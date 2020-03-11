Remember When 3-11-2020

(Above) Girl Scout week, 1995 - Local Girls Scouts in 1995 looked on as Mayor Lois Kotz signed a proclamation designating March 12-18 as Girl Scout Week. Girls Scouts of the U.S.A. marked 83 years of serving girls ages five through 17. With Mayor Kotz, representing each level of Girl Scouting was (L-R): Brownie Emily Nelson, Junior Terry Benson, Daisty Scout Melissa Mormann and Senior April Barnett.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

March 1995

Hoping to avoid the report of an uproar over possible cuts in its music department, the Clear Lake School Board voted Monday night to retain a half-time music position.

Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Steve Voelz presented a preliminary budget to the School Board Monday night. The proposed budget includes a slight increase in its proposed tax rate and a change in the debt service fund which may help to finance building projects in the near future. Voelz explained the budget process has been hampered by the state’s inability to reach an agreement concerning school funding. Clear Lake’s proposed 1995-96 tax rate of $12.76 represents an increase of 8¢ per $1,000 of assessed property valuation

Clear Lake’s downtown business owners told the City Council they would prefer the next phase of Main Ave. street, sidewalk and lighting renovations take place from 4th St. to 8th St. and begin after the Fourth of July weekend.

Another lakeshore mansion is seeking to become a bed and breakfast. Curtis Lewerke, 1405 North Shore Dr., is asking the Clear Lake Board of Adjustment for the necessary approval to use his home as a bed and breakfast. Last year, the board granted approval for a stately south shore home owned by Kenneth Webb, to be transformed into the Lakeview Manor. Lewerke, owner of Woodharbor Molding and Millworks, Inc., said he considers his home a perfect location for an “upscale bed and breakfast.” Lewerke, and his wife, Julie, along with their daughter, Karla, plan to move next door to the home built as servant’s quarters for the main house. Karla Lewerke and her sister, Karen Wistrom, plan to operate the bed and breakfast. The Inn on North Shore has been chosen as the business name. The Lewerke home was built around 1931 by Jacob E. Decker, of Decker Meat Packing fame in Mason City and was later owned by Orvis and Roma Sedars, who owned the Sedars car dealership in Mason City. The Lewerke’s bought the home in September 1987 and did a major renovation.

A long time Clear Lake teacher has announced his early retirement from Clear Lake Schools. Bob Carrott submitted a letter of resignation to the Clear Lake School Board Monday night. The board acknowledged Carrott’s 34 years of service to the school.

The King David Choir, from Zion Lutheran Church, will present a musical entitled “Kids Telling Kids - sharing God’s Love One on One.” It will be presented during the 9 a.m. Sunday School hour and is open to all. The King David Choir has 27 members, comprised of students grades 4-7. The group is directed by Harold Arians and accompanied by David Severtson.

Country’s Reminisce Hitch, the first six-horse hitch ever to walk across the United States, from Maine to California, will soon be making an appearance in this area. The hitch will be at the North Iowa Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

Mark Meehlhause, a former Clear Lake High School prep now competing for the Wartburg College track team, earned a second place finish in a recent indoor meet. Meehlhause was a member of the men’s 800 meter relay team which ran the second fastest time in the school history at the Luther College Invitational.

Two Clear Lake head coaches tendered their resignations Monday, at the School Board meeting, citing family concerns. Dave Peters resigned after five years as head boys basketball coach, as well as his assistant football position. James Brockway is leaving the head volleyball position after one season.

50 Years Ago

March 1970

Jim Frampton, who recently was appointed marshal at Ventura, has resigned that position and accepted the position of assistant chief in the Clear Lake Police Department.

The Clear Lake basketball season ended Tuesday night as Forest City won a 61-57 verdict in the opening round of the district tournament here. Brad Heitland scored 22-points to lead all scorers.

Who says today’s teen-agers don’t know the value of a dollar. Cathy Cooper, 19, recently purchased a squirrel paw fur coat for two dollars, at The Salvation Army store in Mason City. According to Cathy, the value of her coat when new is about $350. She said the coat is a fad of college girls around the country. Cooper shortened the coat into a mini and added new buttons. She is undoubtedly the envy of many of her friends.

Denny Cooper, a Clear Lake wrestler, barely missed a coveted state wrestling crown, but the Lion ace still ranks as the top 130-pounder in North Iowa and the number two performer in State Class AA ranks. Cooper finished second in the State meet, while Clear Lake’s other contender, Rick Ott, lost in the first round of the 165-pound division.

65 Years Ago

February 1955

The Pastel Beauty Shop now has a “new look.” Alice Van Loan, owner, redid the inside in lavender with one wall papered in a pattern with pale green and lavender flowers and leaves entwined in wrought iron.

The Milwaukee Railroad is now installing automatic flashing signals with a rotating stop sign at the crossing on North 8th Street, parallel to new Highway 18.

Don Huey was re-elected fire chief at the regular monthly meeting of the Clear Lake Fire Department.

Sid Halford was named chairman of the July 4th celebration to be held in Clear Lake July 2, 3, and 4.

Mrs. Emery Ouverson received a surprise telephone call from Yokohama, Japan, from her son, PFC Tom Ouverson, Wednesday morning, wishing her a happy birthday.

100 Years Ago

February 1920

Never before in the history of Clear Lake has there been so much activity in town property. Property once valued at $3,000 has scores of people clamoring for it at $6,000. Real estate men estimate that Clear Lake is short nearly 100 houses for the demand.

The census has now been completed by the Commercial Club. There are nearly 3,000 people here now.

There are 300,000 children in the city of New York that go to bed hungry and cold, yet societies are sending food and clothing to other countries. If you want to say DAMN, now is the time to say it.

Albert Rasmussen has lost an Overland auto crank. Let him know if you find it.