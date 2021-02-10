Remember When 2-10-2021

(Above) Ventura girls bring home trophy in ‘71 - The Ventura Vikingettes are shown with their trophy in 1971 for winning the North Star Conference Championship. Pictured front row (L-R) is Carolyn Hopper, Marchia Garden, Debbie Larson, Juanita Pannhoff, Debbie Lalier and Diane Pueggel. Back row (L-R): Karen Krause, Kim Krause, Leeza Knop, Cheryl Pueggel, Melissa Gadient and Ronda Butenhoff.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

February 1996

History was made here Saturday, as President Bill Clinton became the first sitting President to visit Clear Lake. President Clinton included the Clear Lake Farmer’s Cooperative in his itinerary, which spanned some eight hours in North Iowa. General Manager Glenn Brady was thrilled to give the president a tour, “He walked over and grabbed a handful of popcorn - and from then on the tension was cut. It was just like taking my brother on a tour of the elevator,” said Brady. Brady said he was impressed with President Clinton’s knowledge of agriculture. The Surf Ballroom was considered as a Clinton stop, but the historic ballroom did not fit into the schedule, said White House staff members.

The Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Department was presented with two possibilities for growth Thursday night. One proposal would move the city department into the former All-Veterans Social Center building and maintain it as a community facility; another suggested a city-school partnership which could turn an elementary school gym into a community center.

It’s usually harsh weather which causes events to be cancelled. But last week’s sudden warm-up caused conditions to be so spring-like that Winterfest was cancelled.

Cadet Kathleen Walls, a student at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York has been named to the Dean’s List for the 1995 fall term.

Construction on the new Bennigan’s Restaurant, to be located in the Best Western Holiday Lodge, Clear Lake, is underway. J.B. Plum’s Restaurant and Lounge will remain open for dining during the renovation period.

Clear Lake High School’s Jon Murray signed a letter of intent to play football for the University of Northern Iowa.

Five Clear Lake wrestlers advanced to the District wrestling tournament to be held at Oelwein. Andy Thompson and David Doebel both earned sectional championship titles, while Andrew Nelson, J.R. Korenberg and Jon Murray all placed second.

The Ventura Lady Vikings can add another title to their team this year. The Lady Vikes are the North Star Conference Tournament Champions. They took on Twin River Valley in their final game before post season. The Lady Vikes escaped with a 35-34 victory. Allison Cooper led all scorers with 18 points while dishing out five assists and grabbing five rebounds. Abby Ringus had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Clear Lake girls are putting together a winning streak with a win over Hampton-Dumont. The Lions topped the Bulldogs, 57-50. Rachael Handeland and Krista Fritz ended in double figures. Handeland ended with 21-points, while Fritz had 14-points. Jess Rechkemmer and Lani Grabinski also played solid games.

50 Years Ago

February 1971

Snowmobilers at McIntosh Woods State Park are in deep water with Don Carrier, custodian at McIntosh. Carrier has issued warnings to snowmobilers, which aren’t being heeded, to stay on the trails after he noted trails weren’t being followed and that small plantings had been run over.

After several fouls and time outs prolonged a tense and exciting last minute, the mighty Clear Lake Lions scalped the ninth placed Mason City Mohawks, 66-63. Bill Wistey’s stellar defense in the first quarter left Mason City’s ace scorer, Dennis Schaffer, scoreless. Brad Arends had his best game of the season, leading the Lions with 17 points. Bill Larson and Mike Chaney each scored 14 points.

Mike Schwichtenberg, 95-pounder for Clear Lake, claimed a conference championship. Other wrestlers placing at the conference tournament were Hal Hackbarth, Lowell Grimm, Bob Erickson and Mike Matson.

The movie, “Cold Turkey,” will be in Clear Lake. “This is a movie made in Iowa…with Iowans…and offers a “pack” of laughs for everybody!” The Challenge: every man, woman and child to quit smoking for 30 days…for your country, for your honor…for $25,000. The movie stars Dick Van Dyke and Bob Newhart.

75 Years Ago

January 1946

It was learned that W.H. Ward had rented his building which houses the Ingersoll Flower Shop to find T.J. Farnan. Mr. Farnan stated that a jewelry store would open up in the location soon. The flower shop will move to the building next to the bank where M.J. Hovelson now has his repair shop. D. Von Seggen, who has been associated with Hovelson, will continue to operate at the same site.

W.H. Nicholas, president of the Nicholas Turkey Farm, has announced that he will be candidate for state representative in the Republican Primaries.

E.L. Secory is announcing that he will open a new plumbing and heating business in Clear Lake with his sons, Don and Lawrence. Don received his discharge from the Navy last week. He was a Navy diver. Lawrence will join as soon as he receives his discharge from the Navy in May. He has been in submarine duty in the Pacific.

100 Years Ago

January 1921

The boys who were found in the school building late one night last week were not gambling, nor playing cards as some have reported. This note is published to set the record straight so others may know the situation.

The weather last week resembled April. The ice was so porous that Choate and Chizek had to quit cutting.

There will be a spelling and declamatory contest at School No. 3. Miss Isabell Ashland is the teacher.

A modern seven room home is for sale in Clear Lake for $4,300.

Cerro Gordo County now has 100 school teachers.

Henry Curvo Sr., one of the early settlers here, died Sunday at the home of his son, Ed. He was 90 years old.