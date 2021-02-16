Remember When 2-17-2021

(Above) Presidential visit in 1996 - President Bill Clinton visited Clear Lake’s Farmer’s Cooperative in February, 1996. Above, Clear Lake Farmer’s Co-op Manager Glenn Brady showed President Bill Clinton, Ruth Harkin, and Sen. Tom Harkin a sampling of corn in 1996. The President was walked through the elevator process on his tour.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

February 1996

Filling in the street, rather than the lake, is the newest proposal to the city’s Sea Wall Study Group. Under a new plan, the current three-lane street would be narrowed to two lanes; a sidewalk would be added and there would be landscaping. The plan would be far less expensive and unobtrusive to the lake. Earlier groups have proposed extending the present Sea Wall four blocks to the north along North Lakeview Drive. At least one version of the plan would call for placing fill 35 feet out in to the lake to extend the existing wall.

As North Iowa recovers from a period of record breaking cold weather, officials at Interstate Power want to remind customers that they will see a corresponding rise in their heating cost.

Four members of the Ventura Lakeside FFA and one member of the Ventura Hustlers 4-H club recently exhibited swine at the Minnesota State Spring Barrow Show in Albert Lea. Those showing for the FFA club were Andy Muff, Michelle Muff, Brandon Niedermayer and Ryan Hiscocks. Annette Muff represented the Ventura Hustlers.

The Fantastic Convertibles will appear at the Surf Ballroom on Saturday, Feb. 24. Tickets at $7.50. The Surf will also host Country Night on Friday, Feb. 23. Dance to DJ music from 8 p.m. to midnight. Cost is $3. Dance lessons will be held from 7-8 p.m.

For the second year in a row, two Clear Lake wrestlers have advanced to the State meet in Des Moines. Senior David Doebel won the 171 point title and sophomore Andy Thompson took first place at 125 pounds at Oelwein to pave the road to the state capital.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team had momentum going into tournament play, winning two of their last three ball games, but were sent to the showers for the season with a 42-40 loss to Forest City. Rachel Handeland led the Lions with 16 points, while Krista Fritz added 10.

The Ventura Lady Vikings basketball team has had some great times in tournament action in the past, but this year would not follow suit. The Lady Vikes could not shut down the inside game and Northwood-Kensett upset the Lady Vikes 44-37 in Regional play. Abby Ringus led the team with nine points, while Allison Cooper and Erin Watson each had eight points.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter Foods includes: Van De Kamp’s Assorted Fish Sticks and Fillets, 20.1 oz., $2.79; Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.89; Dole Broccoli, head, 78¢; Mardi Gras Paper Towels, single roll, 2/88¢; Minute Maid Frozen Orange Juice, 10-12 oz. 99¢; Wells Blue Bunny Ice Cream, 1/2 gallon square, $2.29; 80% Lean Ground Beef, lb., $1.09; Boneless Beef Sirloin Tip or Rump Roast, lb., $1.99.

50 Years Ago

February 1971

Snowmobilers were once again in hot water after Mayor Dale Pattschull received an exchange of communications with the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad Company. The railroad objected to the travel of snowmobiles over company right of way and station grounds at Clear Lake.

The front entrance of the Clear Lake Post Office is being redone to include entrance steps and installation of a ramp.

After losing a 15 point lead, the Lions, in the last minutes, flew past Eagle Grove, 68-66. Scoring for the Lions was led by Brad Arends with 14, Tom Dillavou added nine.

On sale at Gibson Discount Center: ladies peignoir sets, $2.97; Cannon Bath towels, 57¢; Executive Car Mats, $5.27; Men’s Lambert Chore Gloves, 97¢; and men’s thermal underwear, $1.67.

75 Years Ago

January 1946

Ernest Anderson is doing the remodeling work for the new addition to the Clear Lake Reporter office. A new cement floor is being laid to hold the new heavy equipment.

What is believed to be the first farm to sell for $200 an acre in this community was sold by L.S. Stuart Realty Co. The Charles Findson farm southeast of Clear Lake was purchased by Robert Pritchard, of Britt.

The Lake Theatre is showing “Bells of St. Mary’s” starring Bing Crosby and Ingrid Bergman.

The Old West will be revived at the Congregational Church when the men of the church stage their Chuck Wagon Dinner. A cafeteria style chuck wagon dinner will be served from the rear of the chuck wagon in the light of kerosene lamps.

90 Years Ago

February 1931

The Jay Decker $30,000 home on the north lake shore which has been under construction for several months, is nearing completion and will be occupied by the Decker family in the near future. The location on the shore of beautiful Clear Lake, is ideal for a home.

The past week, Charles Ritz sold the Ritz Smokehouse to V. Morondy, of South Dakota, and Mr. Kelroy, of Mason City, who have taken possession.

Electric clocks are now in fashion. Get yours today, time’s running out.

Mr. and Mrs. Sam Kennedy returned from a 6,000 mile sight seeing trip through the east and south. With time spent in Washington D.C., Greensboro, S.C., and Key West, Florida.