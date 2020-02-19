Remember When 2-19-2020

(Above) Swamp Party, 1995 - Second graders at Clear Lake’s Lincoln and Sunset Schools in 1995 wrapped up a study unit about dinosaurs by holding a “Swamp Party. At Sunset (L-R): Andrew Dwyer, Nick Avery, Miquela Bancroft, Shanna Floy, Jeff Vaage and Brooke Eliason displayed their “dioramas,” one of the projects they completed during the unit. The students also visited the Science Center and Botanical Center, in Des Moines, in conjunction with their studies.

by Michelle Watson

24 Years Ago

February 1995

Clear Lake taxpayers will likely enjoy a tax cut in 1995-96 if preliminary numbers compiled by the City hold. In a budget workshop, the Council worked to amend their current budget and put the finishing touches on the 1995-96 plan. Preliminary figures show the new tax rate to be $9.49 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation. That figure is $1.47 less than the current level of $10.95. The rate would be the lowest since 1988.

The warm temperatures have a lot of people thinking about he lake - including children who are tempting fate by venturing out on the lice. Clear Lake police say they have received a number of reports in recent days concerning children walking on the ice. Snowmobilers have also been spotted running their sleds across ice and open water in the Sea Wall area. Temperatures in the 40s over the last several days have made the ice extremely dangerous.

Clear Lake residents will be paying for the garbage collection on a “pay as you throw” basis later this year. According to City Administrator Tom Lincoln, the city is getting out of the garbage business. Currently, the city bills residents a flat rate for garage service (two containers twice weekly) and provides voluntary recycling opportunities. By August, the city will no longer bill a flat fee for garbage service. Instead, residents will purchase special bags for garbage disposal at local grocery stores and other locations. The purchase price of the bags will cover the costs of garbage pickup by Keith’s Sanitation.

Women throughout the Clear Lake area will gather at the Galilean Lutheran Church, Highway 18 W., on Friday, March 3, in observance to the annual World Day of Prayer service sponsored by Church Women United of Clear Lake.

Tom Witt, Gary Meehlhause, Jeff Nicholas and Tom Nelson, Clear Lake businessmen, were honored for their service on the Clear Lake Business and Industrial Development Board of Directors.

An experienced fisherman will tell you, the secret of success isn’t whether the fish are hungry - it’s the bait you use. Clear Lake officials may not have known how good their bait was when they landed a whopper of an industry last year. Thomas Sanfilippo, director of marketing for Serta Mattress Co. told members of the Clear Lake Business and Industrial Development Corporation his company became interested in Clear Lake after receiving a brochure about the community.

The Clear Lake wrestling team advanced two of five district qualifiers to the 1995 State Wrestling Meet. David Doebel will be making his third state appearance. Doebel won the 160 pound district title and is ranked second heading into state. Freshman Andy Thompson will make his debut at the State meet after winning the 119 pound title.

The Lady Vikings were eliminated in first round district action by North Kossuth, 46-44, to finish the year at 16-5. Allison Cooper had her usual solid performance with 20 points, including three three-pointers, 10 rebounds and four assists. Sara Hinrichs grabbed 16 rebounds, but closed out her career with just five points. Erin Watson scored eight points, while Angie Avery and Ellie Pueggel added four apiece.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team would probably like to see the city of Hampton get picked up and moved a littler farther away. Coming off a 49-40 win over Eagle Grove, the last team the Lions would want to open the playoffs against was the seventh ranked Bulldogs. The Bulldogs handed the Lions a 74-30 loss, the third time this season they had defeated the Lions by 38 or more points. The Lions finished with an overall record of 3-17 and 3-15 in the North Central Conference. Krista Fritz led the team with eight points. Brooke Fischer added six and Jennifer Toyne chipped in five points.

50 Years Ago

February 1970

F.W. (Butch) Kohl announced that he has sold the Lake Crest Cafe, 200 Highway 18 W. Ken Balsar and Ron Cooke, who have previously operated restaurants in Clarion and Story City, will take possession. Kohl operated the Lake Cafe from 1946-1960. Construction of the Lake Crest was started in the spring of 1958 and Kohl and his partner, Frank Haddy, opened for business in October of that year.

About 750 farmers from six neighboring counties attended the second Corn-Soybean Clinic held at the Clear View Roller Rink.

“For Sale: large brick building with big parking lot. Comprises 3.23 acres and can be purchased for $200,000. Suitable for ballroom dancing and meetings for 1,000 or more.” This was a simple classified ad, but it summed up the complicated situation of the Surf Ballroom. The Surf is on the auction block and another era is ending. The community is losing one of the best assets it every had - and all without even firing a shot!

James Bond 007 is back and playing at the Lake Theater in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.”

75 Years Ago

February 1945

Cpl. Kenneth L. Johnson, of Clear Lake, received blood in a transfusion lately in a hospital in France. The blood was donated by Dwight Eisenhower.

Mr. and Mrs. Jack Kuns are leaving for Los Angeles, Calif., to visit their son, Stanley, MM 3/c and family for a visit. The Kun’s Kitchen will be closed until their return.

Boy Scouts in Clear Lake have been organized for more than 20 years. This week scouts all over the world are celebrating the 35th anniversary of its founding.

Among the graduates from Aloe Army Air Field in an impressive ceremony was 2nd Lt. Robert Louis Krall, son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Krall, 515 5th St., Clear Lake.

Robert Caffall Stuart, son of Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy C. Stuart, received his silver wings when he graduated as 2nd Lt. from Marfa Army Air Field.

There has been especially good skating this year with 44 days in comparison to just 28 good days last year.

Dean Moffett was the high point man for the game at Webster City with 11-points.

100 Years Ago

February 1920

Floyd Cookman has purchased a new bungalow on East Main St. and will move in March 1.

A telephone has been installed in the Triplett home.

Miss Alice McCabe, teacher in the Coe School, closed her house of learning on account of small pox.

There is a lot of sickness around town. Robert and Donald Phillips are on the sick list. Jay and Keith McGowan have the flu. Agnes O’Neill is off duty at Hansen’s due to illness. Otis Sharpe returned from St. Louis and reported there is a lot of cases of flu there too.