled in the late 30’s. The dance floor was lowered and the entrance moved to the northeast end. The present Surf was built across the street in the summer of 1950.

In one of the largest turnouts in recent years, Clear Lake voters returned the incumbents, Roscoe Miller and Earl Noll, to the offices of school directors. Out of the votes, Roscoe received 474; Earl, 453; and Mrs. Karl Hass received 72.

The new Deagan chimes will be dedicated at the Congregational Church Sunday. They were donated by Dr. and Mrs. H.C. Kreuger in memory of their son, Warren, who was killed in service.

99 Years Ago

March 1923

Attorney General Gibson pointed out that any motorist driving a car with Iowa’s 1922 license plate is open to a fine of $100.

Anyone who has not been ill the past month with grippe or flu is lucky, but beware, your turn may come next.

Servicemen have unearthed an appalling condition at Mason City where criminals gamble, and barter dope, booze and human souls. And this traffic is backed financially by men who stand well in the community.

Mrs. Frank Olsen’s residence on North Third St. was entered by thieves and several hundred dollars worth of silverware taken.

The new plate display glass of L.E. Ashland was broken when a car driven by Fred Fistler drove his father’s auto through it. Fred is over 16 and should not be censured too severely. But these accidents should always serve to make one a bit more cautious in the future.