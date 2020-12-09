Remember When 12-9-2020

(Above) First ever Christmas by the Lake, 1995 - In keeping with the holiday spirit in 1995 Dave Okerlund and Larry Day treated shoppers to chestnuts roasted on an open-fire.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

December 1995

Saturday’s bitterly cold weather forced the postponement of Clear Lake’s first Christmas By The Lake celebration. Organizers said the decision to delay the celebration until the next Saturday was made out of concern for the safety of those participating in the events, as well as those who may have attended. High winds made visibility poor in many areas Saturday. And combined with low temperatures, the below zero wind chill made conditions dangerous. Fortunately, all of the acts which were scheduled are able to return.

The three finalists have been named for the Holiday Lighting Contest sponsored by the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. The public may now cast votes in the form of donations to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank to choose the winner. Finalists are: the Wayne Kozisek residence, 902 S. 14th St.; the Gary Frerichs residence, 2203 S. 3rd St. and the Howard Heinz residence, 600 7th Ave. N.

Clear Lake’s new fire chief hopes he can continue the tradition of the local volunteer fire department while keeping it headed for the future. Rob Bell, 35, was elected fire chief by members of the department on Dec. 7. He replaces John Simpson, who is retiring from the post this month after 14 years as chief.

The Clear Lake High School Vocal Music Department Christmas concert will include a special presentation of a classic children’s story, “The Reluctant Dragon.” Putting on the production will be Mike Ostrander, Amber Wass, David Severtson, Jayme Sedars and Jenny Ballard.

The Clear Lake Noon Lions Club donated money for a lighted jack-in-the-box. The new animated character sits along side a 22-foot lighted train, called “The Clear Lake Express” at the entrance to downtown on Main Street.

A living nativity will be on display Saturday and Sunday at the Evangelical Free Church, 1310 Highway 18 West, Clear Lake. All are invited.

The Ventura Lady Vikes were handed their second season loss as they hosted a tough Northeast Hamilton team. The Lady Vikes fell, 45-38. Allison Cooper and Abby Ringus led the team. Cooper had 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Ringus had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Clear Lake wrestling team beat Algona to move to 2-0 in the North Central Conference.

The Ventura boys basketball team got on the winning track as they defeated Northeast Hamilton 69-55 in conference action. Dan Fields put down 29 points and grabbed an impressive 18 rebounds to lead the team. Andy Luscomb did his part with 17 points, seven steals and nine assists.

50 Years Ago

December 1970

There’s a feeling of Christmas in the downtown section of Clear Lake. Christmas decorations are up and store shelves are stocked with gift items. The Christmas season officially opened here Friday night. According to word from the North Pole, Santa will take time out from his busy schedule to visit with youngsters on Dec. 19 and 23, at the Chamber of Commerce office.

Corn prices for No. 2 corn in early November were $1.25 to $1.28 a bushel, about 24 cents higher than a year earlier.

According to Irv Graettinger, Lake Patrol, the ice is in terrible shape and is not safe for ice-boaters or snowmobilers. Two snowmobiles were reported to have gone through the ice this weekend.

Christmas gift ideas at Gibson Discount Center include: Playskool wagon of blocks, $2.17; men’s all weather coat, $9.97; ladies panty hose, 87¢; Scotch Pine tree. 4.5 ft., $5.77; Christmas tree lights, 97¢; Playskool tyke bike, $4.97; and men’s chore gloves, 3/$1.

75 Years Ago

December 1945

Dr. R.A. Winkle was named commander of the new Veterans of Foreign Wars Post established here. He was a major in World War II serving in the medical corps.

Almost an inch of snow fell Thanksgiving afternoon and night. Clear Lake froze over according to schedule this year on Nov. 21. A heavy wind accompanied the cold which brought the temperature down to eight degrees.

The Memorial building fund is now at $13,051. Saturday’s rummage sale brought in $92.36.

About half the boys who went out for basketball this year have been eliminated. Those remaining include: Dick Garth, Jack Ott, Chris Johnston, Don Jacobson, Rollin Swanson, Chuck Crane, Rae Bieber, Dick Patterson, Roy Mhyr, LeRoy Olson, Wayne Hill, Jim Bowden, Jack Roseland, Chet Garth, Dan Rice, Kay Ellerson, Hans Sorenson, Allan Tarr, Ralph Ott, Lloyd Kennedy, Jack Kimball, Gar Bieber, Tom Joslyn, Bob Rezabek, Darrell Edgar and Ralph Johnson.

100 Years Ago

November 1920

Dresses will be longer this year and lines more simple. Favorite colors next to black and white, are red, blue and yellow. Capes of cloth and velvet are fur trimmed and popular colored for stockings are green and yellow.

W.J. Billy McGowan, senior member of the firm of McGowan and Sheridan, lies at the point of death here as the result of being crushed by a 500 lb. barrel of oil late Wednesday afternoon. Mr. McGowan was rushed to his home immediately after the accident and two physicians labored untiringly in an attempt to get him to regain consciousness.

The best crop any man can raise on the farm is kids.

Send your shirts to the Dunbar Laundry for 15¢. Collars are 3¢ each.