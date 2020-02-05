Remember When 2-5-2020

(Above) Confetti showered Saturday’s crowd at the 1995 Buddy Holly Tribute as Bobby Vee announced The Crickets.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

January 1994

It was a weekend to remember. More than 2,000 fans packed the Surf Ballroom for the Buddy Holly Tribute ’95 held Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. In addition to a fantastic lineup which included Denny Charnecki and the DC Drifters on Thursday, a sock hop and contests on Friday and the Fantastic Convertibles, Bobby Vee, The Shirelles, The Crickets, and Jason D. Williams Saturday, fans were awed by the renovation of the ballroom itself. More than $500,000 has been spent to bring the ballroom back to its original condition, courtesy of the Snyder family.

The Clear Lake Bakery won outstanding window display during the Buddy Holly Tribute Weekend. Maria Holly and friends visited the businesses and handed out honors on Friday. Second place went to Krieger’s; third place was awarded to Wilcox Furniture.

If you can’t beat it, enjoy it! That’s the thinking behind Winterfest - an annual celebration designed to introduce the public to a wide variety of activities that are fun, as well as healthy alternatives to hibernating inside each winter. Winterfest ’95 is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at McIntosh Woods State Park, Ventura.

Mark and Deb Tesar announce the birth of their daughter, Anne Marie, born Jan. 25, 1995, at Methodist Hospital, in Des Moines.

Clear Lake and Ventura students participated in the 1995 Dorian Vocal Festival at Luther College. Students from Clear Lake include Nancie Deike, Carrie Niebuhr, Kendra Prunty, Ben Sonksen and Erik Sorbo. Those attending from Ventura include: Angela Bieber, Brenda Pueggel, Travis Roenfanz and Bethany Weberg.

What appears to be a win-win situation for both parties has brought the North Iowa Christian School back to Clear Lake. On Feb.1, the school closed on the purchase of the Agape Christian Family Church, located at 1740 N. 24th St. The church, which sold its building and five acres of land surrounding it, also closed on the purchase of the West Delta Park building located at Highway 18 W. The church is continuing to share its former building with the school while extensive remodeling is taking place at West Delta Park. The North Iowa Christian School was able to purchase the Agape Church on contract with the church retaining 20 acres in the Fieldstone Addition.

The Clear Lake wrestlers saw their six meet winning streak snapped by Lake Mills, 33-29. Winning for Clear Lake were Kevin Boeshart, Vince Chmielewski, Jeremy Viet, Chris Monson, David Doebel, and Casey West.

For the fourth time in two years, Northeast Hamilton denied the Ventura girls basketball team a North Star Conference title. The Trojets handed the Lady Vikings their only conference losses the last two seasons and have defeated Ventura in the last two conference tournament finals.

Deals for the week at Ben Franklin include: Rubbermaid Storage Bins, from $1.47 to $6.97; Red Heart Super Saver Yarn, skein, $1.88; Puff’s Tissue, 175 ct. box, 5/$1; Bounty Paper Towels, roll, 77¢; Zachary 1 Lb. Box Chocolate Hearts, $2.97; and PromoLove Coffee Mugs, $2.97.

50 Years Ago

January 1970

A 22-year-old Clear Lake man has been bound over to District Court on the state charge of larceny in the night-time. The man is accused of taking $60 in cash from the register of the Iowa Liquor Store on Highway 18.

The possibility of a drawing for a car during the Christmas season and plans for a Beef Barbecue Day in Clear Lake were the main items of business at the meeting of the Clear Lake Retail Committee held at the Chamber of Commerce.

With the exception of work on bridges, construction on Interstate 35 has come to a halt. Because of the frozen ground, 45 earth moving machines owned by E.M. Dusenberg Inc. are at a standstill. Work will resume in the spring.

Rick Ott, a Clear Lake wrestler, became the school’s first North Central Conference wrestling tournament champion by winning the 165-pound title at Humboldt.

The Fabulous Taylor Sisters are back from Vietnam and will be performing at the Holiday Motor Lodge, Highway 18 E., Clear Lake. They are stars of radio, television, Grand Ole Opry and night clubs.

60 Years Ago

January 1960

The P.T. Castles have received word that their son, Thomas, left on the USS Wiltsie for Yakasuka, Japan, and will cruise in the Western Pacific, returning to the U.S. in June.

“Ma and Pa Kettle on Old McDonald’s Farm” is playing at the Lake Theatre.

Judging from residential building in the past decade, Clear Lake should be well on its way to a population of 6,000.

Precipitation of 36.35 Inches during 1959 nears a 30 year record.

Denise Marie Tiggemann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Tiggermann, is Clear Lake’s first baby of 1960. She will receive gifts and presents from 21 Clear Lake stores and business firms.

75 Years Ago

January 1945

More than 2,600 couples married since a few days before the war began had been divorced in Iowa by the close of 1944.

A total of $15,500 has been raised toward the purchase of the golf and country club, according to W.H. Ward, finance chairman of the project being sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. Checks are being made payable to the American Legion Post, holding agency for the property which eventually will be given to and used by veterans of all wars.

The Lions beat Charles City in overtime, 30-29. Mr. and Mrs. Leo Esbeck entertained the basketball squad to a hamburger fry Friday night in the home ec room following the game.

Mr. and Mrs. George P. Newman received a telegram from the war department stating their son, James, was slightly wounded in Belgium on Dec. 23 and the hospital said it would send further information.