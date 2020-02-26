Remember When 2-26-2020

(Above) Train makes unexpected stop in 1970 - A single-lane Milwaukee road track south of Highway 18 was cleared for traffic in 1970 following a derailment of six cars. About 1,000 feet of track was damaged, beef in a Hormel car was transported to refrigerated trucks and taken to Mason City, and grain in another car was transported to its destination. The train was enroute from Sioux Falls, S.D. to Chicago. Railroad officers in Mason City would give no further details.

25 Years Ago

February 1995

An advisory committee to the Clear Lake School District has recommended the local School Board approach the Ventura School District to discuss the possibility of consolidation. The committee agreed that before building renovation or new construction plans can proceed locally the question should be posed to the neighboring community and a public response be known. Ventura’s Superintendent Gary Schichtl said the Ventura Board has not discussed consolidation to date. “Our enrollment is at about 250 students (K-12), which is about as high as it has been in many years,” noted Schichtl. “Some of the increase can be attributed to Iowa’s open enrollment law, which provides families with a choice in the public school system their child attends.”

A major shake-up in grade configurations at Clear Lake schools is possible as early as this fall. Clear Lake’s 280.12 Committee, an advisory group to the School Board, has recommended Clear Lake sixth graders join seventh and eighth graders in a middle school. Primary grade reorganization was also supported, with Sunset School likely housing kindergarten and first graders and Lincoln School housing second and third graders.

The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake has announced The Confederate Railroad will perform at the Ballroom on Friday, March 24.

Coming soon to a magazine near you - two area residents pursue careers in the modeling profession. Jessica Bienert, a senior at Clear Lake High School, was discovered locally, but took her career to another level. She attended a convention in Hilton Head, S.C., where she landed a contract with the Why Not Agency, in Milan, Italy. As part of her contract, “Jessica Elaine” (her stage name) will spend a month in Italy, which she began Feb. 15. After finishing high school, she will continue her contract by returning to Italy for the remainder of the summer then work for Visage in Tokyo. Her permanent agency will be IMG Agency in New York, where she will be this fall. Michael Hejna, formerly of Ventura, also attended the talent convention in South Carolina. Hejna was placed with Marian’s Models in Los Angeles. He is also under consideration as a model for the Star Search television program and GQ magazine.

Terry Peterson, of Clear Lake, has been named vice president and general manager of the new AmericInn Motel currently under construction in Clear Lake.

Parents will want to mark their calendar for the first annual Parenting Fair to be held March 15. The Clear Lake Schools Counseling Department will sponsor the fair in the Junior High School Commons. The Parenting Fair will consist of a short opening presented by Cheryl Bergvig, high school counselor, with five break-out sessions to follow.

The Clear Lake wrestling team made their strongest showing at State in several years, despite having just two wrestlers competing in Des Moines. While other programs with more qualifiers fell by the wayside, Dave Doebel and Andy Thompson both medaled to give the Lions 30 points, good for 16th place. Doebel, a junior, was making his third appearance. Doebel finished as runner-up at 160-pounds. He ended with a 30-3 record. Thompson, just a freshman, placed fourth at 119-pounds.

The Clear Lake boys basketball team beat Clairon, 76-56, in Class 3A District play. It was the first post season win for Clear Lake since 1991. Mark Ebeling led all scorers with 19-points. Both he and Scott Suntken hit four three-pointers. Jon Kollman finished with 14-points.

Ventura fans can’t help but think what might have been. After holding on to a one-point lead heading into the final quarter, the Ventura boys fell to CWL, 55-51 in an exciting sectional matchup. Andy Luscomb ended the night with 20-points and a team-high seven assists. Dan Field also ended in double figures with 14-points.

50 Years Ago

February 1970

A lengthy meeting of the Clear Lake City Council was recessed three different times Monday night - once, when Mayor Pattschull announced that police department matters would not be discussed in public.

Because of his interest and determination, Mike Byington, a senior in Clear Lake High School, has been nominated to take the final exam for selection into the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo. The nomination was made by Senator Jack Miller from Iowa. Byington was selected on the basis of his high school record and results of a Civil Service exam.

With 16-top notch teams on the roster, basketball enthusiasts are assured plenty of action during the North Central Iowa Men’s 1st Annual Basketball Tournament to be held Feb. 21, 22 and 28, at the Clear Lake High School gymnasium. Proceeds will go to Handicap Village.

Clear Lake will send an unprecedented five boys to the district wrestling tournament. The Lions won two individual championships by Joel McChesney (98 pounds) and Hal Hackbarth (123). Earning runner-up honors were Denny Cooper (130), Rick Ott (165) and Mike Gilbert (175.)

60 Years Ago

February 1960

The Zion Lutheran Senior Luther League entertained the Congo Club and the Youth Fellowship of the Christian Church at an ice skating party with about 50 attending.

Mrs. Carl Fox enjoyed a visit to Sarasota Jungle Gardens during a recent vacation trip on the Sun Coast in Florida.

Arlo Erickson has been notified he is one of the top 50 salesmen on the entire Moorman Mfg. Co. sales force for the year.

