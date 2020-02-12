Remember When 2-12-2020

(Above) 1969-70 Clear Lake Boys Basketball Team - Members of the 1969-70 Clear Lake boys basketball team included front tow (L-R): John Ritter, Eric Thomsen, Tom Lewis, Brad Heitland, Mike Byington, Doug Pike, Tom Dillavou. Back row (L-R): Coach Gary Anderson, Jim Travaille, Harry Hakes, Bill Wistey, Jack Peterson, Ross Klongerbo, Mike Chaney, Kurt Godden, Curtis Floy and Mgr. Tom Leonard.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

February 1995

More than 150 snowmobile enthusiasts participated in a radar run contest at Saturday’s Winterfest celebration. The runs were delayed by blowing snow in the morning, but by afternoon, the competition had heated up and over 500 runs were made.

Clear Lake will benefit from the third wave of law enforcement grants from the Crime Bill enacted by the federal government last year. The community will receive funds to hire one full-time police officer. The Cops Fast portion of the 1994 Crime Bill includes funding for 144 full-time police officers and one part-time officer in Iowa.

The cold can be deceiving, warns officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Two snowmobilers found that statement to be true Saturday, as they ventured too close to the lake’s aeration system and fell into the lake. Neither man was injured when the ice gave way and they went into the water. The two pulled themselves from the water without aid. Despite cold weather, there is never a safe time to go near the areas marked as thin ice.

A team from Clear Lake Junior High School placed second in the 11th annual regional competition of the nation Mathcounts program held at Mason City High School. The team consisted of Jeff Scudder, Robbie Stangel, A.J. Roper and Ryan Whaley. The team was coached by middle school teacher, Kirk Mueller.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark H. Uhbelohde, son of Kennth and Dorothy Uhbelohde, of Clear Lake, recently returned from a six-month deployment to the Western Pacific Ocean aboard the replenishment oiler USS Roanoke.

Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Don R. Miller, son of Neola Oeltjenbrun, of Clear Lake, recently graduated from he Senior Enlisted Academy at the Naval Education and Training Center Newport, R.I.

Megan Marie Kopriva was born on Feb. 5, 1995, to Robert and Jennifer Kopriva, of Clear Lake. She is welcomed home by her brother, Jacob, and sister, Rachel.

Work is proceeding and Clear Lake’s newest motel, AmericInn, is scheduled to open March 16.

The Clear Lake wrestling team’s string of four straight top-two sectional finishes came to an end, as they placed third at Hampton. Five Lions will advance and wrestle in Iowa Falls. David Doebel and Andy Thompson both claimed championship honors, while Jeremy Viet, Chris Monson and Jason Echelberger all qualified as runners-up.

Pink Floyd sang, “all and all, it’s just another brick in the wall.” While the Clear Lake boys basketball team hasn’t exactly been throwing up bricks, each close loss is becoming another brick in the wall that seems to stand between them and victory. The latest frustration came against Clarion-Goldfield, as the Lions saw an early 10-point lead slip away in a 83-74 loss. The Lions had solid contributions inside as Tom Rauk posted 10-points, Jon Kollman had eight and Jason Simmer added seven points.

It was a doubly disappointing night for Ventura fans who traveled to Bode on Feb. 10. The Twin River Valley Pirates upset the girls team 42-36 and the boys team fell 77-71 in overtime. The loss was just the fourth of the season for the Lady Vikings. Sarah Hinrichs led the team on the boards with 13, but both she and Allison Cooper were held eight points below their season average. The duo led Ventura with 11 points apiece. Erin Watson had six points and nine rebounds. On the boys’ side, Andy Luscomb scored a career high 33-points, dished seven assists and made five steals. Dan Fields added 23-points.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter Foods include: Nabisco Ritz Crackers and Newton Cookies, $2.29; Minute Maid Orange Juice, 64 oz., $1.69; Our Family Ice Cream or Frozen Yogurt, 1/2 gallon, $1.59; Tony’s Red Baron Pizza, 12”, 2/$5; Natural Light Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.49; Wisconsin Russet Potatoes, 10 lb. bag, $1.39; Nectarines, lb., 99¢; Boneless Pork Chops, lb. $2.99; IQF Frozen Ocean Perch Fillets, lb., $2.69; and Corn King Sliced Bacon, lb., 99¢.

50 Years Ago

February 1970

Grand opening of Clear Lake Federal Savings and Loan Association’s new facilities on 4th St. is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7.

Clear Lake schools will no longer have a policy regarding length of a student’s hair. Up to now, Clear Lake schools had an unwritten policy that the hair would be off the collar, and was not to cover the ears and eyes.

Beverly J. Woiwod, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Laurice (Pete) Woiwod, has been named Clear Lake High School’s 1970 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow. She was selected on the basis of her score in homemaking knowledge and aptitudes examination.

The Fabulous Taylor Sisters are back from Vietnam and will be performing at The Holiday Motor Lodge, in Clear Lake. They are stars of radio, television, night clubs and the Grand Ole Opry.

Playing at the Lake Theater is Kirk Douglas and Faye Dunaway starring in “The Arrangement.”

75 Years Ago

February 1945

The 41st Danish Annual Masquerade Dance will be held Feb. 6, at the Surf Ballroom with Hazel’s Orchestra furnishing the music.

A total of $8,334.80 has been reached in the funds for the Serviceman’s Memorial, according to Mrs. A.B. Phillips, chairman. Several local clubs have contributed, raising money by giving plays, auctions and bonds given in honor of servicemen who have given their lives.

The Clear Lake Post Office will move June 1 to the Sondrol Bldg. on S. 4th St., according to postmaster Mary Doris Carroll. They will move from the Buss Bldg. where they have been for 40 years.

100 Years Ago

February 1920

Little Elizabeth Jones, the attractive daughter of attorney and Mrs. Ira Jones, narrowly escaped serious injury this week when her pet bull dog bit her in the face. The dog’s teeth barely escaped little Elizabeth’s eye.

A thoroughly modern Colonial house, which will be some “pippin” when it’s completed will be made out of the H.E. Palmeter garage and will be occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Roy Martin.

Troy Stanfield has an Indian Twin motorcycle for sale for $50.

Nice little home for sale, remodeled, electric lights, small garage, $2,000, one-third down, will accept a good Ford as partial payment. Call 466.

Clear Lake is to have a fish hatchery according to a recent issue of Frank Atherton’s paper.