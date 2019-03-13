Remember When 3-13-2019

(Above) Bound for Spain in 1994 - These Spanish and art students and teachers at Ventura High School traveled to Spain March 16-24, 1994. Highlights of the trip included touring Madrid and Barcelona. Making the trip were front (L-R): Raechel and Rebecca Thayer, Jane Schnuelle, Amanda Halverson, Erin Watson and Sarah Jackson. Center row (L-R): Art instructor Tonya Herber, Jenny Olson, April Costello, Samantha John and Spanish instructor Christa Scallon. Back row (L-R): Josh Grimm, Chris Gobeli and Dan Brinkman.

By Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

March 1994

The Methodist Camp’s Pearson Hall was leveled Monday in preparation for The Western Home to build a senior retirement complex at the camp. The building and concrete are being removed and the area will be seeded for the summer, according to camp officials. An auction has been set for April 31 to auction the content of Baker Auditorium on the camp grounds. That building is expected to be razed by Memorial Day. Construction will begin in 1995 on the new facility.

Taxpayers in the Ventura School District will enjoy a decrease in tax asking next year. School Superintendent Gary Schichtl said 1994-95 budget projections show property tax levies will decrease .269 cents per thousand dollars of property valuation. Likewise, the income surtax rate will fall 32 percent, Income surtax dollars provide funding receipts for the Instructional Support and Educational Improvement programs authorized for the district. The 1994-95 surtax rate will be eight percent, down from 11.75 percent.

City officials will continue to wrestle with what seems like an age old problem - restroom facilities at the City Park Bandshell. Parks and Recreation Director Vicki Hensley said her department is looking into the possibility of constructing new restrooms at the Bandshell. Steps leading to the existing below ground facilities are currently not accessible to handicapped persons. The restrooms, constructed in 1954, are open during summer months for public use.

Clear Lake High School will present the drama, “Tell Me You Love Me Junie Moon,” Tuesday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the E.B. Stillman Auditorium. Some of the cast members include Carrie Niebur, Ben Norris, Jed Latham, Holly Walston, Jared Stewart, Jaime Copley, Mike Ostrander and Shiona Stewart.

A total of 24 Clear Lake Junior High School students volunteered to help with the NTAEA Families Together event at NIACC on Feb. 26. The day was for families having children with special needs.

Howard and Verna Oehlert celebrated 51 years of marriage on March 7. They celebrated by dining at Diamond K Supper Club with their children, Richard, Cherie Lee, David and Garry. The evening was capped off with the Clear Lake Evening Lions group singing happy anniversary to them.

Airline passenger movements for February, 1994 increased nearly two percent over traffic from one year ago. Some 2,713 air travelers used the Mason City Municipal Airport last month compared to 2,668 for February, 1993. Northwest Airline and United Express Airline’s provide up to 17 flights per weekday with service to Minneapolis/St. Paul, and Chicago.

The Ventura girls, conference regular season and tournament runner-ups, had their entire starting lineup honored by the North Star Conference. Junior Sarah Hinrichs and senior Heather Nordman were named to the conference First Team. Junior Angie Bieber and sophomore Allison Cooper were Second Team selections and senior Summer Quinn received Honorable Mention.

Three Ventura Viking boys earned All-North Star honors. Senior Wade Humphrey was named to the All-North Star Conference Second Team. Senior Justing Rosendahl and sophomore Dan Fields received Honorable Mention.

Clear Lake’s John Kollman was part of a youth movements, as the junior was one of 17 underclassmen named to the All-North Central Conference boys basketball team. Kollman was the lone Lion to be named to an All-Conference team. Kollman was named to the Second Team.

50 Years Ago

March 1969

A Clear Lake pilot, 1st Lt. Harvey M. Smith, 25, was credited with helping carry out an effective air raid recently on Communist targets about 38 miles northeast of Saigon. Smith teamed with a Florida pilot to knock out 13 bunkers, three fortifications and an automatic weapons site. The young pilot is the son of Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Smith, 502 S. 8th St. Smith is a 1962 graduate of Clear Lake High School. He entered the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs in 1962, graduating from there in 1966. He has been in Vietnam since July 10, 1968.

Yelland and Hanes will observe the grand opening of its new stationery store in Clear Lake on Saturday. The store is located at 9 S. 4th St. in the building formerly occupied by Dieken’s Family Shoe. The president of Yelland and Hanes is Edward Hanes.

Kindergarten students of Miss Donna Dull at Lincoln School had a lesson in kindness, Some of the students stated their opinions on kindness: “Kindness is letting the littlest boy have the apple;” “kindness is not playing at the supper table;” “kindness is watching TV like your mother says;” “kindness is clapping for clowns even if you don’t like them.”

90 Years Ago

March 1929

H.A. Lord and Roy Huey have purchased Mike Kelley’s line of row boats at Bayside and will operate them this coming summer. They will also operate the boats near the golf grounds and at the White Pier.

W.A. Hofmaster, former proprietor of the Park Corner Drug Store now owned by S.R. Bird, has purchased the Recall Drug Store in Garner.

S.S. Hudson, for eight years and four months, butter maker at the local creamery, has resigned. Mr. Hudson has given the creamery good, faithful and efficient service, and leaves the creamery with the good wishes of all. Virgil Rule will be his successor.

100 Years Ago

February 1919

Roy Hammond has purchased a milking machine and will milk about 20 cows this summer.

John Weed had the misfortune to lose an overshoe last week. He’s offering a reward for the wayward sole.

All of a sudden a blizzard hit here. After an unusually mild winter, it came as a complete surprise. The wind played havoc with the ice fields. Everything, everywhere was at a standstill for two days.

Will Barlow is in charge of the News Stand while M.L. Thayer and his wife are having a siege of the flu.

Lewis Ebaugh will sell at auction his Fourth Street property on Saturday.