Remember When 2-23-2022

(Above) 1972 gymnastics team - In 1972 this group of junior high and one ninth-grader girls came home from a gymnastic meet in Waterloo with good placings. Back row (L-R): Jane Joslyn, third in floor exercise; Linda Radach, first in floor exercise; Sandy Hanes, fourth in uneven parallel bars and second in floor exercise; Carol Garlock, third in balance beam; Jane Barracks, fifth in tumbling and sixth in vaulting. Front row (L-R): Sue Faber, third in tumbling and fifth in vaulting; Jackie Maley, sixth in tumbling; Barb Wilder, honorable mention. James Hutchison is their instructor.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

February 1997

The City of Clear Lake is hopeful a paramedic level ambulance service will be stationed in Clear Lake by this summer. The addition of such a service will provide residents with a great level of service in a cost effective manner for the city. According to City Administrator Tom Lincoln, an analysis done by the Clear Lake Fire Department showed the number of calls the department is responding to is increasing steadily. The vast majority of those calls are “rescue” related and can be attributed to the aging population of the city. A significant portion of the calls involve a heart or cardiovascular event.

The field of candidates hoping to become the new superindent for Clear Lake Schools continues to be narrowed and the announcement of a successor to Dr. Steve Voelz may come as early as April 1.

The Clear Lake Police Department is warning citizens of a scam. The department has received reports of residents receiving a letter in the mail stating that they have won a large amount of money. The letter states that the money will be transferred to their bank once their account number has been faxed to the sender of the letter. These letters are stated to be from a firm in Nigeria.

Clear Lake residents must begin recycling their household waste effective Saturday, March 1. The date also signals the start of a change in garbage pickup from twice per week to once each week.

Kelly Marie Hudson and Shane William Cooney, both of Clear Lake, announce their engagement. Their wedding is set for June 7, 1997, in Clinton, Iowa.

Rebecca Andrews and Don Pedelty, both of Clear Lake, announce their upcoming wedding. The couple will be married May 3, 1997, at Zion Lutheran Church.

Mark and Deb Tesar welcomed a daughter, Christina (Crissy) Helen Tesar, on Feb. 18, 1997, in Des Moines.

The Ventura FFA Chapter received funds for a safety program from Aerial Ag Service of Clear Lake.

Andy Thompson, Josh Baker, Justin Washburn and Dustin DenHartog all placed first in District wrestling and have qualified for the State Wrestling Tournament. The team also placed first in the 12-team field for the first time since 1977. The Lions totaled 90.5 points to Humboldt’s runner-up finish of 75. The entire wrestling team also qualified for the State Dual Meet Tournament. The team defeated Humboldt, 34-28, in the Regional final to qualify.

Following a pretty satisfying regular season, the Clear Lake girls basketball team traveled to Algona to take on the Bulldogs in tournament action. The season came to an abrupt end for the Lions as they fell to the Bulldogs, 61-47. Senior Erin Pleggenkuhle finished her career as a Lion with one of her best performances. She scored 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and had two assists. Rachel Handeland led the scoring with 13 points, including three treys. Becky Avery capped a great freshman season with five points and 11 rebounds.

The Ventura girls exited the post-season tournaments at the hands of S-C/M-T. The Lady Vikes fell in the first round, 56-35. Junior Angie Avery led the team with 12 points. Alicia Peterson chipped in nine-points.

50 Years Ago

February 1972

Clear Lake’s new Police Chief is Robert Wagner, 35. Wagner was sworn in Tuesday afternoon by Mayor Floyd (Nibbs) Nesbit and will assume his duties immediately.

Marion Skating rink in Clear Lake took on the atmosphere of the Winter Olympics Sunday when an Ice Festival - the first to be held - was enjoyed by a large crowd. And, judging from the performances of many of the 75 participants, Clear Lake has some potentials for future ice skating champions.

The Clear Lake Lions boys basketball team is number one. The strong Laker team surprised the Algona Bulldogs 65-54 Friday night. Termed “the finest win of the season” by Coach Jim Ahrens, Clear Lake has remained undefeated in 1972 with nine wins. Four Lakers reached double figures. Chris Larsen with 16, Tom Hendricks with 14, and Brad Arends and Paul Schoneman with 12 apiece.

Marine Pvt. Kent A. Knorr, son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Knorr, graduated from basic training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.

75 Years Ago

February 1947

Hans Engebretson, 87-year old pioneer of Clear Lake, died at a Mason City hospital after neighbors had found him critical at his home. His two nieces have dispelled all rumors of a buried treasure in the house. The two women, who came here soon after his death, said they have found no money around the house nor found a cent hidden anywhere. Hans did not leave a will and as he had lost money in banks, was hesitant about depositing money.

Varian Barkhurst is recovering from a fractured arm which he received while cranking a tractor.

Tom Hartin has been named a member of the police force.

99 Years Ago

February 1923

Earl Willson passed away at the Park Hospital. He was joined in marriage on Aug. 6, 1918 to Miss Gretchen Etzel. Three days later he left for overseas duties. Besides his wife and infant daughter, Patricia, the deceased leaves a father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Willson.

As winter is now on and you need horse blankets and robes, Patterson will give a 25¢ discount.

W.R.C. will hold its annual bean supper with bean soup, baked beans, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, casserole steak, cabbage salad, mixed pickles, brown bread, rolls, apple pie and coffee for 50¢.