Remember When 2-9-2022

Young wrestlers, 1997 - A total of 87 kindergarten through second graders participated in the Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Department’s wrestling program in 1997. A tournament was held at the Clear Lake High School to culminate the program.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

February 1997

With more than a foot of fresh snow blanketing North Iowa, Winterfest was even bigger and better in 1997. Sunny skies, calm winds and temperatures nearing 30 provided the perfect winter backdrop.

John Perkins, one of five veterans who sought an injunction to keep the All-Veteran’s Board from proceeding with a plan to raise the dilapidated structure, said he and the others are still hopeful public outcry might convince the board to do otherwise. A judge handed down a verdict last week that the former All-Veteran’s Social Center clubhouse could be torn down. The other four fighting for the old structure include Wayne Ashland, Jim Connell, Bob Ingersoll and Paul Larson.

Two area pianists were declared winners in the Iowa Music Teachers Association District Auditions held at North Iowa Area Community College. Dan Laaveg, son of Joel and Gina Laaveg, won Level B for pianists 10 and 11 years old. Hannah Anderson, daughter of Darwin and Darla Anderson, won Level C for 12 and 13 year-old pianists. Both students will advance to State competition at Iowa State University.

A play with meaning and a good message is how Director Dwight Wirtz describes the spring play at Clear Lake High School, “The Curious Savage,” by John Patrick. The play will be presented Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 and 15, at 8 p.m., in E.B. Stillman Auditorium. Cast members include Jane Cherry, Peter Norris, Joslyn Esbeck, Jason Norris, Steven Schulze, Sarah Rich, Nicole Bierman, Leah Norris, Ian Fitzgerald, Karrie Fessler and David Baker.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce First Mates welcomed two new businesses that are in conjunction with Opportunity Village. Gifts and Greens, 850 Highway 18 West, is a cottage and country collectibles gift shop. Also welcomed was The Village General Store, offering donated household and miscellaneous items for re-sale.

Brad Emerson, of the Clear Lake Telephone Company, recently completed an intensive course in digital telephone switching.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team had an exciting last home game for the seniors. Clear Lake scored 69 points, a single-game five-on-five school record, and beat the Hampton-Dumont Bulldogs, 69-39. Rachel Handeland opened the game by knocking down three three-pointers. She ended the game with 17 points. Becky Avery also scored 17 points, while Erin Pleggenkuhle added 11.

Clear Lake wrestling coach Gary Weber has been named Class 2A’s top coach in the North Central District.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter Foods include: helium filled mylar valentine balloons, $1.99; fresh carnations, 2/$1; Ultra Tide Detergent, 100 oz. liquid, $4.99; Dole Head Lettuce, each, 39¢; Pepsi or Mountain dew, 24 pack, $5.89; Pringles, 99¢; Creamette Egg Noodles, 16 oz., 88¢; chicken breast, lb. $1.89; Oscar Mayer Bacon, 16 oz., $1.99; and boneless beef strip steak, lb., $4.99.

50 Years Ago

January 1972

If a man offered you a Tiparillo would you take it? Would you rather wave a banner in protest or a dust rag around the house: Well, if your answer to both of these questions is “yes” then consider yourself one of those in favor of the Women’s Liberation Movement.

Nancy Jean Lambert has been named Clear Lake High School’s Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow for 1972. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Lambert

A couple of upsets and a bad shoulder hurt the Clear Lake wrestling team as they finished in last place in the North Central Conference Wrestling Tournament. Freshman Don Erickson was the team’s lone champion.

Grocery specials for the week at Jensen’s West-Side Market include: Del Monte Catsup, 14 oz., 4/89¢; cabbage, lb., 9¢; Ore Ida Hash Brown Potatoes, 2 lb., 33¢; Cheerios, 10 oz., 33¢; Folger’s Coffee, 2 lb. can, $1.29; sirloin steak, lb., $1.39; T-bone steak, lb., $1.59; and lean ground beef, lb., 65¢.

75 Years Ago

January 1947

When Clear Lake dropped the game to Hampton last Friday the gym was so jammed that all the late comers had to stand. According to the figures, 1,019 attended. The normal seating capacity is 800.

About 30 men and boys from Ventura organized a fox hunt Sunday morning but were unable to come up with any.

Twin blizzards have tied up everything. Mail, trains and buses were stopped by the snow which paralyzed this part of the country. Between 14 and 15 inches of snow fell and tied things up along with temps of 15 below.

W.H. “Bill” Nicholas, Cerro Gordo County’s state representative, is in Des Moines at his first session.

T.J. says if some of our newspapers have been ragged around the edges lately, please forgive us. Static electricity is a bitter enemy of mechanical paper folders.

99 Years Ago

February 1923

Donald Watts last Sunday talked to someone in Puerto Rico by radio. It is truly a wonderful machine.

There is one telephone for every five persons in Mason City.

Olson’s Grocery has wonderful bargains: laundry soap, 7 bars, 25¢; toilet paper, 6 rolls, 25¢; pork and beans, 2 cans, 25¢; corn, 2 cans, 25¢; and spaghetti and macaroni, 3 pkgs., 25¢.

W.A. Oxley has hard wood, cut in stove length, for 35¢ per hundred delivered.

Members of the fire department held their annual banquet at Silby’s Restaurant where they were served the usual fine food offered there in four courses.