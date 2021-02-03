Remember When 2-3-2021

(Above) Buddy Holly Tribute, 1996 - In 1996, The Crickets were fast becoming a perennial favorite at the Buddy Holly Tribute. They entertained a sold-out crowd at the tribute. Headliner, Fabian, was unable to attend due to bad weather on the east coast.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

February 1996

What cold weather? Attendees of the Buddy Holly Tribute ’96 hardly noticed the sub-zero temperature over the weekend. Inside the Surf Ballroom, the atmosphere was hot.

United States President Bill Clinton will be in North Iowa Saturday, his aides confirmed. Details of the trip are still unknown, however Surf Ballroom Manager Jeff Nicholas said Clinton advance teams visited the historic Clear Lake ballroom Monday and again Tuesday. Officials said Clinton will likely arrive Saturday afternoon at the Mason City Airport. From there, the itinerary was undecided at press time.

Area students have received additional days off from school this year due to blizzard days. Five days have been recorded for the year. Ventura Superintendent Gary Schichtl has recorded six snow days so far this year.

Clear Lake Police Chief Dan Jackson reported that the department is seeing a large increase in domestic and civil disputes, and assaults are also up. He said the department experienced a record number of calls for service in 1995, a total of 10,230 - some 537 more than in 1994.

Country Night with Mary Sue Englund will be held Friday, Feb. 9, at the Surf Ballroom. Tickets are $6 per person. Free country dance lessons will be held from 7-8 p.m. before the show.

“Tropical Fever” was selected as the theme for the Clear Lake C.A.R.E.S. post prom party at a committee meeting. This year’s co-chairs are Marilyn Johnson, Jackie Fischer and Marilee Skinner.

Clear Lake modeling talents, A.J. Roper, Ryan Rydstrom and Chad Johnson, fared well at the recent American Modeling Talent Association convention. Roper, 14, was awarded first place in the photographer competition and also the competition in the male teen category. He also landed major contracts with international agencies. Rydstrom, 9, received first place in Runway/television competition. Johnson, 14, was a finalist in all of his competitions. Both Rydstrom and Johnson also received talent agency attention.

Clear Lake wrestling coach Gary Weber has many reasons to celebrate. Not only is his team ranked No. 10 in Class 2A and looking strong, he has been named Coach of the Year in Class 2A for the North Central District.

The Clear Lake girls gave it their best shot, but came up on the short end as they lost to Algona, 56-31, in North Central Conference play. Krista Fritz led the team with 19 rebounds and five points, while Rachael Handeland scored eight points. Lani Grabinski added six points to the cause.

The Ventura Lady Vikes pulled off a close win in the opening round to tournament play. The Lady Vikes topped Twin River Valley, 51-47, in a close match-up. Abby Ringus had her best game of the season, scoring 13 points and snagging 18 rebounds. Allison Cooper managed to add 16 points, while Angie Avery scored 10 points.

50 Years Ago

January 1971

Two young women, one from Clear Lake and the other from Mason City, were lucky to be alive after being trapped in their car during Monday night’s storm. The women suffered frost bite and fatigue after being stranded for 12 hours in their unheated car at Dead Man’s Curve east of Ventura. Luckily the two had blankets.

According to Head Wrestling Coach John Klaudt, Clear Lake’s hope for a State champion this year is Bob Erickson, 112 pound grappler.

Edward Kotz Jr. was recently promoted to Spec. 5. He is stationed in South Viet Nam with a 3/17 air Cavalry Troop.

With good skating weather the last few days, the ice rink at Pine Tree Park has been very busy.

On sale this week at Gibson Discount Store: Sunbeam Deluxe Hand Mixer, $11.97; Battery Booster Cables, $1.77; Tape Recorder, $29.97, complete with remote control microphone and earphone; Durable Steel Snow Pusher, $1.97; Men’s All Weather Jacket, $6.77; and Children’s Buckle and Tie Shoes, $1.97.

60 Years Ago

January 1961

The hotly debated asphalt-cement surfacing issue was brought to a climax when the council voted for asphalt concrete in the street improvement program.

Bill Eaton will open a new hardware and supply store at 207 7th Ave. N.

It was 15 degrees below zero last night and 18 the night before.

Frank Katter fell on an icy dock at Kaster Cove, in Ventura, and broke a hip. He had surgery at Mercy Hospital.

Howard Cash was welcomed as a new member of Lake View Club.

100 Years Ago

January 1921

The National Committee for the Near East Relief has made provisions for shipping corn to relieve the suffering during the winter months.

The Chapin Consolidated schoolhouse burned to the ground. It was built three years ago at a cost of $25,000.

You can’t be happy and constipated too. Check out Hollisters Rocky Mountain Tea at Etzel Drug Co. It will do the job.

Exceptional work has been shown in boxing by Vought, Eddy, Mack, Walter, Hansen, Winnie, Earl Mack, Ray Cox, Clifford Sangers, and Roger Choate. Mack, being heavier and better muscled than the others, elected to stay on defense, just for practice.

One of the most pleasant social events imaginable took place at the home of Mrs. A.I. Sondrol, when Mrs. J.S. Naylor, worthy matron of Eastern Star for the year 1920, entertained at a sumptuous four course dinner at the officers of Park Chapter.